(CNN)   Scientists who've never watched a TV B movie decide to play benevolent Gods and accidentally create a new hybrid monster to terrify the briny depths   (cnn.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Neat this again
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

alechemist: Neat this again


Fark user imageView Full Size


BY YOUR COMMAND.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
they tampered in god's domain
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not the same scientists working on a Coronavirus vaccine... right?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anything that leads to a bigger, cheaper supply of those tasty tasty fish eggs is fine by me.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
🤔😲
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Anything that leads to a bigger, cheaper supply of those tasty tasty fish eggs is fine by me.


Csb I worked for a company in Missouri. We had a pretty attractive senior vice president in charge of sales. We were at a company function and people were drinking and partying having a good time. Somebody brought in caviar. She took one bite of it, having never tasted it before, and said really loudly 'hey, this tastes like cum'.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: FrancoFile: Anything that leads to a bigger, cheaper supply of those tasty tasty fish eggs is fine by me.

Csb I worked for a company in Missouri. We had a pretty attractive senior vice president in charge of sales. We were at a company function and people were drinking and partying having a good time. Somebody brought in caviar. She took one bite of it, having never tasted it before, and said really loudly 'hey, this tastes like cum'.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😈
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Like a giant sea monkey or something?
 
nanim [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'live at a Hungarian research facility where there's no chance they'll invade natural waters.'...

Subby is right, these people have never watched any fishy sci-fi movies...
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...where there's no chance they'll invade natural waters.

Geez, kinda throwing down the gauntlet there, guys.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Did they breed them because they were Hungary?
/I'll show myself out...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gynogenesis is the name of my feminist 70s rock tribute band.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: FrancoFile: Anything that leads to a bigger, cheaper supply of those tasty tasty fish eggs is fine by me.

Csb I worked for a company in Missouri. We had a pretty attractive senior vice president in charge of sales. We were at a company function and people were drinking and partying having a good time. Somebody brought in caviar. She took one bite of it, having never tasted it before, and said really loudly 'hey, this tastes like cum'.


Zoidburg took the liberty of fertilizing it.

Alternatively:
WTF was her boyfriend eating?
Perhaps she had a natural fishiness and was tasting/smelling that.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From J. Kaldy, A. Mozsar, G. Fazekas, M D. FARKAS, Lilla Fazekas, G. Lea Fazekas et al./"Genes"
 
