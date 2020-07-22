 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Tsunami warning for 7.4M earthquake in Alaska   (twitter.com) divider line
39
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.tsunami.gov/events/PAAQ/2​0​20/07/22/qdux98/2/WEAK51/WEAK51.txt

Currently:

...A TSUNAMI ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT...

Tsunami Warning in Effect for;
* SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from
Kennedy Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak
Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of Unalaska)
* ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Unimak Pass, Alaska (80 miles NE of
Unalaska) to Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of Nikolski)

Tsunami Advisory in Effect for;
* SOUTH ALASKA AND THE ALASKA PENINSULA, Pacific coasts from
Cape Suckling, Alaska (75 miles SE of Cordova) to Kennedy
Entrance, Alaska (40 miles SW of Homer)
* ALEUTIAN ISLANDS, Samalga Pass, Alaska (30 miles SW of
Nikolski) to Amchitka Pass, Alaska (125 miles W of Adak)
including the Pribilof Islands
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sucks
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another X on the 2020 bingo card.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing 2020, this will be far worse than we could imagine.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well don't warn the earthquake that thing is a jerk
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.


How big is this card?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.


You know, that comment kinda makes me want to bet on Cascadia.

Except I'd probably die if it happened so...

I should move.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surf's up.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/nwsportland/statu​s​/1285838460545150976?s=21 says no watch or warning for Washington and Oregon coasts.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.

You know, that comment kinda makes me want to bet on Cascadia.

Except I'd probably die if it happened so...

I should move.


Yup. In Vancouver everyone knows we're long overdue for the big one. Earthquake drills every year in all schools, having earthquake to-go bags as adults in addition to first aid kits, all that jazz.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell Trump to stop upsetting mother earth.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think now is an optimal time to buy earthquake renter's insurance this year.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
USGS lists the quake at 7.8M
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: Knowing 2020, this will be far worse than we could imagine.


It'll bring with it sharks.

/also, i think they are saying it was a 7.8 now
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.

How big is this card?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I think now is an optimal time to buy earthquake renter's insurance this year.


How do you rent an earthquake?
 
flondrix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
As I recall, some of those Aleutian islands don't have any "high ground" to go to.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

foo monkey: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I think now is an optimal time to buy earthquake renter's insurance this year.

How do you rent an earthquake?


Why would you want to rent an earthquake?
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: foo monkey: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I think now is an optimal time to buy earthquake renter's insurance this year.

How do you rent an earthquake?

Why would you want to rent an earthquake?


I'd imagine because they would be extensive if you tried to buy one.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

foo monkey: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I think now is an optimal time to buy earthquake renter's insurance this year.

How do you rent an earthquake?


The first step is to call the Mole People Rentals..They have the machine..
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: foo monkey: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I think now is an optimal time to buy earthquake renter's insurance this year.

How do you rent an earthquake?

Why would you want to rent an earthquake?


To insure it, obviously.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, no tsunami? Surf's not up?
 
ktybear
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: foo monkey: AllCatsAreBeautiful: I think now is an optimal time to buy earthquake renter's insurance this year.

How do you rent an earthquake?

Why would you want to rent an earthquake?


To make the earth move for you, baby

/snerk
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.


You have Xs left? My bingo card ran away and self-immolated.

Although, cats may have been involved.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
nearly an 8 on richter scale and a depth of only 8 miles. yikes.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.

How big is this card?


It's a big Twinkie
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

flondrix: As I recall, some of those Aleutian islands don't have any "high ground" to go to.


Cannikin on Amchitka you say?
 
Ishidan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: https://twitter.com/nwsportland/statu​s​/1285838460545150976?s=21 says no watch or warning for Washington and Oregon coasts.


Hawaii reporting in, no watch or warning here either.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.

How big is this card?

[Fark user image image 300x225]


ZomboCom? Get off my lawn
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's been lifted.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Can we just skip to Nyarlathotep's reappearance? The rest of the story sucks.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Damn. I had Tsunami for August. Indo-Sino War was my July pick.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Can we just skip to Nyarlathotep's reappearance? The rest of the story sucks.


One out of a thousand times you get lucky.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

puffy999: Tanqueray: Another X on the 2020 bingo card.

You know, that comment kinda makes me want to bet on Cascadia.

Except I'd probably die if it happened so...

I should move.


No, this is the one you never want to mark off on any bingo card

https://www.newsweek.com/supervolcano-​campi-flegrei-tsunami-1449999

a hidden supervolcano (in/under italy) that could wipe out the east coast
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Any new news? My peeps in that area are not available
 
flondrix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: It's been lifted.


Could someone knowledgeable please explain how this works.  Apparently tsunamis are caused by offshore earthquakes, but any given offshore earthquake may or may not cause a tsunami?  And even knowing the strength and location of the offshore earthquake does not make it possible to determine whether or not a tsunami will follow?

I recall hearing about an incident after the Boxing Day tsunami where a coastal city made arrangements to receive the relevant warnings in the event of an earthquake elsewhere in the Pacific, and went on tsunami alert.  The wave arrived on schedule, but was only eight inches high.  (I assume that was before hitting shallow water.)  So, the model could predict the travel pattern and time, but not the amplitude.
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

innocuous77: Any new news? My peeps in that area are not available


The alert was canceled about 6 minutes ago.  No need for panic.
 
