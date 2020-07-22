 Skip to content
16
Thrakkorzog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more of an 8008135 man myself but I endorse all healthy forms of X32.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
370455V  seen in New Jersey a few years ago.  Flip it over.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A55 RGY, never forget
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ffut2 ttu8
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The X32- the answer for "What's actually worse than the F-35"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Less subtle
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

offacue: 370455V  seen in New Jersey a few years ago.  Flip it over.


That just comes standard on every vehicle here
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Back in the late 80s. A hawt lady in a Jeep. Topless. The Jeep not the lady.
RUA69R
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Musk already had another baby?
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"in the Mirror"

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Obligatory

snopes.comView Full Size
 
jekfark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Article headline says it is "rude". Wouldn't "vulgar" be a better word here? People have jobs to write articles and don't understand the meanings of words.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jekfark: Article headline says it is "rude". Wouldn't "vulgar" be a better word here? People have jobs to write articles and don't understand the meanings of words.


Difficulty: Western Australia.

Different standards
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw this on a bumper sticker the other day, took me a sec

8645110320
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.