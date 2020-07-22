 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Restaurant gets threatening phone calls after store selling Trump merch moves into plaza and puts sign beneath theirs   (wpri.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has gotta suck.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ed McMahon, New England for Trump's store opener and closer, tells Eyewitness News the landlord chose the sign's placement, and it's silly that customers are taking their frustrations out on the restaurant.


HIYOOO!  yes!  you are correct sir!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I was the restaurant owner I would be back at 2:00 AM to paint the Trump sign with "stain blocker white".

Once it dried I would spray it with silicon to interfere with future adhesion.

Repeat as needed.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anti-Trumpers, proving once again that they are hateful people who jump to conclusions whenever they see the name Trump.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoot first and ask questions later, it's the American way.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They ought to have separate, but equal, signs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Anti-Trumpers, proving once again that they are hateful people who jump to conclusions whenever they see the name Trump.


No hate like liberal hate? Man, I haven't heard that in a looong time.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sounds like y'all need to add an "I'M NOT WITH STUPID" to your part of the sign.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If conclusion jumping required physical effort, America would be the most tolerant and non-judgmental country on the planet.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Anti-Trumpers, proving once again that they are hateful people who jump to conclusions whenever they see the name Trump.


I think it's more like "there goes the neighborhood" when anything that has the word Trump displayed on it shows up. I'm guessing a lot of people have a problem with his hateful agenda and are expressing themselves. Also, I realize you were joking.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have no problem with people selling Trump merchandise. Hell I've thought about doing it. Separate some of the fools from their money.  =P
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most likely made up.

Free exposure on news after taking na mega hit.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 568x440]


Pretty much. I would make very clear that if my business went under because of their action or inaction, they would... find the place in need of a spruce-up before renting to the next tenant.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Most likely made up.


Or not.  It does, at first glance, look like the restaurant got all MAGA-y, which is not a popular political position to have in New England.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Anti-Trumpers, proving once again that they are hateful people who jump to conclusions whenever they see the name Trump.


After seeing over 144,000 Americans and counting die to this man's inability to act like an adult for the job he holds I wouldn't blame them for reacting that way. I'd bring a torch, pitch fork, tar, and feathers to contribute to at this point.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you look at the sign, it is an easy mistake to make.  The store's name is "New England for Trump" which is then written in large print right under the restaurant's name, which makes it look like a slogan.  Had the store been "Bob's Trump Merchandise" I doubt this would have happened.  Still shouldn't threaten the restaurant owners but I could see how they worry about reduced business.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
halifaxdatageek:

Strip mall kitchens can go either way.

It's the former stand alone former chain then somebody's failed dream kitchens you should be very wary of.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm more offended by the Est. 2015. At least get yourselves 30-50 years of established business under your belt first.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: If you look at the sign, it is an easy mistake to make.  The store's name is "New England for Trump" which is then written in large print right under the restaurant's name, which makes it look like a slogan.  Had the store been "Bob's Trump Merchandise" I doubt this would have happened.  Still shouldn't threaten the restaurant owners but I could see how they worry about reduced business.


They just need a new sigh - welcome to "We Have Nothing To Do With This Psychotic Asshole Bar And Grill" with arrows pointing up - problem solved.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: PaceyWhitter: If you look at the sign, it is an easy mistake to make.  The store's name is "New England for Trump" which is then written in large print right under the restaurant's name, which makes it look like a slogan.  Had the store been "Bob's Trump Merchandise" I doubt this would have happened.  Still shouldn't threaten the restaurant owners but I could see how they worry about reduced business.

They just need a new sigh - welcome to "We Have Nothing To Do With This Psychotic Asshole Bar And Grill" with arrows pointing up - problem solved.


Oy gevalt - sign not sigh.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Damn, that landlord is an asshole for that sign.

I know the area, the restaurant is the only consistent tenant I can remember in that building (it's a pretty small building, maybe space for 3 or 4 storefronts total and crappy parking). They ought to raise hell about getting the sign fixed (at least demand two distinct signs, not one that looks like a run-on).  Of course, every restaurant is struggling now, so they might not have resources to move, but I would bet they can definitely do better in the long run elsewhere nearby.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wouldn't go there anymore. I'm not going to support the landlord.  Everything about it screams "It's my property, fark your feelings."
 
