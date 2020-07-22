 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Dollar Tree and Family Dollar shoppers don't have to get all masked up like they're going to Walmart or something   (usatoday.com) divider line
52
    More: Spiffy, Grocery store, Variety store, Supermarket, Wal-Mart, Ordinance, Local government, face coverings, growing number of retailers  
•       •       •

1530 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 9:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 1,000 deaths a day, Spiffy isn't the tag I would have used, Subby.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up yours for the tag choice subby
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say that this has been a good way of learning who the retailers worth patronizing are. There are local stores around here that I've shopped for years that I will never again shop because their owners/managers/workers have proven themselves to be ignorant, thoughtless assholes when it comes to masks. And there are stores here that I've never really used before that I'll be loyal to far, far into the future because they've taken exactly the opposite approach. For example, the local hardware store, where I've spent many, many thousands of dollars over the years on countless renovations, will never again get a single dollar from me. And, meanwhile, the nearby Lowe's, which I normally always tried to avoid in order to support the more local business, will. I used to really care about helping the little guy survive. But fark the little guy if he doesn't care about helping me.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Up yours for the tag choice subby


They could have used the "Sick" tag... but that would have been a little too Lord Privy Seal.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Dumbass Incorporated
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the poor and elderly who shop there can more than handle a bout of the 'rona.

/subs you're an ass
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I resemble that remark.
Srsly, somebody needs to post what subby is referencing, so everybody knows that subby was actually being pretty funny. I would, but I only have a vague memory that it was a screen-grab of a facebook post that actually said something liek that. I don't have the original.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not in my town.  No optional mask day but no pants day is when I say it is.
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I will say that this has been a good way of learning who the retailers worth patronizing are. There are local stores around here that I've shopped for years that I will never again shop because their owners/managers/workers have proven themselves to be ignorant, thoughtless assholes when it comes to masks. And there are stores here that I've never really used before that I'll be loyal to far, far into the future because they've taken exactly the opposite approach. For example, the local hardware store, where I've spent many, many thousands of dollars over the years on countless renovations, will never again get a single dollar from me. And, meanwhile, the nearby Lowe's, which I normally always tried to avoid in order to support the more local business, will. I used to really care about helping the little guy survive. But fark the little guy if he doesn't care about helping me.


I agree, same with the Ace here.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right, trumpanzee assholes are totally going to wear a mask if you "request" it.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up yours, subby. People are dying and you think it's spiffy.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Spiffy?" Subby is a trump-humpin' idiot. Or just a general idiot.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I will say that this has been a good way of learning who the retailers worth patronizing are. There are local stores around here that I've shopped for years that I will never again shop because their owners/managers/workers have proven themselves to be ignorant, thoughtless assholes when it comes to masks. And there are stores here that I've never really used before that I'll be loyal to far, far into the future because they've taken exactly the opposite approach. For example, the local hardware store, where I've spent many, many thousands of dollars over the years on countless renovations, will never again get a single dollar from me. And, meanwhile, the nearby Lowe's, which I normally always tried to avoid in order to support the more local business, will. I used to really care about helping the little guy survive. But fark the little guy if he doesn't care about helping me.


You didn't say if that's because they do or don't make you wear a mask.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does it, I'm getting all my Chinese crap from Dollar General from now on.
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, they know that the majority of their customers are stupid people that cannot do the math that the smaller packages that they buy at their stores are more expensive than the standard-sized packages everywhere else.  Those would be the people least likely to wear a mask or bathe.
 
jumac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we just lost a employee cause of our mask rules.  had a under 18 who parents made her quit because we are not enforcing the rule bout people having to wear mask.(we want to but HQ is saying not to cause they don't want to risk someone going off and attacking a employee till we can work something out to be safe bout it).
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I will say that this has been a good way of learning who the retailers worth patronizing are. There are local stores around here that I've shopped for years that I will never again shop because their owners/managers/workers have proven themselves to be ignorant, thoughtless assholes when it comes to masks. And there are stores here that I've never really used before that I'll be loyal to far, far into the future because they've taken exactly the opposite approach. For example, the local hardware store, where I've spent many, many thousands of dollars over the years on countless renovations, will never again get a single dollar from me. And, meanwhile, the nearby Lowe's, which I normally always tried to avoid in order to support the more local business, will. I used to really care about helping the little guy survive. But fark the little guy if he doesn't care about helping me.


This is going to put a lot of conflict into the hearts of Fark users who will not shop big corp because business is build on wage slaves to pad board room stonk portfolio
 
Allegrita [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what exactly is "spiffy" about this subby?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, violent angry customers can dictate store policy. Well, that's one way to defund the police.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as subby's a tool for the tag choice, us filthy liters wouldn't see it if the admins representing the site didn't endorse it with a green.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DIAF, subby.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

/not spiffy, dumbmitter
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Spiffy tag? So now we're admiring plague spreading plague rats for their brave stance that FREEDUM allows them to infest as many Americans as possible with the Trumprona virus?

Subby deserves the sick tag.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jumac: we just lost a employee cause of our mask rules.  had a under 18 who parents made her quit because we are not enforcing the rule bout people having to wear mask.(we want to but HQ is saying not to cause they don't want to risk someone going off and attacking a employee till we can work something out to be safe bout it).


That right there is the reason. Corporate is thinking of liability if one of their employees gets attacked or vice versa. It's been happening a lot. The stupidity of Americans has historically led to violence.

lectos: Yep, they know that the majority of their customers are stupid people that cannot do the math that the smaller packages that they buy at their stores are more expensive than the standard-sized packages everywhere else.  Those would be the people least likely to wear a mask or bathe.


Hi. I'm one of those people. I have a 99 Cent Only Store and a brand new Dollar Tree. Unlike the 'people' you are disparaging, however, I am well aware of the smaller size scam like one liter bottles of name brand soda. I also have a Target nearby so I know what they charge. When it comes to items that are the same size or volume the 99 Cent/ Dollar Tree stores beat Target almost every time with few exceptions. For example Target wins when it comes to dry pasta -- if they have it in stock and that is extremely rare these days. I really despise your standard Forbes article attitude where you just assume everyone that is poor in a poor neighborhood with limited choices other than a Dollar Tree doesn't know how to compare prices online.

/ Arrogant classism gets my ire up.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I will say that this has been a good way of learning who the retailers worth patronizing are. There are local stores around here that I've shopped for years that I will never again shop because their owners/managers/workers have proven themselves to be ignorant, thoughtless assholes when it comes to masks. And there are stores here that I've never really used before that I'll be loyal to far, far into the future because they've taken exactly the opposite approach. For example, the local hardware store, where I've spent many, many thousands of dollars over the years on countless renovations, will never again get a single dollar from me. And, meanwhile, the nearby Lowe's, which I normally always tried to avoid in order to support the more local business, will. I used to really care about helping the little guy survive. But fark the little guy if he doesn't care about helping me.


I keep a mental note of what businesses near me do and don't. Don't care about my well-being? Fine, I won't care about your business.

Different result at my Lowe's. Went in to pick up an order of paint. All 4 employees had their masks drooped around their necks. I pointed out that masks don't do much good if they aren't covering your pie hole and snot box.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least my State has a mandatory mask mandate, so I don't have to worry

/Hey, there a few good deals at Dollar Tree if you know what to buy.
 
wherearemydragonflies
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jumac: we just lost a employee cause of our mask rules.  had a under 18 who parents made her quit because we are not enforcing the rule bout people having to wear mask.(we want to but HQ is saying not to cause they don't want to risk someone going off and attacking a employee till we can work something out to be safe bout it).


Exactly.  Boiled down, their message is, "We don't give a crap about our employees and just want your $$$. Come on in Gramma, we don't really care about you either!"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No revelations from that Venn diagram.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The ones by me require a football helmet and a axe.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not like the customer base is even aware of microorganisms, or even basic hygiene in the first place...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FML. Now now I'm down to two places near me, by foot.
😠 Flips table
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm guessing the Spiffy tag was because subby figured that if you can't fix stupid you might as well kill it...
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: I resemble that remark.
Srsly, somebody needs to post what subby is referencing, so everybody knows that subby was actually being pretty funny. I would, but I only have a vague memory that it was a screen-grab of a facebook post that actually said something liek that. I don't have the original.


The headline is funny and we get it.

The problem is the tag. This is not "Spiffy". It's "Asinine".
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, they've lost my dollar.

Nothing in that store worth getting sick over.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Kind of irresponsible of Fark to glorify this level of stupidity.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The fark
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I will say that this has been a good way of learning who the retailers worth patronizing are. There are local stores around here that I've shopped for years that I will never again shop because their owners/managers/workers have proven themselves to be ignorant, thoughtless assholes when it comes to masks. And there are stores here that I've never really used before that I'll be loyal to far, far into the future because they've taken exactly the opposite approach. For example, the local hardware store, where I've spent many, many thousands of dollars over the years on countless renovations, will never again get a single dollar from me. And, meanwhile, the nearby Lowe's, which I normally always tried to avoid in order to support the more local business, will. I used to really care about helping the little guy survive. But fark the little guy if he doesn't care about helping me.


Same with restaurants, I won't ever go to the ones that opened early or the ones that don't follow the guidelines. I'm sure the owners will blame the damn liberals but this virus doesn't give a shiat about your party affiliation.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cfreak: endosymbiont: I resemble that remark.
Srsly, somebody needs to post what subby is referencing, so everybody knows that subby was actually being pretty funny. I would, but I only have a vague memory that it was a screen-grab of a facebook post that actually said something liek that. I don't have the original.

The headline is funny and we get it.

The problem is the tag. This is not "Spiffy". It's "Asinine".


No, it's spiffy. We need a culling of the stupid.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

flucto: Kind of irresponsible of Fark to glorify this level of stupidity.


It's good social policy. The more this level of stupidity is glorified, the more the stupid will kill themselves off.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Silly_Sot: flucto: Kind of irresponsible of Fark to glorify this level of stupidity.

It's good social policy. The more this level of stupidity is glorified, the more the stupid will kill themselves off.


I guess you don't get the fact that they'll kill off everyone else while they're at it. Have fun shopping at dollar tree.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those stores are way to small to go maskless
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Because the poor and elderly who shop there can more than handle a bout of the 'rona.

/subs you're an ass


Ah yes, the "but the elderly" argument. Instead of whining on fark, go out there and raise awareness to the disproportionately high amount of people who are being killed by covid in nursing homes.

I bet you are also pro protests as well because the elderly matter but black lives matter more.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is Spiffy in a way.  Hear me out.  So now the plague rats will flock to the bastions of freedom.  Coughing their freedom germs all over the merchandise.  Instead of shopping where You shop and having to be told to wear mask or leave.

Even if they come shop where you shop and wear that mask that one time they aren't doing ANYTHING else at all other than at that store that time.  They still have more potential to spread a virus.

So let 'em have their island of freedom.  The farther they are away from me the better and that's spiffy.
 
p51d007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I remember a story, about an opening for a Dollar general store out in the middle of BFE.
They talked to a person that said they LOVED IT.  Why?  Because they didn't have to get
all dressed up like they do when they went to Walmart.  LOL.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This site is full of people who think "A Modest Proposal" actually advocates cannibalism, isn't it?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Silly_Sot: cfreak: endosymbiont: I resemble that remark.
Srsly, somebody needs to post what subby is referencing, so everybody knows that subby was actually being pretty funny. I would, but I only have a vague memory that it was a screen-grab of a facebook post that actually said something liek that. I don't have the original.

The headline is funny and we get it.

The problem is the tag. This is not "Spiffy". It's "Asinine".

No, it's spiffy. We need a culling of the stupid.


It's a Darwin approved tag.

Seriously though,
My best friend works as a cashier at Family Dollar and I worry about him.
 
BigSquibowski [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well played subby, well played. No hook, you cast a net and got em all.  Best trolling of Farkers I've seen in years.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sicky Tag strangely absent...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
F*ck that company. I used to shop at Family Dollar and they made you check your bags at the door. Not in a great area, same intersection where you pick up your meth and heroin. Couple years ago I go in to shop, check my bag, and when I get it back they had set it in a puddle of who-knows-what.

So, I'm super pissed and I start emailing corporate and they tell me that the reason I have to check my bag is not loss prevention, "it's for the safety of the other customers."

Amazon it is! Mail carrier hated me because I'd order 40lbs of cat litter, among other things.

Pro Tip: Do not order cat litter and toilet paper at the same time.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.