 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Man trying to prove to police that his ex-girlfriend is a whore surprised to hear about voyeurism laws   (ksl.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Crime, Orem man, Misdemeanor, Police, Felony, Electric charge, video evidence of his ex-girlfriend engaging, Camera  
•       •       •

1174 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 11:37 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If I do the dishes, will you have sex with me?"

"Yes."

"Ah-ha! Caught!"
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being in your underwear with another man is illegal in Utah?  I mean, I know it's not good for your marriage, but is it actually illegal?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to see the video before passing judgement.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: Being in your underwear with another man is illegal in Utah?  I mean, I know it's not good for your marriage, but is it actually illegal?


That's what I said too, but the vice principal said not now, the first graders are coming back in from recess.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: Being in your underwear with another man is illegal in Utah?  I mean, I know it's not good for your marriage, but is it actually illegal?


Only if it's not the "magic" underwear.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: Being in your underwear with another man is illegal in Utah?  I mean, I know it's not good for your marriage, but is it actually illegal?


Probably.  It's Utah.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, let me get this straight: He tried to solicit (Ha!) her assistance in getting her charged with prostitution? While spying on her? And then essentially admitted both to the authorities? Have I got that right?

That is some weapons' grade stupid right there. Like, went out the other side and came back again stupid.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is exactly why you should never date Alex Trebek's mom.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ha!

Love to see a vindictive asshole get some damn karma.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Silly man, only the police get to use illegally placed cameras to try to catch people engaged in prostitution.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She read the e-mail, but didn't know about the camera?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: So, let me get this straight: He tried to solicit (Ha!) her assistance in getting her charged with prostitution? While spying on her? And then essentially admitted both to the authorities? Have I got that right?

That is some weapons' grade stupid right there. Like, went out the other side and came back again stupid.


Uhm, but he did manage to get a hidden camera in her bedroom.

That's not easy. Getting it installed, a powersource, getting the pictures of it, her not noticing.


I don't think he's stupid, but rather an idiot with issues.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What did you guys do?!
KSL blocked us!
MODS!

/also, keyword here in the article is ex-girlfriend, not girlfriend, and sure as heck not wife
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OldRod: Being in your underwear with another man is illegal in Utah?  I mean, I know it's not good for your marriage, but is it actually illegal?


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/22/us​/​tilli-buchanan-topless-utah.html

A woman can't be topless in her own house.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: So, let me get this straight: He tried to solicit (Ha!) her assistance in getting her charged with prostitution? While spying on her? And then essentially admitted both to the authorities? Have I got that right?

That is some weapons' grade stupid right there. Like, went out the other side and came back again stupid.


I have a coworker who is out of our Orem office and I genuinely wonder if it was him.  He's just nuts, like "is he supposed to be on head meds and didn't take them" nuts.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What did you guys do?!
KSL blocked us!
MODS!

/also, keyword here in the article is ex-girlfriend, not girlfriend, and sure as heck not wife


KSL just blocked you, it seems.  Probably wrong religion or something.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They really should teach a class on healthy relationships in 8th grade.  There are too many delusional people who do this stuff or worse.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.