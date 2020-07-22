 Skip to content
(Eastern Daily Press (UK))   Presumably to fight off flying saucers, Norfolk has started assembling a fleet of tea cups   (edp24.co.uk) divider line
    Teacup, Tea, Drinkware, single mug, mystery appearance of teacups, Teaware, Highways England, mysterious appearance of the tea cups  
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You do of course realize that the anagram of "tea cups" is "PA CETUS", right?

They're disguised sperm whales.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's 2020, are you really surprised by anything anymore?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cups aren't in the street. It's funny. Let them be. And tell your kids to not be dicks.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't feel I need to explain my art to you, Warren."
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: The cups aren't in the street. It's funny. Let them be. And tell your kids to not be dicks.


That just makes them want to be dicks even more.

At least, if they are teenagers.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Marie Kondo!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Pots has had it with those damn kids! To the curb with all of ya!
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mr. Fuzzypaws: The cups aren't in the street. It's funny. Let them be. And tell your kids to not be dicks.

That just makes them want to be dicks even more.

At least, if they are teenagers.


Maybe if there were kids of the right age their parents could ask them to "Solve The Mystery" but they can't disturb the "crime scene."

Get them out of the house for a couple hours.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's breeding season of the rare Oolong Turtle. Those are the eggshells.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For the Greater Good...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Norfolking way.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sources say local residents are a bit stirred, with police strained to find a motive for these leavings...
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just assume that the British drive around sipping on cups of tea, like Americans do with Big-Gulps or grande frappaccinos.  They toss the cups out the window when they're done in the same way.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: You do of course realize that the anagram of "tea cups" is "PA CETUS", right?

They're disguised sperm whales.


Also SPACETU, Which is prolly whales falling from space

/OH NO, not again
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: dittybopper: Mr. Fuzzypaws: The cups aren't in the street. It's funny. Let them be. And tell your kids to not be dicks.

That just makes them want to be dicks even more.

At least, if they are teenagers.

Maybe if there were kids of the right age their parents could ask them to "Solve The Mystery" but they can't disturb the "crime scene."

Get them out of the house for a couple hours.


They're going to need a great dane, then.  And a groovy van.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: dittybopper: You do of course realize that the anagram of "tea cups" is "PA CETUS", right?

They're disguised sperm whales.

Also SPACETU, Which is prolly whales falling from space

/OH NO, not again


CUTE SPA.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA: "But, whatever the reason for the unofficial display, Highways England has declared it has to go."

OK, Karens...

All england is an HOA
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dittybopper: They're going to need a great dane, then.  And a groovy van.



Here's their van.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This guy can find more candy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
