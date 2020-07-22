 Skip to content
(ABC 10 Sacamento)   COVID-beard-bro goes full racist drink-tosser at restaurant employee. Employee leaps atop counter and becomes The Angry Fist ( of course there's video )   (abc10.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Sacramento County, California, Rancho Cordova, California, Sacramento, California, Police, Sacramento metropolitan area, fist fight, Arden-Arcade, California, public record  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think a lot of "minorities" have had just about enough of trumper's white supremacist shiate.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I think a lot of "minorities" have had just about enough of trumper's white supremacist shiate.


Here's the thing. Read the article and it states how the Sheriff just sort of shrugged their shoulders, denied anything racist was said and even passive-aggressively blamed the restaurant for their policy. Why, yes, the Sacramento Sheriff is a Trump-humping oathkeeper MAGAt. They're well known fascists and extremists. It would not surprise me to see a Qanon sticker on one of their trucks at the station nearby my place.

/ And they all drive trucks or SUVs, every single one of them.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Surname Tran go back to China


Reeeee
 
Arthur Friend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks to assholes like him people now think of Gen Xers as Karens and Kens.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
is BurgerIM like BurgerFI  ?

logos look similar
 
Rucker10
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Lambskincoat: I think a lot of "minorities" have had just about enough of trumper's white supremacist shiate.

Here's the thing. Read the article and it states how the Sheriff just sort of shrugged their shoulders, denied anything racist was said and even passive-aggressively blamed the restaurant for their policy. Why, yes, the Sacramento Sheriff is a Trump-humping oathkeeper MAGAt. They're well known fascists and extremists. It would not surprise me to see a Qanon sticker on one of their trucks at the station nearby my place.

/ And they all drive trucks or SUVs, every single one of them.


I hope the result is that it drives more folks in this country who fall into that minority voter (even though they're not the minority anymore) column to the polls.

People are waking up to the fact that the racist derp of this country is the actual minority. They aren't gonna go quietly but it gives me hope that when they run their mouth these days some little burger dude is gonna jump over a counter and start throwing fists.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes because a regular restaurant employee would jump from behind the counter and start beating up their customers for no reason. We're not talking about Waffle House here...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
we used to have guys start fights in the parking lot where I worked.
I would just send out Elizabeth with a rolling pin.
Remarkably, no one ever tried to rob us while staff was in house.

Elizabeth was a big farm girl with a command voice.
One HEY! from her and you pretty much stopped what you were doing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That fight was lame. I want my money back.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Arthur Friend: Thanks to assholes like him people now think of Gen Xers as Karens and Kens.


Unfortunately, there are a lot of assholes like him, and they are nearly all Xers. I grew up in a pretty privileged neighborhood and half the people I went to school with is a Karen or a Ken at this point. "Is our food going to come in this lifetime???" is a common phrase they mutter the rare times we find ourselves eating with them.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Lambskincoat: I think a lot of "minorities" have had just about enough of trumper's white supremacist shiate.

Here's the thing. Read the article and it states how the Sheriff just sort of shrugged their shoulders, denied anything racist was said and even passive-aggressively blamed the restaurant for their policy. Why, yes, the Sacramento Sheriff is a Trump-humping oathkeeper MAGAt. They're well known fascists and extremists. It would not surprise me to see a Qanon sticker on one of their trucks at the station nearby my place.

/ And they all drive trucks or SUVs, every single one of them.


That's what you got out of it? Because what I got out that was the business owner didn't press charges; therefore, the PD couldn't release the person's name.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good on Mr Tran. I would have grabbed a knife first before coming over the counter. This shat needs to stop, and these motherf'kers that all of a sudden think it's open season on PoC and they can let their racist freak flags fly because of their fellow asshole in the white house have many, many other things coming, notably right and proper ass whippings.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Arthur Friend: Thanks to assholes like him people now think of Gen Xers as Karens and Kens.


That guy wasn't an X'er. Too young and not working.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Big guy starts a fight, and folds like a cheap suit/suitcase/lawn chair... pick your preferred idiom.  I can only suspect he went home and kicked his dog afterwards.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Lock the door, employees take turns giving him a beat down, erase the video. "Not sure what happened, officer. Didn't see anything. Maybe he fell in the parking lot."
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So he was calling an Asian-American (born in the US, of Vietnamese descent) "Covid" and saying "Go back to China."

But Trump calls the novel coronavirus "the China virus" simply because "that's where it came from."  Sure, Donald.  Sure.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was hoping for an epic beat down, left disappointed.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Having to wait outside sounds perfectly reasonable to me. The only place I've seen around here with a sign like that is the local candy shop. But then I have to walk in the street because there's a half dozen families blocking the sidewalk.

When I go to a nearby sub shop I wait outside anyway. Place is busy.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It looked really nice outside, sunny and warm.  Why would anyone rather wait inside?

"Wait outside" here means go stand in the rain.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah well, Moronie needs to get his ass back to Sweden, how about that?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Good on Mr Tran. I would have grabbed a knife first before coming over the counter. This shat needs to stop, and these motherf'kers that all of a sudden think it's open season on PoC and they can let their racist freak flags fly because of their fellow asshole in the white house have many, many other things coming, notably right and proper ass whippings.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And you and your knife would end up with a court date, friend-o
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Arthur Friend: Thanks to assholes like him people now think of Gen Xers as Karens and Kens.

That guy wasn't an X'er. Too young and not working.


More to the point, we have no clue of the age of either of the participants, and I really wish everyone would stop making every damn issue into generational warfare and dropping the word "Karen" into it.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Covid beard bro? argh, first Hawaiian shirts and now a covid beard?
I guess being fat and lazy got co-opted by white supremacists too.

at this point I might as well just get my face tattooed so I look less like one of these people.
 
duke3522
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Juc: Covid beard bro? argh, first Hawaiian shirts and now a covid beard?
I guess being fat and lazy got co-opted by white supremacists too.

at this point I might as well just get my face tattooed so I look less like one of these people.


Counterpoint: I'm fat and lazy and I'm not white supremacist.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arthur Friend: Thanks to assholes like him people now think of Gen Xers as Karens and Kens.


Last I checked their wasn'ts an age requirement on being an asshole... I work with a number of Gen Xer's who are some of the most self important, entitled dicknozzles...but "At least we aren't millennials..." Yea I wouldn't give them the honor of that title...
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Good on Mr Tran. I would have grabbed a knife first before coming over the counter. This shat needs to stop, and these motherf'kers that all of a sudden think it's open season on PoC and they can let their racist freak flags fly because of their fellow asshole in the white house have many, many other things coming, notably right and proper ass whippings.


Years ago, I worked at a Denny's in Sacramento (not far from the American River). We used to have a weird homeless guy with a huge backpack that would come into the restaurant in the middle of the night. He never caused any problems till one night when he wanted a $100 bill broken. We couldn't do it because the register held minimal cash during the graveyard shift. He went bananas and started screaming at the waitress behind the counter. The cook, a skinny biker guy about 6'2", jumped like a spider monkey through the narrow little window that opened  up from the kitchen to the restaurant.  He got in the guys face with a butcher knife and told him to leave and not come back. It happened so fast we were all stunned.  I still can't figure out how the hell he got through that tiny little window so fast.  Weird homeless guy never came in again, but used to skulk around the parking lot peering through the windows. On those nights, I'd wait for the cops to come in for breakfast before I'd walk to my car.

CSS
 
