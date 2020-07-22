 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Coronavirus may cancel Halloween   (usatoday.com) divider line
31
    More: PSA, Harris Interactive, Masks, Gas mask, United States, Mask, Harris Poll, Face, face mask  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't think people will wear masks...on Halloween?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chris Ween: You don't think people will wear masks...on Halloween?


Regular masks are not N95 capable and really are not any way to ensure YOU don't get the virus... it just helps the control spread and you're still not supposed to be in groups going from house to house grabbing things from people you don't know who got things from places you don't know...

Plus, flu season will be kicking in by then, which is going to probably be lovely this year.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Regular masks are not N95 capable


They still prevent the spread of the virus.

NewportBarGuy: Plus, flu season will be kicking in by then, which is going to probably be lovely this year.


Actually, if we're all wearing masks by then, flu season should be virtually negligible, since it is transmitted much the same way. Mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing should knock down the common cold too.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: NewportBarGuy: Regular masks are not N95 capableThey still prevent the spread of the virus.


That's literally what I said, though...

"it just helps the control spread"

FlashHarry: Actually, if we're all wearing masks by then, flu season should be virtually negligible, since it is transmitted much the same way. Mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing should knock down the common cold too.


Sure, if the raging morons in the Heartland feel like getting on board. I'm not as confident of that happening.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: NewportBarGuy: Regular masks are not N95 capable

They still prevent the spread of the virus.

NewportBarGuy: Plus, flu season will be kicking in by then, which is going to probably be lovely this year.

Actually, if we're all wearing masks by then, flu season should be virtually negligible, since it is transmitted much the same way. Mask-wearing, hand-washing and social distancing should knock down the common cold too.


Kids can wear cloth masks under their plastic masks and be just fine.

/One year I was homemade Darth Vader and used one of my dad's painting respirators.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just going to send notes to my neighbors with my address and kids' names.  That way they can just mail the candy to them.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When politics focus on sacrificing children Halloween isn't just scary enough.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trick or treating has been dead for a couple of years. Now people gather in parking lots instead of going house to house.
So yeah,....
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Thanksgiving, too.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our Garbage National Response to Coronavirus may cancel Halloween in America
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought it already had.

And football too.
It just doesn't want to admit it yet.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was the Obvious tag too obvious?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm going to put a bucket of wrapped candies in a chair in front of my door with a cheery halloween pumpkin printout taped on the chair. This isn't something new - I've done this for years so kids don't ring my doorbell.

Kinda sad this necessary now...
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Trick or treating has been dead for a couple of years. Now people gather in parking lots instead of going house to house.
So yeah,....


Do you ever leave your house or do you just spew talking points you see on Facebook?

We had over a hundred kids come to the door last year.  Trick or treat is alive and well.

I mean, yeah...day cares have "Trunk or treat" which is pretty damn cute and fun too.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Duh??

Also trunk or treat is stupid. And I usually get like 5 trick or treaters.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Paddy: And Thanksgiving, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Trick or treating has been dead for a couple of years. Now people gather in parking lots instead of going house to house.
So yeah,....


Trunk or Treat has is fine for little kids, but it makes me said that older kids who should be out getting a taste of freedom are stuck with it. Don't even get me started on the mall handing out candy. I don't know what circle of hell that is. Hopefully, all the malls will be dead before I can possibly have my kid ask to go to that atrocity.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whatever, I'm still going to cover the house in plastic sheeting and quarantine tape for Halloween
 
There are some who call me Tim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Great, prepare for non stop Fox news coverage about how the liberals are still trying to take their rights away even though everyone will be wearing masks.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honestly, Halloween can't scare us in any possible way that the rest of 2020 hasn't already. I feel kind of bad for it. It kind of had its thunder stolen by the rest of the year. Maybe the murder hornets will make a brief return.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Its going to be the best Halloween ever!  Instead of fake dead bodies in people's lawns, they will be real.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But I've already been working on my Sexy Karen costume!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thank you, China.
 
rikkitikkitavi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Trick or treating has been dead for a couple of years. Now people gather in parking lots instead of going house to house.
So yeah,....


What godforsaken hellish town do you live in? Trick o' Treating is absolutely massive in our Northern Virginia suburbia. We easily get a couple hundred kids every year. I have run out of candy the last three years, and that's after buying six or seven bags of the mixed stuff. Seriously, 'borrowed' from the youngest loot to fill some late treaters hands.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Paddy: And Thanksgiving, too.

[Fark user image image 500x210]


I just love that scene.

And yes, Christmas will be different, too, depending on the stage you're in by then. It'll all be different for the foreseeable future.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: cretinbob: Trick or treating has been dead for a couple of years. Now people gather in parking lots instead of going house to house.
So yeah,....

Do you ever leave your house or do you just spew talking points you see on Facebook?

We had over a hundred kids come to the door last year.  Trick or treat is alive and well.

I mean, yeah...day cares have "Trunk or treat" which is pretty damn cute and fun too.


The past 2 years I've had one, and that was when I lived in town.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

There are some who call me Tim: Great, prepare for non stop Fox news coverage about how the liberals are still trying to take their rights away even though everyone will be wearing masks.


I wouldn't count on Fox going to bat for Halloween considering a good portion of their viewership thinks it's "Satan's holiday." I never got to wear my costume to elementary school because of these chucklefarks and the chip on my shoulder runs deep.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How about this.

Kids sit on their lawns in costume and adults drive by, whipping candy at the wee ones.

Drive-by Halloween is SO 2020.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: There are some who call me Tim: Great, prepare for non stop Fox news coverage about how the liberals are still trying to take their rights away even though everyone will be wearing masks.

I wouldn't count on Fox going to bat for Halloween considering a good portion of their viewership thinks it's "Satan's holiday." I never got to wear my costume to elementary school because of these chucklefarks and the chip on my shoulder runs deep.


Your login may have been a hint
 
frogmyte
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When states first started quarantine back in March, there was an initial hope that us face painters would be back at work by Halloween. That people would come out of their houses and throw kick ass Halloween parties and we would be up to our eyeballs at work. I took a part-time, seasonal essential job to make ends meet in the meantime. I think it was late May that we kind of collectively realized that nobody would be painting again before next spring. Some well established companies will make it. Mine won't. I filed for dissolution a week ago; best to get it out of the way before the business becomes an albatross. I found another essential seasonal job, and will probably find another when this one ends. Face painting, when viable again, will recede to a hobby.

I've been wondering for awhile what we, as a community, will do about Halloween. Candy bowls at the end of driveways will end up full of germs and stuff. Try  to put up kick ass yard displays so people can drive by and look? How will we show off our costumes?

I mean, yeah, we can just have a little family Halloween party in the house, but the community involvement is the best part of Halloween.
 
Two16
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.