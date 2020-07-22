 Skip to content
(KCCI Des Moines)   Meanwhile in Iowa: a two day event attended by "hundreds" featuring "a slip-and-slide, live bands and all-night parties" results in 11 ODs, 3 sexual assaults, and a man waving a gun at cops. Doesn't sound like social distancing was observed   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Police, Security guard, Security, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Greene County Sheriff's Office, two-day event, River Farm  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't these people know there's a pandemic going on that's currently getting worse? You know what, f*ck it, it's Iowa and if they are anti-mask, anti-science they are probably Republican.  Let them die. Turn Iowa blue (in more ways than one).
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
River Farm owner Craig Flack told KCCI over the phone that the party got out of hand, but that he did everything he could and, ultimately, the people who caused the trouble need to be held responsible.

....

In 2019, authorities told KCCI that a similar event at River Farm Recreation ended with multiple OWIs, accusations of underage drinking and a fatal car accident.


So he'll be turning himself in to authorities when?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: River Farm owner Craig Flack told KCCI over the phone that the party got out of hand, but that he did everything he could and, ultimately, the people who caused the trouble need to be held responsible.

....

In 2019, authorities told KCCI that a similar event at River Farm Recreation ended with multiple OWIs, accusations of underage drinking and a fatal car accident.


So he'll be turning himself in to authorities when?


Nyah, he's doing it again in August.

Half the offspring of the county government and police force go to these things. I assume this is one of those "they're going to do it somewhere, at least this way we know where they are...." things.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought spud stuffing was a big deal there, too, or is it just Australian drivers who are into Ass Sex.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope that one of these farking vaccines actually works, because we clearly ain't social distancing our way out of this shiat.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fraternity party without the fraternity?

OK.

/ Any bets it becomes a spreader event?
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected jugalos to be prominently involved.  Leaving with a more respect for jugalos than Iowans.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, at least it was people being sexually assaulted this time.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Palin family had their family reunion in Iowa?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Antifa has really been getting around lately.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I really hope that one of these farking vaccines actually works, because we clearly ain't social distancing our way out of this shiat.


Yeah.  We aren't going to "smart" our way out of it either.  Not in 2020 USA.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: Let them die. Turn Iowa blue


You need a hobby outside of politics
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hundreds , guess the gathering of the Juggalos has really tapered off
 
Riche
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Geez, I sure wish I had the energy to party like that again.

Mind you, I WOULDN'T be partying. I'd instead be doing a deep clean of my house and organizing my old files/family records and photographs or something like that.

Whoever said "Youth is wasted on the young" probably had a valid point.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
July 2025

World: back to normal
USA: masks are trans!
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We go to Okoboji every year for a vacation. Not this year. Couldn't pay me to step foot in Iowa. Gonna miss it, Okoboji is a very nice lake.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In a few weeks they will have the numbers on STD, unwanted pregnancies, and Covid
 
sourballs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All night slip'n'slide parties...
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Iowa.  This debauchery was probably first caused by allowing pool halls in their town.

Fark user imageView Full Size



And all week long your River City
Youth'll be fritterin' away
I say your young men'll be fritterin'!
Fritterin' away their noontime, suppertime, choretime too!
Get the ball in the pocket
Never mind gettin' dandelions pulled
Or the screen door patched or the beefsteak pounded
Never mind pumpin' any water
'Til your parents are caught with the cistern empty
On a Saturday night and that's trouble
Yes you got lots and lots of trouble
I'm thinkin' of the kids in the knickerbockers
Shirt-tail young ones, peekin' in the pool
Hall window after school, ya got trouble, folks!
Right here in River City
Trouble with a capital "T"
And that rhymes with "P" and that stands for pool!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny queso: July 2025

World: back to normal
USA: masks are trans!


hmmm, i gather there is a filter for the short form of transmission.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Heartland values
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: It's Iowa.  This debauchery was probably first caused by allowing pool halls in their town.

[Fark user image 850x554]


And all week long your River City
Youth'll be fritterin' away
I say your young men'll be fritterin'!
Fritterin' away their noontime, suppertime, choretime too!
Get the ball in the pocket
Never mind gettin' dandelions pulled
Or the screen door patched or the beefsteak pounded
Never mind pumpin' any water
'Til your parents are caught with the cistern empty
On a Saturday night and that's trouble
Yes you got lots and lots of trouble
I'm thinkin' of the kids in the knickerbockers
Shirt-tail young ones, peekin' in the pool
Hall window after school, ya got trouble, folks!
Right here in River City
Trouble with a capital "T"
And that rhymes with "P" and that stands for pool!


Excellent sir, I attempted to recite this as the good professor would have - one of my favorite musicals of all time and so wonderfully captures the Iowa of . . . well, today I suppose.

We have a small town near Iowa City, Riverside, where the famous Captain Kirk first debauched.  And if you visit don't forget to visit a hog house.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cajnik: Walker: Let them die. Turn Iowa blue

You need a hobby outside of politics


He isn't wrong.  This country has an overabundance of willfully stupid humans, and they need to be weeded out.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's one jello wrestling pit and a person blowing at least two fingers off with fireworks short of a viral hootenanny.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like CHOP levels of crime, only nobody was murdered.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: SirEattonHogg: It's Iowa.  This debauchery was probably first caused by allowing pool halls in their town.

[Fark user image 850x554]


And all week long your River City
Youth'll be fritterin' away
I say your young men'll be fritterin'!
Fritterin' away their noontime, suppertime, choretime too!
Get the ball in the pocket
Never mind gettin' dandelions pulled
Or the screen door patched or the beefsteak pounded
Never mind pumpin' any water
'Til your parents are caught with the cistern empty
On a Saturday night and that's trouble
Yes you got lots and lots of trouble
I'm thinkin' of the kids in the knickerbockers
Shirt-tail young ones, peekin' in the pool
Hall window after school, ya got trouble, folks!
Right here in River City
Trouble with a capital "T"
And that rhymes with "P" and that stands for pool!

Excellent sir, I attempted to recite this as the good professor would have - one of my favorite musicals of all time and so wonderfully captures the Iowa of . . . well, today I suppose.

We have a small town near Iowa City, Riverside, where the famous Captain Kirk first debauched.  And if you visit don't forget to visit a hog house.


....or a visit to the casino.

/sans mask, of course, it's now the Iowa way
 
