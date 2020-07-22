 Skip to content
(CBS Sacramento)   Hanging around with 2,000 catalytic-ic-ic-ic-ic-ics? You oughta know by now   (sacramento.cbslocal.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not impressed.
 
CheetahOlivetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is that all you get for your money?
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It seems like a waste of time, but if that's what it's all about...
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's a model made before catalytic converters so it'll run good on regular gas
 
Muta
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
3 people had their catalytic converters stolen where my wife works.  She works at a bank.  It says something about their security.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we seriously not find another catalyst material that doesn't cost thousands of dollars per ounce?

It's like the universe is farking with us.
 
Pert
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My father in law parked his car on the street for the first time ever this week (car park was closed for maintenance) and his catalytic converter was stolen on the first night.

In a quiet, small UK town.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is a theft plague everywhere:

Santa Cruz County police see hike in catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic Converter Thieves Targeting Gilroy Toyota Owners

THE KITCHEN REPORTS THIRD CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFT

Three Arrested On Catalytic Converter Theft Charges In Newhall

Meanwhile my bicycle is running like a dream.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Muta: 3 people had their catalytic converters stolen where my wife works.  She works at a bank.  It says something about their security.


Unless they park their cars inside, it really doesn't.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly surprised that this hasn't been more prevalent in the news. Catalytic converters have a good usable amount of precious materials in them to reduce harmful by-product of IC engines. Every so often you might see those large street sweepers, they're picking up debris from the road, because there might be trace amounts of the catalytic materials available. It can be recycled and purified.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

/steals chain to sell for drug-money.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

How's the bike going to work out in a MN winter?


/nothing wrong with biking if you can
//not practical for 99% of people
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've always thought that the punishment for theft crimes that cause disproportionately more economic harm to the victim than gain to the criminal should be punished more severely, because the criminal is just that much more of a dickhead to be be willing to cause major loss to someone for only minimal gain to himself. Stealing catalytic converters is one example--the victim (and/or their insurance company) is out a couple thousand bucks to have it replaced, while the tweaker who took a Sawzall to the victim's exhaust system and stole it gets, what, maybe a hundred bucks for the thing?

Even worse was a few years ago when copper prices spiked and around here some assholes were opening up all the old vintage streetlights in my neighborhood at night just to rip out all the copper wiring inside to sell it. What would they get for that at the metal salvage place, 10 bucks maybe?  And yet the city, or us taxpayers really, had to spend thousands of dollars in time and materials repairing the damage to each one of them.

If you're going to be a criminal, at least focus on crimes with a decent ROI.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Here in Georgia (the state), there used to be a problem with people stealing air conditioner units and catalytic converters and selling them for scrap.  They passed HB 461 and now you need an appropriate business license to scrap them.  They also banned cash payments for scrap.

I suppose they could still be taken out of state, but it seems to have helped.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Or we could pay people a living wage to clean public areas. And vacant lots. And to collect cigarettes butts. And mask. And other high litter items. Tax those items to pay the wage.
And these jobs should come with health insurance and rehab help and mental health care.
But hay maybe we can jail EVERYONE.
That's more financially prudent.
🙄
 
Wesdog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Internal combustion engines that run on hydrogen are 100% our best way forward to getting off fossil fuels. It will also mean your car doesn't need an expensive and easy to steal catalytic converter to change really bad combustion gasses to kinda bad combustion gasses.

Solar and wind power could be used to crack water for the hydrogen, change a couple of pumps at every gas station and you can get hydrogen wherever you want.

Every car going down the road using gasoline can be converted to run on hydrogen 20x to 50x cheaper than buying a new electric car. A few thousand dollars, new fuel tank/cell, new fuel lines to the engine, new injectors, and reprogram the computer.

So we wouldn't have to wait on every car on the road to be replaced with an electric car. Car guys like me can keep our loud internal combustion engines but without the pollution from burning fossil fuels.

I've been wondering for 20 years why we don't try this solution. The infrastructure wouldn't be any more than putting charging stations for electric vehicles everywhere. The upside is amazing no matter how you look at it. Throwing solar panels all over the roof of the gas station and a small wind generator on site should be more than enough to crack the water needed with electricity to get the hydrogen with oxygen generation being an added bonus.

I like the instant torque of electric cars but they will never replace the sound of a high performance ICE powerplant blasting through the gears and bouncing off the rev limiter. A high performance electric car can be fun but not for long if it doesn't have any character. The lack of range and time needed to fully recharge the car are other problems but those can be solved. There isn't a way to make an electric car feel like a powerful car with a big motor under the hood without playing engine sounds through the speakers and that just doesn't work for me. It's like masturbation versus actually having sex, sure it's pretty good but jerkin it will never compare to the real thing.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Velena Jones may be cute, but she surely can't wrangle a herd of words.  Seems like she just throws them in a pile and kicks'm ever once-nuh-while.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I replaced a converter for a friend and he wanted to pay me for my time (He had purchased the new one, but had zero mechanical skills). I told him as long as I got to keep the converter, we were even.

Made out like a bandit on that one.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The only crimes with a decent ROI are almost all white collar crimes. Those kind of crimes are rarely prosecuted and if they are there is nearly zero chance of any real jail time. Until you get to Bernie Madoff territory and multiple billions of dollars from prominent and powerful people. Then you will be punished.

A catalytic converter shouldn't be a financial burden for anyone if it is stolen off their car. If you have car insurance and you have a $500 deductible you will be out $500. If you have a $1000 deductible don't biatch and moan because you get to pick your own policy and you can put the deductible wherever you want. It just costs more every month the lower your deductible. If it happens on your property homeowners insurance will pay for part of it as well.

Here is another tip. Before you buy a car do some research about how much parts cost for that car. If you look at 2 cars and price catalytic converters for them and one car has 2 that cost $400 each and the other car has 2 that cost $1200 each and you buy the car with expensive parts thats on you. Nobody told you to buy a BMW, you got it because that's what you wanted. It's an expensive car and parts for it are going to be expensive so don't cry when something has to be repaired or replaced and it costs more than your neighbor and her Honda Civic.

A large majority of property theft is caused by drugs and mental health issues. Instead of locking those people up it is cheaper, by every measure, for society to spend the money normally used to incarcerate people on drug rehab programs and mental health treatment.

It's 2020 my man. We have proof from countries around the world that there are better ways to lower crime rates than just locking everyone up. In fact the kind of prison system we have is the absolute worst model as far as recidivism and former convicts escalating their crimes after they are released for minor crimes.

I don't know why you think this kind of crime is so terrible. If your finances are so bad that a catalytic converter getting stolen off your car ruins you then that's 100% on your bad financial planning. I'm disabled and get $1200 a month from social security. If my catalytic converter got stolen it would be a pain in the ass and would put a dent in my wallet but I could still pay all my bills and in a few months it would have had near zero effect on my life. So why does something so minor need major punishment? Why? Because I'm smart enough to buy vehicles that the parts don't cost 5x to 10x as much as other manufacturers parts. I am careful with my money and don't spend so much that I'm waiting on my next disability payment eating ramen for the week before I get the money.

Property crimes are already punished way to harshly in the US. They need to be softened and we need to get people into treatment for drug abuse and mental health issues instead of throwing them in jail for stealing a $800 catalytic converter. I replaced one on my car a couple of years ago. It was unexpected and was just under $1000 altogether. If you can't afford someone stealing your catalytic converter then you can't afford to own that car because any part on the vehicle could break at any time. It sucks and they should be punished but let's get real. Property theft like that isn't going to destroy anyones life who hadn't already farked it up so bad that they were standing on the edge already and just needed a breeze to blow them over.
 
