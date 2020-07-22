 Skip to content
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The where it happened photo is quite informative.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Haven't used this one in a while.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Francis Dolarhyde wanted for questioning...
content.propstore.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps this article from the Scottish Sun would enlighten you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume that means he has all of his teeth, and they're straight?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know, we make fun of British teeth, but the truth is they have all had universal dental care for decades, while dentistry is only something you get in America if you are well off.  If you actually pay attention to wait staff, gas station attendants, grocery workers, and all the working people who don't get dental care, Americans have a lot worse teeth.  We usually flippantly dismiss it all as meth mouth, but I am not entirely certain all those people are on meth.  I think most of them are just poor.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: You know, we make fun of British teeth, but the truth is they have all had universal dental care for decades, while dentistry is only something you get in America if you are well off.  If you actually pay attention to wait staff, gas station attendants, grocery workers, and all the working people who don't get dental care, Americans have a lot worse teeth.  We usually flippantly dismiss it all as meth mouth, but I am not entirely certain all those people are on meth.  I think most of them are just poor.


👆🏻This.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'Distinctive' means 'different than almost everything else of its type', not 'just like everything else'.

So, if you're going with the old stereotype, that would mean the suspect has perfect teeth.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Merltech: Haven't used this one in a while.
[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [i.pinimg.com image 720x501]


or

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
