(Some Guy)   RIP Cuomo Chips *offer only valid in California
28
BKITU
2 hours ago  
FTFA: "As proof that those on the left have no sense of humor, California clarified what constitutes a real meal in a bar."

Right. The governor tries to stop bars from doing obvious end-arounds of the lockdown by serving bags of Fritos as meals, and this "Investigative Journalist" thinks it's about teh lulz rather than trying to contain a f*cking pandemic.

Whatever the hell this blog is, it isn't a news source, and this sure as f*ck isn't "investigative journalism" by even the Alex Jones mis-definition of the term. Holy Christ.
 
tjsands1118
2 hours ago  

BKITU:

FTFA: "As proof that those on the left have no sense of humor, California clarified what constitutes a real meal in a bar."

Right. The governor tries to stop bars from doing obvious end-arounds of the lockdown by serving bags of Fritos as meals, and this "Investigative Journalist" thinks it's about teh lulz rather than trying to contain a f*cking pandemic.

Whatever the hell this blog is, it isn't a news source, and this sure as f*ck isn't "investigative journalism" by even the Alex Jones mis-definition of the term. Holy Christ.


This.

There is a difference inbetween getting a joke, and letting a joke run a country.

/not that Repiblicans understand humor.
//they thought the Colbert Report was really a conservative show.
/// they're the ones who took Chappelle as literal and not satire, which is why he quit.
 
beezeltown
43 minutes ago  
Free cold barley & lime soup with purchase of a beer.
shelflife.ieView Full Size

/they said a "cup" of soup didn't count; said nothing about a bottle
 
waxbeans
23 minutes ago  
Why don't they just make boozy food? There be an ass, correctly. 🙄
 
fragMasterFlash
21 minutes ago  
You eat nine french fries and what do you get? A nasty case of COVID and another dollar in debt.
 
p51d007
18 minutes ago  
GET use to it!  Once money becomes "digital' and 100% of your healthcare is controlled by
government, they can and will limit what THEY think you can eat.
Stop in a McD's, try to order a cheeseburger and fries....BZZZZZZZZZ  sorry, declined...your
last health checkup said your BMI and weight were too high, eat a salad instead.
Try to buy a car...BZZZZZZZ sorry, that vehicle doesn't get what we think is a good gas mileage.
But, we will approve you for an overpriced electric vehicle that doesn't have a good range.
ANYTHING you do, can technically have an impact on your "health".  Once money becomes
digital, tracking/tracing and everything else....at least I'll be long gone before it happens.
I hope!
 
BeotchPudding
18 minutes ago  

BKITU: Whatever the hell this blog is, it isn't a news source, and this sure as f*ck isn't "investigative journalism"


So it's just like the New York Times then?
 
Mrtraveler01
18 minutes ago  
"How dare you close a loophole after we openly bragged about it in another state!"
 
Mrtraveler01
18 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding:

So it's just like the New York Times then?


Swing and a miss.
 
zgrizz
16 minutes ago  
And people are seriously planning to re-elect idiot Dem's like this.

If you are one, do this: Get up, go find a mirror, look deeply in to it, and ask yourself "And I really that stupid?"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
15 minutes ago  
McD's doesn't serve 'food' either so....
 
nicoffeine
15 minutes ago  

zgrizz:

If you are one, do this: Get up, go find a mirror, look deeply in to it, and ask yourself "And I really that stupid?"


Was this supposed to be ironic?
 
styckx
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Compact Travel Size
14 minutes ago  
In addition, the Department will presume that the following, and offerings similar to them, do not meet the meal requirement:
Food ordinarily served as appetizers or first courses such
as cheese sticks, fried calamari, chicken wings, pizza bites
(as opposed to pizza), egg rolls, potstickers, flautas, cups of
soup

Stop judging me! What are you, my mother? I eat wings, egg rolls, potstickers, flautas, and soup as meals all the time.

I sound fatter than I am.
 
waxbeans
13 minutes ago  

p51d007:
government, they can and will limit what THEY think you can eat.
Stop in a McD's, try to order a cheeseburger and fries....BZZZZZZZZZ  sorry, declined...your
last health checkup said your BMI and weight were too high, eat a salad instead.
Try to buy a car...BZZZZZZZ sorry, that vehicle doesn't get what we think is a good gas mileage.
But, we will approve you for an overpriced electric vehicle that doesn't have a good range.
ANYTHING you do, can technically have an impact on your "health".  Once money becomes
digital, tracking/tracing and everything else....at least I'll be long gone before it happens.
I hope!


🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄

And?
GMFB.
I'm sure you support bans on meth and smack. So, saw off. you've already sent the precedence to control what people ingest.
LOL.
You made this bed.
Thanks Nixon.
 
ifky
13 minutes ago  
Here in PA they are using the food definition that allows bars to open on Sunday ( something like 30% of normal business must come from food sales). Multiple bars are saying nope the can of Pringle's we give everyone who comes in count as "food". These bars are going to be in for a bad time when liquor enforcement agents decide to pay an unexpected visit.
 
cyberspacedout
12 minutes ago  
This is stupid. Bars should be defined by the type of drinks they serve, rather than the food they don't serve. It's nothing new that bar owners are doing the bare minimum to get their premises classified as restaurants.
 
Mrtraveler01
11 minutes ago  

p51d007:
government, they can and will limit what THEY think you can eat.
Stop in a McD's, try to order a cheeseburger and fries....BZZZZZZZZZ  sorry, declined...your
last health checkup said your BMI and weight were too high, eat a salad instead.
Try to buy a car...BZZZZZZZ sorry, that vehicle doesn't get what we think is a good gas mileage.
But, we will approve you for an overpriced electric vehicle that doesn't have a good range.
ANYTHING you do, can technically have an impact on your "health".  Once money becomes
digital, tracking/tracing and everything else....at least I'll be long gone before it happens.
I hope!


Kroger had a sale on tinfoil again?
 
Mrtraveler01
10 minutes ago  

nicoffeine:

If you are one, do this: Get up, go find a mirror, look deeply in to it, and ask yourself "And I really that stupid?"

Was this supposed to be ironic?


And who are the idiots supposed to be exactly?
 
Mock26
8 minutes ago  
Well, duh, what the f*ck did these bar owners expect when they decided to follow the letter of the law and not the spirit of the law? If they are going to thumb their noses at the Governor then they should not be surprised when he steps in an b*tch slaps them across the face. I am not saying I support either side in this story, just that no one should be the least bit surprised by the Governor's reactions.
 
MythDragon
6 minutes ago  
Someone please explain how ordering food to be allowed to drink is supposed to help limit the spread of covid. Seems to be opening more vectors for contamination. You can just have a bottle of alcohol (which is already known to kill pathogens, so seems safe already), or you can introduce menus, plates, cutlery, napkins, and food which needs to be handled. All of which could be exposed to viruses. Plus you'll be there longer eating your food than if you just drank and left. So what is the idea here?
 
Geotpf
5 minutes ago  
Note that this is going to be much less of an issue in California than New York in the real world, in that (outside a few very rural counties with few people and fewer Covid cases), not only are all bars currently banned, all indoor dining at restaurants is banned; only outside seating is allowed.  (The science backs this up; it's a lot harder to spread the virus indoors than outside.)  Very few "pure" bars (the type that would have to add "Newsom Nuggets" or something) have outdoor seating.
 
pdieten
5 minutes ago  

tjsands1118:

FTFA: "As proof that those on the left have no sense of humor, California clarified what constitutes a real meal in a bar."

Right. The governor tries to stop bars from doing obvious end-arounds of the lockdown by serving bags of Fritos as meals, and this "Investigative Journalist" thinks it's about teh lulz rather than trying to contain a f*cking pandemic.

Whatever the hell this blog is, it isn't a news source, and this sure as f*ck isn't "investigative journalism" by even the Alex Jones mis-definition of the term. Holy Christ.

This.

There is a difference inbetween getting a joke, and letting a joke run a country.

/not that Repiblicans understand humor.
//they thought the Colbert Report was really a conservative show.
/// they're the ones who took Chappelle as literal and not satire, which is why he quit.


They understand humor as they understand it. The kind of people who (a) own a bar, especially with a rural or workingman's clientele, and (b) would make a menu like this - do not think of themselves as vectors for the spread of covid-19, are frankly resentful of a government they feel distant from and doesn't serve their needs, and don't see any good reason for having their livelihoods yanked out from under them. So they will treat it with about the same amount of seriousness the average Farker would towards a religious revival.
 
MythDragon
4 minutes ago  
Food ordinarily served as appetizers or first courses such as cheese sticks, fried calamari, chicken wings, pizza bites

Fark you, I could totally have an order of fried calamari for lunch.
 
Mrtraveler01
3 minutes ago  

MythDragon:

Fark you, I could totally have an order of fried calamari for lunch.


I've had many meals that consisted of nothing but chicken wings.
 
Mock26
3 minutes ago  
Someone who would approve of the new bar menus.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That menu is from Buffalo.  Every farking thing that happens to be north of NYC is not upstate.  There's a whole lot more 'up' above Buffalo.
 
Mock26
less than a minute ago  

MythDragon:


Going out to eat is more of a "necessity" (for lack of a better term) than is going out just to drink. People have to eat. They do not have to drink alcohol. Basically the government is making a concession to those people clamoring about having to stay home all the time and not being able to go out.
 
