(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Toughest couple ever battled COVID-19, cancer and chemo and survived them all   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Trifecta complete. They must be immortal.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll live up to the name.

Their story is impressive and heart warming but hero?
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They seem like pretty cool people. WTF karma, leave them alone already.
 
Unknown Subject [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Surviving those is just a matter of luck, having a good doctor, and following their instructions.  I defeated both obesity AND opiate addiction in the same year without help from anyone other than my spouse, much more of a test of willpower.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cancer survivor here. I'm extra worried about catching Covid due to my immune system having taken such a hit. No idea how long it takes for that to bounce back, if it ever does, but I'm in no hurry to test it.

/Congrats to these two
//Fark cancer
///And fark Covid
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everyone should get one o' them thar poo transplants to shore up thems immune systems.
 
