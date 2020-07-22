 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Sex dolls now join Amazon and Netflix in "people having a profitable pandemic" list (NSFW)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just use the money to buy the new girl something nice.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, Thread 6431470 stock is going up again as well
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No on
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They cant be anymore lifeless than the chick in my bed right now.

/Ill see myself out
//Have a great thread everyone
///Tip your bartender
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only I had 3K.

A realDOLL would make my last years so more enjoyable.
😔
 
Dryad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If only I had 3K.

A realDOLL would make my last years so more enjoyable.
😔


Um, if you don't have 3k, I'm afraid I have some bad news about your last years anyway
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So going by the headline, sex dolls are people. Is Amazon setting precedent for sex dolls acquiring personhood?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe, just maybe, now IS the time to date robots.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oops. Subby, not Amazon.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
""with the Italians and Germans showing most interest in the "hyper-realistic" adult toys ""

sounds like the French are still having sex as usual
 
Petey4335
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Meanwhile, Thread 6431470 stock is going up again as well


Almost a decade later and STILL that thread gets mentioned in almost every real doll thread. Poor 'he who will not be named.'
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dryad: waxbeans: If only I had 3K.

A realDOLL would make my last years so more enjoyable.
😔

Um, if you don't have 3k, I'm afraid I have some bad news about your last years anyway


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣💀😲😢

I'm do okay.
I'm not going to live much longer. I got the bills covered.
 
roc6783
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Meanwhile, Thread 6431470 stock is going up again as well


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How are you supposed to throw those things out later?
 
Rogue Surf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

zepillin: ""with the Italians and Germans showing most interest in the "hyper-realistic" adult toys ""

sounds like the French are still having sex as usual


so add this to the list including Booze and Cannabis
/Mmmm, French women - but I can't talk about that!
 
40 degree day [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: If only I had 3K.

A realDOLL would make my last years so more enjoyable.
😔


I'm thinking the time you would spend cleaning the thing would be incredibly sad and depressing.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Booze is also making a killing. I own a wine import company and we've been cleaning up since March.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rogue Surf: /Mmmm, French women


Pink Martini - Je Ne Veux Pas Travailler (Sweet French cliché) (added lyrics in description)
Youtube Lle_GA1cg20
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: How are you supposed to throw those things out later?


Personally, I'd be too embarrassed to just chuck it in a dumpster out of fear people would see me do it/figure out who owned it, so I'd probably go with a hacksaw and several black garbage bags spaced several weeks apart.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gaylord Q. Tinkledink: Booze is also making a killing. I own a wine import company and we've been cleaning up since March.


I dunno why but username checks out.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The ad directly below this (for me anyway, ymmv) for Kum & Go is somewhat appropriate.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

40 degree day: waxbeans: If only I had 3K.

A realDOLL would make my last years so more enjoyable.
😔

I'm thinking the time you would spend cleaning the thing would be incredibly sad and depressing.


Along with having to sign for the delivery. That interaction with the delivery driver would be...awkward.  What do you do?  Look down in shame as you're signing, avoiding eye contact with the delivery driver who just lugged a coffin-sized box onto your porch?  "Err yea, it's just a really big and heavy guitar, and totally not a realdoll or dead body...".  And lord knows you're trying to get it inside ASAP before the neighbors notice while doing all this.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Mr Chen insists the dolls aren't only used for sex"

Mr Chen, I tried using the doll for FasTrak.  Unfortunately, the authorities were not fooled.
 
