 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Happy 80th birthday Alex Trebek. Suck it   (foxnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! Ultimate Tournament of Champions, Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host, final contestants, HOST ALEX TREBEK, Bob Barker  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 22 Jul 2020 at 8:31 AM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Celebrity Birthdays for $1000
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, gotta think this is the last one he'll celebrate.

TheRapists for $1000 Alex
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Sadly, gotta think this is the last one he'll celebrate.


What is, "YOU SHUT YOUR WHORISH MOUTH RIGHT NOW."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Sadly, gotta think this is the last one he'll celebrate.

TheRapists for $1000 Alex


80 years is a damn good run, especially when having all your faculties. And who knows, he might still have a few good years in him.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's still alive?
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'll take Anal Bum Covers for $100, Alex."
"That's An Album Cover."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AsparagusFTW: He's still alive?


He was in a video on Last Week Tonight just this week. He's looking rough. I hope he can hang in another couple of years.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been so funny to watch the first few episodes in this week's "From The Vault" reruns. I'd forgotten his severe case of poodle hair.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: AsparagusFTW: He's still alive?

He was in a video on Last Week Tonight just this week. He's looking rough. I hope he can hang in another couple of years.


It's pancreatic cancer. He'll be lucky if he hangs in another couple of months.
 
Artist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was working at the Rodin museum in Philly-about 17 years ago. In wanders Alex! It's a tiny space (by large museum standards), never, ever busy there, so he was able to wander about, no one around. Very nice guy, and MUCH better looking in real life.
Hope he has more years to enjoy.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Don't Lag Me Bro: AsparagusFTW: He's still alive?

He was in a video on Last Week Tonight just this week. He's looking rough. I hope he can hang in another couple of years.

It's pancreatic cancer. He'll be lucky if he hangs in another couple of months.


Yea, and he said at the beginning it was Stage 4 which is almost the end stage of cancer.
I'm guessing he has the milder form that attacks the "tail" of the pancreas and not the "head".  Much less deadly form.    If he had it in the head of the pancreas he would have been dead in 9 months just like Mr. Lewis the bridge guy
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The audio version of his autobiography (released yesterday) is the next thing on my list:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-relea​s​es/alex-trebek-and-ken-jennings-to-nar​rate-the-audiobook-edition-of-the-answ​er-is-301080601.html

I like Google Play for my audiobooks, unlike Audible they let me export MP3s (most of the time, some publishers insist on being jerks :P)
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: iamskibibitz: Don't Lag Me Bro: AsparagusFTW: He's still alive?

He was in a video on Last Week Tonight just this week. He's looking rough. I hope he can hang in another couple of years.

It's pancreatic cancer. He'll be lucky if he hangs in another couple of months.

Yea, and he said at the beginning it was Stage 4 which is almost the end stage of cancer.
I'm guessing he has the milder form that attacks the "tail" of the pancreas and not the "head".  Much less deadly form.    If he had it in the head of the pancreas he would have been dead in 9 months just like Mr. Lewis the bridge guy


Less than 9 months, 3-4 is the norm.  Cancer sucks and Pancreatic sucks the most.

I love Jeopardy and Alex.  He has already beaten the odds for staying alive this long.

He was on NPR the other day and has a great attitude.  He said he has made it 80 years and had a great life.  He says now it is just about the quality of life.
 
durbnpoisn [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been loving the shows this week.  They are showing stuff from the first season with Trebek.  And it is hilarious.  And I mean that in a good way.  It never occurred to me how many wrinkles they had gotten out of that show as it progressed.

And not just from a production standpoint, although there is a lot of goofs.  But the contestants are also not very good at managing their money.  As seen yesterday by a guy who had 3x the total of the 2nd place person and lost the game because he pulled a Cliff Claven and bet it all.  And there was no need to do that.

There are two lessons to be learned from that.
1.  Never bet more than twice what your closest opponent has, if you have more than twice their total.  I thought that was a no-brainer
2.  Never EVER bet it all.  Always leave $1 at least.  Because the one who bets it all will lose.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.