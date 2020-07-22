 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Musicians renaming themselves following the rise of the BLM movement is getting out of hand.... I mean, who could possibly be offended by a white DJ named Joey Negro?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait until you meet him.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DJ Honkay unmoved by the movement.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joey Negro has been a Disco House DJ for decades. No one even thought twice about his name. If he wants to retire it he can. It's not an unusual thing since most electronic producers have multiple aliases anyway.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Negro_(​s​urname)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad news for Gato Negro!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, on the one hand, Spanish as a language isn't racist.  It's just a word from another language.

On the other hand, this was a case of a Brit explicitly culturally appropriating to sound more Latin to sell records, soooooo...
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vinny's kind of boned
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is DJ Cracker still OK?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey Suse Christo Negr0 !!!!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Joey Negro has been a Disco House DJ for decades. No one even thought twice about his name. If he wants to retire it he can. It's not an unusual thing since most electronic producers have multiple aliases anyway.


The people who thought twice about it didn't mention it to you.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're thinking of changing our name too - Shoeshine Boys N The Hood is not going over well.
 
JNowe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rut-roh, Rancis!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe try to avoid names that require you to explain why they aren't racist.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leroy Blanco?
 
fark account name
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Barry Eugene Carter
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.metal-archives.com/search?​searchString=Black&type=artist_alias
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark account name: Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
[Fark user image 696x697]
Barry Eugene Carter


Fark user imageView Full Size


/He's not black like Barry White, he is white like Frank Black is.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British record label One Little Indian changed its name to One Little Independent. Founder Derek Birkett said he made the decision after a fan explained why the name - which uses an outdated term for the indigenous people of the Americas - was "offensive".

.
If it's an outdated term, somebody had better alert the Indians, since that's what they call themselves.

I'm guessing the fan who set these Brits straight isn't a POC at all, but is instead another patronizing cracker who's never met, let alone had a conversation with an American Indian, and whose romanticizing and infantilizing of Indians compels her to take her stand on their behalf.
 
Resin33
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fellow country band Dixie Chicks are now just The Chicks.

How creative. Good work.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is he changing his name to 'Joey negro' to match AP standard?
 
JRoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: British record label One Little Indian changed its name to One Little Independent. Founder Derek Birkett said he made the decision after a fan explained why the name - which uses an outdated term for the indigenous people of the Americas - was "offensive".

.
If it's an outdated term, somebody had better alert the Indians, since that's what they call themselves.


All of them?
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JesseL: The people who thought twice about it didn't mention it to you.


The people who thought twice about it haven't met the guy.

I have.
 
El Brujo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: https://www.metal-archives.com/search​?​searchString=Black&type=artist_alias


My favorite website
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If it's an outdated term, somebody had better alert the Indians, since that's what they call themselves.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: British record label One Little Indian changed its name to One Little Independent. Founder Derek Birkett said he made the decision after a fan explained why the name - which uses an outdated term for the indigenous people of the Americas - was "offensive".

.
If it's an outdated term, somebody had better alert the Indians, since that's what they call themselves.

All of them?


In my experience, yes.

I'm sure their are some 1/87th activist types who use the campus-approved lingo though.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ishkur: JesseL: The people who thought twice about it didn't mention it to you.

The people who thought twice about it haven't met the guy.

I have.


Which has fark all to do with it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fark account name: Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
[Fark user image 696x697]
Barry Eugene Carter


Meanwhile, Barrence Whitfield (of 'and the Savages' fame) changed his name from that of his birth...Barry White, so as to reduce confusion.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JesseL: Ishkur: JesseL: The people who thought twice about it didn't mention it to you.

The people who thought twice about it haven't met the guy.

I have.

Which has fark all to do with it.


It has everything to do with it.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How about Joey Negroni? It rhymes and is a kick-ass cocktail.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: If it's an outdated term, somebody had better alert the Indians, since that's what they call themselves.

[Fark user image 620x413]


Tribal names are used too (They're either Sioux or Chippewa* around here), but the general "Indian" is much more common to hear in conversation.

* Ojibwe is the preferred terminology by the Great White Fathers in acedemia.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bhcompy: [Fark user image 445x799]

Vinny's kind of boned


It was all bullshiat. He had no hops!
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just wait till they find out about the All Blacks !

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Luse: Just wait till they find out about the All Blacks !

[static01.nyt.com image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ishkur: JesseL: Ishkur: JesseL: The people who thought twice about it didn't mention it to you.

The people who thought twice about it haven't met the guy.

I have.

Which has fark all to do with it.

It has everything to do with it.


Then explain how.

Or you could just realize that sometimes stuff happens that some people aren't aware of, and it doesn't make it less real.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Roger Stone's side-hustle to pay off his legal bills. Playlist from 1970 AM radio.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fark account name: Hi guys, what's going on in this thread?
[Fark user image image 696x697]
Barry Eugene Carter


Barry was apropriatin' way before it was cool for white folks to do it.😅
 
brizzle365
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whats next black sabbath?
Black labs?
black licorice, which is disgusting, so I'm on board with that one.

We should just start a list of all the things that have black in the name and work to change that. I see some are already after the Spanish language, or should Latin be the first to catch it?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here we go, they started melting
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Chuck Negron says "I'm still cool, right?"
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
milehighsports.comView Full Size
 
Betep
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Joey Limey.
 
