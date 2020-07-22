 Skip to content
 
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Pro-tip: when taking your death to avoid jail, check for typos while doing so   (local21news.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due as you say not as you due, eh subs?
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work, subs.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taking my death where?
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take two deaths and call me in the morning
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, if you're laying low from law enforcement, getting arrested for the exact same thing in another state is going to throw a wrench in your plans.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imma wearing big boy pants n I can typing
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Principal overheard that his students had stopped grandstanding?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Imma wearing big boy pants n I can typing


Careful, DoBe will throw a wrench in your pants.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
local21news.comView Full Size

I hope he asserted it was some kind of cool suffocation, like "suffocated to death by enormous boobies". That's a cool way to go. Not dangling from a belt in your closet with pants around your ankles.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Redundant headline is redundant.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't you mean "check for fypos while doing so"?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well done subby.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bravo sunny. Well played
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ive always wanted to see if one could use Facebook to fake their own death
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Albert911emt: Imma wearing big boy pants n I can typing

Careful, DoBe will throw a wrench in your pants.


You make jokes but 4 years ago we moved and I couldn't find my set of wrenches so I bought new, just last week we organized the basement and I found my old ones.  I have wrenches to spare, and I'm not above throwing them into pants!
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's New Jersey, that could be official.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can the attorney be punished for their involvement? Pretty sure they knew it was a fake. Provable?
 
Stantz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What you did there

I see it
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I see", said the blind man, reaching for his saw.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Now I dont fell sow bade whan I mispel a werd or tow

/orfergit punkchuashun
//er annyutherofthat crap
///teh shalshies say, "wel dunb!'
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: ive always wanted to see if one could use Facebook to fake face their own death



Fixed that for Subby.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, Rotsky in the headline?  Well done subs.  Full points from the Russian judge even.
 
buntz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: I have wrenches to spare, and I'm not above throwing them into pants!


If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a bawl!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'll take two deaths or I'll give this life a bad Yelp review.

Instead of deaths, plastic grocery bags that normally cost ten cents in Ruler Foods.  That's what the large Karen yelled with much au-thor-rah-tee the other day.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Take News, subby!
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [local21news.com image 648x364]
I hope he asserted it was some kind of cool suffocation, like "suffocated to death by enormous boobies". That's a cool way to go. Not dangling from a belt in your closet with pants around your ankles.


Titusville cops are dickbutts.  I got involved in a chase with one of their officers and a random hillbilly due to a case of mistaken identify.  Wrong place/wrong time.  Piggy got mad when I wouldn't let him search my car for a farking potato gun or whatever the hell they were blathering about.

They had nothing on me so I was allowed to leave, but holy crap.  F*cking rednecks.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Please excuse Juan from his incarceration because he is currently dead. Signed, Einstein's Mother."
 
