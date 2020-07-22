 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1933, Wiley Post completed his solo flight around the world, a feat later echoed in the 80's by his distant ancestor Wile E. Coyote on his ACME rocket   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Wiley Post, world flight, American aviator Wiley Post, Barrow, Alaska, North America, Russia, Soviet Union, Will Rogers  
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once drove around the whole city freeway loop.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would Wiley Post be related to Wild E Coyote? They don't even have the same first names.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mebbe they're Chinese. Ya know, family name first. But wouldn't mr coyote be a descendant rather than An ancestor? Unless he actually lived for, say, 1000 years and thus predates mr post but also succeeds him. That would mess up the inheritance laws good.
 
claudius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ps the breatharian Wiley brooks is in the same family. I'm beginning to think this family is....odd
 
Just me again
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You mean to say he went from one end of the flat earth to the other right? Or do you believe the lies about the earth being a globe?😂
 
radiosteele [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fun fact - the northernmost airport in the United States is named after Wiley Post.

https://www.alaska.org/detail/wiley-p​o​st-will-rogers-memorial-airport
 
