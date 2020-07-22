 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   U.S. vs. Canada's handling of Covid-19 summed up in one photo: Niagara Falls   (ca.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, New York, Canada, United States, Great Lakes, Ontario, Niagara Falls, Canadian visitors, tourist hotspot of Niagara Falls  
3347 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 1:57 PM



Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Three Stooges - Slowly I Turned
Youtube MYP1OBZfFK0
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Canadian ship will be allowed to go to 100 (still half of the US boat) on Friday. No word if there are even 100 tourists in Niagara any given day RN.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MYP1OBZf​FK0]


done in one
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NIAGARA FA- ah, dammit
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picture #2: Hey put the dick back in the pants (nose not in mask)
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly I've got the song Ship Of Fools running through my head.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As falls Niagara, so falls Niagara Falls.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well obviously Canadians are taking it seriously because they know they have a six-month wait to see a socialist doctor. We great Americans have the freedom to live are lives and see a doctor of our choice!
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TimeCubeFan: Suddenly I've got the song Ship Of Fools running through my head.


Don't lend a hand, to raise no flag, atop no ship of fools....Sail away from me!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/MYP1OBZf​FK0]


Done in one.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Niagara falls is overrated, but as a kid it's fun as hell with the tourist traps
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Niagara falls is overrated, but as a kid it's fun as hell with the tourist traps


I couldn't get over the-

A) Constant Mist. I was fascinated by it.

B) The overwhelming smell of shiat.

Granted, this was...Jesus, 30 years ago.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hornblower's got it goin' on!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Canadian ferries are limited to just six passengers per boat, out of a 700 person capacity."

Why are they even bothering to run it with just six (6) passengers?  That's absurd.  It's not like only 6 people showed up.  That's the passenger limit.  I don't understand why they're not just waiting until Friday when the limit goes up to 100.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company that operates the Canadian boat isn't actually selling tickets right now, so the photo isn't really depicting what it claims to be.  Unless you want to debate this at the more abstract level of "whether these businesses should be operating right now."  But that's not the debate that the photo is attempting to instigate.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but protests don't spread it...
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boat names check out
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: but protests don't spread it...


Most protesters are wearing masks, their out of doors and not jammed together. Just a note.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be an appropriate Canadian responce

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jtown: "Canadian ferries are limited to just six passengers per boat, out of a 700 person capacity."

Why are they even bothering to run it with just six (6) passengers?  That's absurd.  It's not like only 6 people showed up.  That's the passenger limit.  I don't understand why they're not just waiting until Friday when the limit goes up to 100.


I was going to ask about that. They say they're running a "VIP" cruise, but it's still only $52.00 per person. That's $312.00. I don't see how they can afford to operate the boat. I don't know. I guess if they're committed to keeping their staff employed no matter what, and the boat is just sitting there otherwise, maybe they figure fark it, let's take it out on the water a few times?
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anyone in Canada who doesn't think we can take a trajectory like the U.S. needs to wake the fark up.

We're on the way to squandering the progress we've made and shiat like this doesn't help.

SHUT DOWN Niagara Falls
Youtube FhE15J6LEWM
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jesus look at the size of those fat dumbass Americans

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CSB: I know one of the Maid of the Mist captains. She is apparently the first woman to captain any of their boats.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"And on the starboard side of the boat you'll see a flock of the blue-breasted American covidator. Like all American wildlife, they are dangerous."
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Niagara falls is overrated, but as a kid it's fun as hell with the tourist traps


Except the lion just won't shut up.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's as close as I can get to my super hot model girlfriend who is from the area.   I'd tell you her name, but you probably don't know her.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned to the Americans that one can cure COVID-19 by drinking directly from the Falls?
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

patrick767: jtown: "Canadian ferries are limited to just six passengers per boat, out of a 700 person capacity."

Why are they even bothering to run it with just six (6) passengers?  That's absurd.  It's not like only 6 people showed up.  That's the passenger limit.  I don't understand why they're not just waiting until Friday when the limit goes up to 100.

I was going to ask about that. They say they're running a "VIP" cruise, but it's still only $52.00 per person. That's $312.00. I don't see how they can afford to operate the boat. I don't know. I guess if they're committed to keeping their staff employed no matter what, and the boat is just sitting there otherwise, maybe they figure fark it, let's take it out on the water a few times?


"That won't even cover the gas I used to go to the store to buy the twine to tie up the bundles. "
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [YouTube video: The Three Stooges - Slowly I Turned]


Still think of Rocky Horror Picture Show when I hear this.  When Dr. Scott says "You did right..." I shout "NIAGARA FALLS!"
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
American tourist boat glides past a Canadian vessel limited to just six passengers in Niagara Falls

For a vessel that size?  Is there enough land mass in Canada for that level of distancing?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: American tourist boat glides past a Canadian vessel limited to just six passengers in Niagara Falls

For a vessel that size?  Is there enough land mass in Canada for that level of distancing?


Canada is huge and has approximately nobody living on most of it.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

patrick767: jtown: "Canadian ferries are limited to just six passengers per boat, out of a 700 person capacity."

Why are they even bothering to run it with just six (6) passengers?  That's absurd.  It's not like only 6 people showed up.  That's the passenger limit.  I don't understand why they're not just waiting until Friday when the limit goes up to 100.

I was going to ask about that. They say they're running a "VIP" cruise, but it's still only $52.00 per person. That's $312.00. I don't see how they can afford to operate the boat. I don't know. I guess if they're committed to keeping their staff employed no matter what, and the boat is just sitting there otherwise, maybe they figure fark it, let's take it out on the water a few times?


Canadian government subsidized business to keep folks on the payroll if possible.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
YEAH BUT MUH FREEDUMBZ
 
Hobbess
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My initial thought from the first photo was the perfect metaphor of the Canadian boat going one way while the US boat heads the other.
 
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Jesus look at the size of those fat dumbass Americans

[s.yimg.com image 800x533]


I live in a tourist trap, and a majority of the tourists (in normal times) are fellow Americans. Yeah, it's a fat country. Though my diet is far richer than most folks', even I'm not as fat as the people I see rampaging down the streets with gimmicky frozen drinks in hand. Remember that final scene from "Casino" where Deniro's character bemoans the hoards of fat Americans clamoring through the door and treating it like Disney? Yeah, it's like that, only New Orleans.

I'm not trying to fat-shame people. I just don't understand why Americans excel at it. Christ, son, take the stairs or walk the grocery store instead of wasting gas. If you live in the burbs and can't walk, just take more stairs. Don't we all enjoy taking a peaceful and private sh*t on the 5th floor? Walk up there. If not pressured for time try walking up and down several times. It's not hard. I haven't worked out with any real purpose since high school but simple stuff like that is why I'm still 180lbs and am eating a 1,000 calorie po-boy.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"the United States has reported around 118 coronavirus cases per 10,000 residents, while Canada has around 30. "
Sure they have better numbers, but I think 118/10,000 is pretty good. That's 1.2 people for every 100. Yet they still feel to need to say the pandemic is raging in the US, lol. EVERYBODY PANIC!
 
JRoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: Jesus look at the size of those fat dumbass Americans

[s.yimg.com image 800x533]


You know that's a pic of the Canadian side, right?

\not sure if sarcastic
 
