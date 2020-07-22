 Skip to content
 
(TMZ) Weeners In other news, some random stranger picks out your Mom's birthday present (may not be sfw)   (tmz.com) divider line
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He had to steal to satisfy his woman:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what a prick
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
that's a huge cock
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There are a lot of bandit names I'd rather have than "The Dildo Bandit."

/do your worst
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fixation on genital size is pathetic.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: He had to steal to satisfy his woman:

[Fark user image 850x1361]


I wonder how many were crushed when they paused to look up once they made it under the skirt.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can't blame him. I bet it was not for sale or 500$. Like give me a, f&&king, break. 3 feet of silicone doesn't cost 500$. F&_k the free market. It's stupid and has too much money.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

8 inches: Fixation on genital size is pathetic.


Change your Fark handle, make it bigger. It's not like anyone besides you will see it.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: He had to steal to satisfy his woman:

[Fark user image 850x1361]


That picture has no credibility whatsoever.  No one would use a Buick for a taxicab.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In other news, some random stranger picks out your Mom's birthday present (may not be sfw)

What profession workplace isn't constantly buzzing with the latest dildo news?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
At least they know he won't get out of town.  What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Moby Dick ... heheh
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"It might be tough to nail this guy"?
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I can't blame him. I bet it was not for sale or 500$. Like give me a, f&&king, break. 3 feet of silicone doesn't cost 500$. F&_k the free market. It's stupid and has too much money.


I'll make a wild guess it was closer to $1200.
 
comrade
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It was love at first sight.
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Badmoodman: He had to steal to satisfy his woman:

[Fark user image image 850x1361]


Where did she get clothes from?  Or are they made from the same material as Hulk Pants?
 
