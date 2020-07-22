 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Woman starts nonprofit with a therapy donkey because the Holy Spirit told her to. Bet you didn't expect to read that sentence today   (wjactv.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Brockport woman uses donkey, lives  
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
 There's just too many bad jokes to make about this article. So I'm just gonna giggle at the words "therapy donkey." Am also reminded that "Beast of Burden" is one of my favorite Stones songs.

If you live in a tourist town like I do, you see animals pulling carriages on a regular basis. One day I was drunk as all hell with some girl from Hong Kong and was all, "Mind if we pet your donkey?" He was all, "well, she's a mule but go ahead." So we did and then I gave the driver like 50 bucks to take us home, all of about 5 blks away.

We didn't have sex (the girl or the mule). For some reason we started playing Monopoly (her English and understanding of the game was perfect) and then we zonked hard. Had lunch the next day and then I fished out a spare helmet and rode her to the airport while her disapproving friend followed us. Wait, wasn't this post supposed to be about therapy donkeys? Ugh, I talk too much.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped expecting things about three and a half years ago.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least you will not be the only ass getting therapy

/went there
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is holy spirit code for donkey dork?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donkey shows have changed since I was a young man.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's got an amazing ass.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's trying to spread goodwill and not harming anyone so I have no snark.  As long as she's not trying spread the word of our lord and savior jebus crisp after luring people in with the donk.  If that's the case fark off.

I'm just glad this isn't a story about some cray cray trying to board a plane with their emotional support donkey after it drops a deuce at the security check point.  Which is what I half expected before clicking tfa.
 
bdunseth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gave up on this article when I read "and I want to my husband and said". Bad grammar or bad editing?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: She's trying to spread goodwill and not harming anyone so I have no snark.  As long as she's not trying spread the word of our lord and savior jebus crisp after luring people in with the donk.  If that's the case fark off.

I'm just glad this isn't a story about some cray cray trying to board a plane with their emotional support donkey after it drops a deuce at the security check point.  Which is what I half expected before clicking tfa.


You're a real gem, aren't you? 😼
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bdunseth: Gave up on this article when I read "and I want to my husband and said". Bad grammar or bad editing?


Or if was a direct quote? 🤣
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: FarkingSmurf: She's trying to spread goodwill and not harming anyone so I have no snark.  As long as she's not trying spread the word of our lord and savior jebus crisp after luring people in with the donk.  If that's the case fark off.

I'm just glad this isn't a story about some cray cray trying to board a plane with their emotional support donkey after it drops a deuce at the security check point.  Which is what I half expected before clicking tfa.

You're a real gem, aren't you? 😼


As shiny as a turd.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: .

You're a real gem, aren't you? 😼

As shiny as a turd.


🤣
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Last gif didn't gif.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually subby, the Holy Spirit came to me in a fever dream last night and told me to expect exactly this.
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I heard a risque limerick about this I think.

But my only contribution to this thread is that baby donkeys are astonishingly cute and I was surprised to learn that they can remain gentle and friendly when they grow up. I did not know that as I have never encountered many donkeys.

But I did meet a baby donkey two years ago that became a therapy donkey named Noodles (or perhaps Doodles? I do not hear very well). I have no idea what she did as therapy but she was very cute as a baby and remained very sweet. Stole my apples, but did so with charm and grace.

Basically long winded way of saying therapy or not, they are sweet animals. Like big labradors. Unsure about toilet training.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Heavenly Hee Haw Therapy...

Awesome. Donkeys are generally super sweet animals and a great idea for therapy.

Regardless of inspiration, which typically gets a lot of criticism on here, good for her. Glad to see something like this in the news, as we have been in short supply.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I know I'm going to Hell for this, but...


"Performing on a stool,
here's a sight to make you drool...
Seven virgins and a mule,
keep it cool, keep it cool!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
