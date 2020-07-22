 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKZO Kalamazoo)   Nobody ever has good things to say about the guy in the troubled relationship buying shovels & cleaning supplies the day after his girlfriend disappears   (wkzo.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Police, BATTLE CREEK, Joel Case, Detective, 27-year-oldJulice Haggerty, Calhoun County, Michigan, body of 27-year-old Amber Griffin, Kalamazoo, Michigan  
•       •       •

1284 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 12:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the old Buckwheat gets shot news interviews on SNL.

Paraphrashing:

Reporter:  So you were one of John David Stutts' teachers.  What kind of child was he?

Teacher:  David was always so polite.  He paid careful attention to his lessons, and always turned his homework in.  He was a delight to have in class.

Reporter:  So do you believe he could have shot Buckwheat?

Teacher:  OH MY YES!  It's all he ever talked about.  "One day I'm going to shoot Buckwheat."  Used to write in the margins of his work.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'LL NEVER TELL!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps his girl friend actually cleaned, and he's got to do all that now on his own.

I find the above actually unbelievable.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)


And however tempting it may be, do not use your store loyalty card to save that $2.13.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Reminds me of the old Buckwheat gets shot news interviews on SNL.

Paraphrashing:

Reporter:  So you were one of John David Stutts' teachers.  What kind of child was he?

Teacher:  David was always so polite.  He paid careful attention to his lessons, and always turned his homework in.  He was a delight to have in class.

Reporter:  So do you believe he could have shot Buckwheat?

Teacher:  OH MY YES!  It's all he ever talked about.  "One day I'm going to shoot Buckwheat."  Used to write in the margins of his work.


You forgot:  He was a loner.  :D
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)


If the crime was unplanned and in the heat of the moment that wouldn't apply. But what I really don't understand is one, like you said, people not paying in cash, and two, why do they always go to a local store to get their shovels and cleaning supplies? I would be at a store 50 miles away, and would not take any toll roads
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

And however tempting it may be, do not use your store loyalty card to save that $2.13.


I think I saw that episode of "Forensic Files".
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Julice Haggerty has been arrested in the matter

Fark user imageView Full Size

Surely you can't be serious...
 
mononymous
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Amatuers.
 
hammettman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)


Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But Epstein committed suicide?
Okay.
I say, allegedly to both claims!
😠
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hammettman: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.


Err... at least a third of the people here are smart enough to have a basic contingincy plan in place for this kind of eventuality.

I'm not saying we will actually *do* it, but I can farking gaurentee you'd *never* find the body, or any physical evidence that cannot be scientifically explained away to the point of reasonable doubt.  There are lots of ways to degrade dna, and most tests, unless they are breaking out the FBI lab reserved for serial killers, can be spoofed.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A good friend is someone with a shovel that doesn't ask a lot of questions.
 
sirgrim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The case has been further hindered by several detectives working the case testing positive for COVID-19, only one of which has returned to work at this time. "

Damn it 2020.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: hammettman: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.

Err... at least a third of the people here are smart enough to have a basic contingincy plan in place for this kind of eventuality.

I'm not saying we will actually *do* it, but I can farking gaurentee you'd *never* find the body, or any physical evidence that cannot be scientifically explained away to the point of reasonable doubt.  There are lots of ways to degrade dna, and most tests, unless they are breaking out the FBI lab reserved for serial killers, can be spoofed.


I'm thinking another way to 'be prepared just in case" is to not talk about all the tricks you know about getting around police investigative evidence/techniques, tools/processes of making a body go away, on a public internet forum to randos.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did he change out the carpet or mulch the lawn?

/I know that's something I like to do after a "breakup".
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No, see. She left a map to the treasure, but it's one of those invisible maps that requires cleaning supplies to reveal, and the shovel is for digging it up! Also that's not blood in his truck, it's spaghetti sauce that broke open the last time he went grocery shopping. Yeah, that's it. Grocery shopping...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: GrogSmash: hammettman: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.

Err... at least a third of the people here are smart enough to have a basic contingincy plan in place for this kind of eventuality.

I'm not saying we will actually *do* it, but I can farking gaurentee you'd *never* find the body, or any physical evidence that cannot be scientifically explained away to the point of reasonable doubt.  There are lots of ways to degrade dna, and most tests, unless they are breaking out the FBI lab reserved for serial killers, can be spoofed.

I'm thinking another way to 'be prepared just in case" is to not talk about all the tricks you know about getting around police investigative evidence/techniques, tools/processes of making a body go away, on a public internet forum to randos.


That's why you join a horror writer's group so you have the plausible deniability of researching for a book. Or so I heard from my writer's group...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: GrogSmash: hammettman: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.

Err... at least a third of the people here are smart enough to have a basic contingincy plan in place for this kind of eventuality.

I'm not saying we will actually *do* it, but I can farking gaurentee you'd *never* find the body, or any physical evidence that cannot be scientifically explained away to the point of reasonable doubt.  There are lots of ways to degrade dna, and most tests, unless they are breaking out the FBI lab reserved for serial killers, can be spoofed.

I'm thinking another way to 'be prepared just in case" is to not talk about all the tricks you know about getting around police investigative evidence/techniques, tools/processes of making a body go away, on a public internet forum to randos.


Bah.." mere intellectual discussion.  The kind of shiat you might discuss over a couple of beer with friends, in relation to a news story you heard about recently where the dumbass got caught.  Just a 'what would you do?', and then riff with it.

Totally explainable.

Unlike a certain Toronto serial killer/contractor, who dismembered the victims and buried them in planters on his clients properties.  What are the farking odds one of those would ever get broken or dug up??
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Someone Else's Alt: GrogSmash: hammettman: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.

Err... at least a third of the people here are smart enough to have a basic contingincy plan in place for this kind of eventuality.

I'm not saying we will actually *do* it, but I can farking gaurentee you'd *never* find the body, or any physical evidence that cannot be scientifically explained away to the point of reasonable doubt.  There are lots of ways to degrade dna, and most tests, unless they are breaking out the FBI lab reserved for serial killers, can be spoofed.

I'm thinking another way to 'be prepared just in case" is to not talk about all the tricks you know about getting around police investigative evidence/techniques, tools/processes of making a body go away, on a public internet forum to randos.

That's why you join a horror writer's group so you have the plausible deniability of researching for a book. Or so I heard from my writer's group...


That works too...  although I suck at story writing...
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: A good friend is someone with a shovel,

and a bag of lime that doesn't ask a lot of questions.

FTFM
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Herr Morgenstern: Someone Else's Alt: GrogSmash: hammettman: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.

Err... at least a third of the people here are smart enough to have a basic contingincy plan in place for this kind of eventuality.

I'm not saying we will actually *do* it, but I can farking gaurentee you'd *never* find the body, or any physical evidence that cannot be scientifically explained away to the point of reasonable doubt.  There are lots of ways to degrade dna, and most tests, unless they are breaking out the FBI lab reserved for serial killers, can be spoofed.

I'm thinking another way to 'be prepared just in case" is to not talk about all the tricks you know about getting around police investigative evidence/techniques, tools/processes of making a body go away, on a public internet forum to randos.

That's why you join a horror writer's group so you have the plausible deniability of researching for a book. Or so I heard from my writer's group...

That works too...  although I suck at story writing...


Trust me, you'd fit in just fine in most writer's groups.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rookie mistake.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Random Anonymous Blackmail: A good friend is someone with a shovel,and a bag of lime that doesn't ask a lot of questions.

FTFM


Now I'm confused - what does citrus fruit have to do with this scenario?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Armyrec1: Keyser_Soze_Death: Random Anonymous Blackmail: A good friend is someone with a shovel,and a bag of lime that doesn't ask a lot of questions.

FTFM

Now I'm confused - what does citrus fruit have to do with this scenario?

[Fark user image 259x194]


It helps with the smell, and is essential for making lemonade.

.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: GrogSmash: hammettman: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

Looking forward to a future Fark headline about a Farker busted for murder who names you as an accomplice by posting this tidbit of advice.

Err... at least a third of the people here are smart enough to have a basic contingincy plan in place for this kind of eventuality.

I'm not saying we will actually *do* it, but I can farking gaurentee you'd *never* find the body, or any physical evidence that cannot be scientifically explained away to the point of reasonable doubt.  There are lots of ways to degrade dna, and most tests, unless they are breaking out the FBI lab reserved for serial killers, can be spoofed.

I'm thinking another way to 'be prepared just in case" is to not talk about all the tricks you know about getting around police investigative evidence/techniques, tools/processes of making a body go away, on a public internet forum to randos.


Good point.  Which is why everyone NOT commenting here is suspect!

What are THEY trying to hide???
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What? The sign on my creepy old van clearly says "Moose's gardening and housekeeping service."
 
proteus_b
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ongbok: labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)

If the crime was unplanned and in the heat of the moment that wouldn't apply. But what I really don't understand is one, like you said, people not paying in cash, and two, why do they always go to a local store to get their shovels and cleaning supplies? I would be at a store 50 miles away, and would not take any toll roads


Or take your cell phone with you for the drive...
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: [Fark user image 425x304]


A "genius" that spells "ya'll" rather than "y'all"?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

labman: People just don't plan ahead.  You buy the shovel and cleaning supplies months in advance.  That way all the surveillance video has looped and there is no record of it.  (Pay in cash, morons)


This is a bingo

A man should own tarps, shovels, solvents and zip ties as a general rule.

/better to have and not need and all that
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Perhaps his girl friend actually cleaned, and he's got to do all that now on his own.

I find the above actually unbelievable.


It's obvious what happened. The clues are all there. The cleaning supplies, the shovel, and...
"The case has been further hindered by several detectives working the case testing positive for COVID-19, only one of which has returned to work at this time. "

She's not dead. She is a Jane Doe on a ventilator with Covid19. The detectives got it while investigating the case. The cleaning supplies were to inject to kill the virus. The shovel...I don't know what the shovel was for...gardening?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.