US orders closure of China's consulate in Houston in sudden escalation that endangers China's supply of delicious beef brisket
121 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 10:35 PM



UberDave
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If China responds in kind, I would expect the U.S. Guangzhou consulate to be closed as it is Houston's "sister" city.

And I don't know how this is "protecting intellectual property" other than making it more difficult for non-citizens over here...which could be the plan I guess.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Oreminer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is there another kind of brisket that is typically barbecued?
I've never heard of chicken brisket, pork brisket, or fish brisket.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
burning all your shiat is only a little suspicious
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Is there another kind of brisket that is typically barbecued?
I've never heard of chicken brisket, pork brisket, or fish brisket.


Pork brisket is a thing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oreminer: Is there another kind of brisket that is typically barbecued?
I've never heard of chicken brisket, pork brisket, or fish brisket.



You've had fish balls? The fish brisket is located right behind their balls.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: burning all your shiat is only a little suspicious


Sure, and when China orders one of our facilities closed there , we'll just walk away and leave all our shiate just sitting there for them to look at.

I'm all for cracking down on China's intellectual property theft and business practices, but the way our "leadership" is going about it is all wrong.

/ Enemies close etc..
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For those who don't know:

Consulates are used for spying.  Every country does it.  Every country tolerates it to a certain degree.  Consulates get closed down when the spying becomes way too egregious to ignore.

The Chinese got lazy and arrogant about their spying.  So this consulate gets shut down for a few months.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: burning all your shiat is only a little suspicious


Not really, if they were ordered to close, this is a typical "get the fark out of dodge in a hurry" move.  We do it too when we need to close a diplomatic facility quickly.

However, reading between the lines, it looks like that Chinese personnel from the consulate were spying on US companies, possibly ones that were physically near to the consulate.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wait, this is a 'Repeat' thread? A repeat of what?
 
Oreminer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

genner: Oreminer: Is there another kind of brisket that is typically barbecued?
I've never heard of chicken brisket, pork brisket, or fish brisket.

Pork brisket is a thing
[Fark user image 640x480]


Wouldn't that cut just be part of the shoulder roast/ham?
 
