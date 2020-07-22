 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1862, President Lincoln told his cabinet about the Emancipation Proclamation. Reactions were mixed, with wild approval from the cupboards and concern from the refrigerator   (history.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On this day in history, in 1872, President Lincoln told his cabinet ...

Fark user image
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It was 1972, dumbmitter.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that headline correction really farks up the first two comments, now doesn't it?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Alright, who did it, who did it? I want that headline back the way it was!"

Fark user image
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best. Hip Hop Album. Ever.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day bed took it lying down.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.com
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And shortly afterwards he was shot by the antifa mob.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Civil War began in April 1861 mostly because the party in power in the North intended to slowly phase out slavery. Slavery was a state issue. But after war broke out, it provided Lincoln the ability to issue the Emancipation Proclamation which applied militarily, bypassing state rule. The South played themselves.
 
Kubo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And on this day in 2020, some knobs are still flying the treasonous Confederate flag.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: So Civil War began in April 1861 mostly because the party in power in the North intended to slowly phase out slavery. Slavery was a state issue. But after war broke out, it provided Lincoln the ability to issue the Emancipation Proclamation which applied militarily, bypassing state rule. The South played themselves.


the proclamation was a political tool used to dissuade European nations from backing the Confederacy.  it was not a law, it was political theater.  no slaves were freed no laws enacted.

the timing was critical as a tool to garner support, the Union had to be seen as winning and if they suffered a massive defeat after the proclamation, it would have been seen as empty rhetoric.

it becomes a powerful statement in victory, a hollow political gesture in loss.

Lincoln's goal was to preserve the nation and if he could do that without ending slavery, he would have.  slavery was ended by the 13th Amendment, this proclamation, only in hindsight and in victory, gave the Union a moral authority.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nytmare: So Civil War began in April 1861 mostly because the party in power in the North intended to slowly phase out slavery.



you need to read some more on the US in the 1830's thru to the end of Reconstruction.  you have missed the side of the barn.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OldJames: [i.imgflip.com image 582x428]


Fark user image
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is a refrigerator a cabinet?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

akya: Is a refrigerator a cabinet?


that's cold.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The day bed took it lying down.


The ironing board was impressed.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Did he remember to sign it?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

asciibaron: nytmare: So Civil War began in April 1861 mostly because the party in power in the North intended to slowly phase out slavery. Slavery was a state issue. But after war broke out, it provided Lincoln the ability to issue the Emancipation Proclamation which applied militarily, bypassing state rule. The South played themselves.

the proclamation was a political tool used to dissuade European nations from backing the Confederacy.  it was not a law, it was political theater.  no slaves were freed no laws enacted.

the timing was critical as a tool to garner support, the Union had to be seen as winning and if they suffered a massive defeat after the proclamation, it would have been seen as empty rhetoric.

it becomes a powerful statement in victory, a hollow political gesture in loss.

Lincoln's goal was to preserve the nation and if he could do that without ending slavery, he would have.  slavery was ended by the 13th Amendment, this proclamation, only in hindsight and in victory, gave the Union a moral authority.


I thought that enslaved people in Maryland, Kentucky, and West Virginia freed by this act.  The states that allowed human trafficking and enslavement of africans, but did not join the CSA.  Well, I'm off to learn something.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SpockYouOut: asciibaron: nytmare: So Civil War began in April 1861 mostly because the party in power in the North intended to slowly phase out slavery. Slavery was a state issue. But after war broke out, it provided Lincoln the ability to issue the Emancipation Proclamation which applied militarily, bypassing state rule. The South played themselves.

the proclamation was a political tool used to dissuade European nations from backing the Confederacy.  it was not a law, it was political theater.  no slaves were freed no laws enacted.



According to the 'pedia "Maryland was not included in President Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation"   Ascii, you are right.
 
OldJames
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: OldJames: [i.imgflip.com image 582x428]

Fark user image


Nice edit!
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SpockYouOut:
I thought that enslaved people in Maryland, Kentucky, and West Virginia freed by this act.  The states that allowed human trafficking and enslavement of africans, but did not join the CSA.  Well, I'm off to learn something.

it only applied to states that had seceded, not the border states loyal to the Union, exempted states that had seceded but had come under Northern control, and the freedom was dependent on victory by the Union.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SpockYouOut:
According to the 'pedia "Maryland was not included in President Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation"   Ascii, you are right.

it was really a "chicken in every pot" promise and only applied if the Union won.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
the often overlooked aspect is it allowed freed black men to join in arms adding new cannon fodder that the Union needed.  the South snatch defeat from the hands of victory numerous times.  the bumbling of Grant who was bested by Lee at almost every turn was putting the South ahead very quickly.  the turning point was Europe.  without backing financially, the South would require a long and bloody war of attrition, the infusion of more people to shoot at and waste lead and iron on was not missed by the South.  they had attempted to win the war of attrition and failed.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course the reactions were mixed.  It was the Liquor Cabinet.
 
MBooda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dittybopper: It was the Liquor Cabinet.


I hardly knew 'er cabinet!
 
