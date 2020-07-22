 Skip to content
(News.com.au)   The anti-Christ has been born in the UK, not sure if the father is the US Ambassador   (news.com.au) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vicars avoiding church lightning rods, woman banning big wheels from open landings at home, glaziers asked to secure loads in the event of hilltop handbrake failures.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always hoped to have a set of fraternal twins, so I could name them Lucifer and Jezebel.  Call them Lucy and Jessie for short, just to see if I could convince people that male/female twins could be identical.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, Trump was born in Jamaice!

/hospital
//dnrtfa
///you can't make me
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that show is pretty good...
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I swap and "e" for and "a", Pat?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: I always hoped to have a set of fraternal twins, so I could name them Lucifer and Jezebel.  Call them Lucy and Jessie for short, just to see if I could convince people that male/female twins could be identical.


It's not hard.

My niece and nephew are twins, and the number of people who asked my sister if her babies were identical twins was much higher than zero.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read an anecdote once about a group of little kids whose teacher asked them to introduce themselves, and when one of them said her name was Jenny, the teacher spent several minutes explaining how it was "really" Jennifer (never mind that there are lots of people whose official name is actually Jenny). It caused some severe confusion for the next little girl, whose name was Lucy.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lighten up Luke.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: I always hoped to have a set of fraternal twins, so I could name them Lucifer and Jezebel.  Call them Lucy and Jessie for short, just to see if I could convince people that male/female twins could be identical.


I graduated hs with three sets of identical male/female twins
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking goths, I bet
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: Can I swap and "e" for and "a", Pat?


How is this even allowed to happen?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Larva Lump: HomoHabilis: Can I swap and "e" for and "a", Pat?

How is this even allowed to happen?


Autocorrects are going backwards, seriously
 
Mouser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cormee: Farking goths, I bet


The good news is there are two parents whose nursing home is going to be chosen for them by Lucifer.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Larva Lump: HomoHabilis: Can I swap and "e" for and "a", Pat?

How is this even allowed to happen?

Autocorrects are going backwards, seriously


The lizard people have deliberately infected autocorrect with spelling errors to nudge people towards using voice input instead. This allows the lizard people to train their voice AI models, work the ultimate aim of impersonating individual people as part of their world domination scheme.

As proof, I had to correct approximately fifteen Gboard-induced errors in that paragraph.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is Jesus an acceptable name in the UK?

If it is then Lucifer should have been a no-brainer.

/You just know he's going to be called Lucy at school.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Lucifer is a much better name than half the nonsense names I used to see when I worked with the public. The sheer number of grown adult women out there named Princess is just...bizarre.

Like, I get looking at a cute baby and thinking "oh that's our little princess, let's name her that" but it's not so cute when Princess turns into a screaming 45 year old Karen-type demanding to speak to the manager because she was found at fault for hitting a tree.

I also dealt with people named Immaculate, Messiah, Honey, Bunny, Queen, King, Zeus, Sunshine and Starlight. I'm sure there were others but these stood out because these people were especially awful in their screaming over things that most people would not scream about.

Then you have all the weird random shiat celebrities name their spawn. I'm looking at you, Elon Musk. Stop it. Get help.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcos P: cherryl taggart: I always hoped to have a set of fraternal twins, so I could name them Lucifer and Jezebel.  Call them Lucy and Jessie for short, just to see if I could convince people that male/female twins could be identical.

I graduated hs with three sets of identical male/female twins


No, you didn't.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I always hoped to have a set of fraternal twins, so I could name them Lucifer and Jezebel.  Call them Lucy and Jessie for short, just to see if I could convince people that male/female twins could be identical.


I want to school with Jessie the fraternal twin, but they always said it was for Jessica and that the boy was Justin. They were born in the early 80s, so it's a plausible explanation.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The UK couple had a hellish time naming their four-month-old and were told he "wouldn't succeed in life" with their controversial choice.

Yeah.  That's certainly what happened to Loser Lane:

https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/c​t​-xpm-2002-07-31-0207310310-story.html
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Autocorrects are going backwards, seriously


I'm thinking it's autocomplete, to be honest. That, and the reduction in wetware filtering, with a side of impatience.

Oh, and with regards to the headline:  C: fb-
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Please allow me to introduce myself......"
 
maddog2314
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry subby, wrong guess. https://www.benjaminlcorey.com​/could-a​merican-evangelicals-spot-the-antichri​st-heres-the-biblical-predictions/
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If they wanted a light bringer in their family then "Prometheus" would have been the better choice.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Male; I have a twin sister. I can't say how many times people asked if we were identical. Standard answer was "Yes. We're exactly alike, only different."
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like Lucifer, it's a unique and memorable name.
Cool nicknames could be "Luce" or "Cypher"...win.

I'd take ten Lucifers over another 'Brayden'
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: Lucifer is a much better name than half the nonsense names I used to see when I worked with the public. The sheer number of grown adult women out there named Princess is just...bizarre.

Like, I get looking at a cute baby and thinking "oh that's our little princess, let's name her that" but it's not so cute when Princess turns into a screaming 45 year old Karen-type demanding to speak to the manager because she was found at fault for hitting a tree.

I also dealt with people named Immaculate, Messiah, Honey, Bunny, Queen, King, Zeus, Sunshine and Starlight. I'm sure there were others but these stood out because these people were especially awful in their screaming over things that most people would not scream about.

Then you have all the weird random shiat celebrities name their spawn. I'm looking at you, Elon Musk. Stop it. Get help.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You got a problem with Zeus?
 
GoldDude
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That was actually their second choice of name, but the ban on "Donald Trump" was upheld.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: using voice input


Oh nose! Queue the homophone pair o'deez!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Marcos P: Autocorrects are going backwards, seriously

I'm thinking it's autocomplete, to be honest. That, and the reduction in wetware filtering, with a side of impatience.

Oh, and with regards to the headline:  C: fb-


I got a new phone recently and god damn I have to fix stuff three times before it goes right.

Its ducking flamboyant.

I mean farking annoying.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Larva Lump: Dork Gently: using voice input

Oh nose! Queue the homophone pair o'deez!


Burnistoun - Voice Recognition Lift
Youtube TqAu-DDlINs
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As names go, it's in a unique club:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Psst! It's the one on the left.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: [images.immediate.co.uk image 768x574]


The things I would do to this man probably violate the Geneva Convention.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I knew a Lucifer growing up. He went by Luke. He was a cool guy, all the girls threw themselves at him. He had the best parties. His parents were never around. He used to do a funny trick where he could talk backwards--hilarious!

Later, we worked together. I sat to his right (we were mortgage brokers). Business was good. Cutthroat business that it was, though, I stabbed him in the back first chance I got. He wasn't mad. He just mumbled something backwards and vanished. My hair fell out and I grew warts all over, which sort of sucked, but fin allowed me to "look the part" of the mortgage company compliance director. I was set to become wealthy.

Then I saw Luke on CNBC, selling mortgage backed securities for Lehman Brothers. He had bounced back, but unfortunately the market crashed shortly after.

Last I heard he was working as a political strategist, or in Biotech, or something...
 
Two16
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Age 6...
 
