(Twitter)   Will the moms stand their ground and chase away all the secret federal police? Once this is all over will Portland be kept weird? Live from The Rose City it's your official Fark WTF is going in Portland thread   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
I rag on PDX a lot (live a couple of hours away), but damn I am proud of my Portland women, and men, too.
 
Say! Speaking of PDX, wonder whatever happened to that PDX Farker?
 
Mommas, don't let your babies grow up to be brownshirts.
 
I once worked (remotely) with a woman from Portland for two years. When the city would come up, I'd say, "Keep Portland weird!"  Turned out she was from Maine.
 
Karening Intensifies...
 
Some folks are speculating that these brownshirts are Erik Prince's goons. I'm wondering if they're not just putting local Proud Boys in surplus camo  gear
 
So pay kidnapping where do the people end up
 
A friend on Facebook posted a couple photos of a lady doing naked yoga at an intersection, and the line of riot cops turned and left, as the story goes.

Maybe they never saw one of those before.
 
Spice Must Flow: A friend on Facebook posted a couple photos of a lady doing naked yoga at an intersection, and the line of riot cops turned and left, as the story goes.

Maybe they never saw one of those before.


If I did naked yoga I'm sure the cops would probably flee

/hmmmm
 
propasaurus: Say! Speaking of PDX, wonder whatever happened to that PDX Farker?


I think this is the Fark thread that explains it.
 
Just came back this evening from 4 days there after making acquaintance with a couple good streamers I've been watching religiously each night for 6 weeks now. I started to feel let down when the crowds were thinning. The joy of the mom brigade appearing unbeknownst to me, as I was also with my 65 year old mother, was something else to behold.

Don't dark around with kidnapping. You wouldn't like mommy when she's angry.
 
camaroash: Karening Intensifies...


This would be the opposite of karening, they're using privilege to fight systemic abuses.
 
Portland wins. There really is no way that the Feds can politically recover from tear gassing Portland Moms. The DHS escalation is going to be seen for exactly what it is now. I couldn't be happier.

And I will join them in a couple days. (I live near enough, and protest there, but I can't go everynight.)
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky: Portland wins. There really is no way that the Feds can politically recover from tear gassing Portland Moms. The DHS escalation is going to be seen for exactly what it is now. I couldn't be happier.

And I will join them in a couple days. (I live near enough, and protest there, but I can't go everynight.)


One thing I've learned about these Trump years, is that there are no longer any boundaries that are too extreme or that Donald won't willingly violate.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sonnyboy11: propasaurus: Say! Speaking of PDX, wonder whatever happened to that PDX Farker?

I think this is the Fark thread that explains it.


Gary?  From many of his posts I was always surprised I couldn't hear the yelling from my house.
 
Dewey Fidalgo: but damn I am proud of my Portland women


Jim Rome on Portland Woman - May 21, 2019
Youtube 1QuRYxXkjb0
 
sonnyboy11: propasaurus: Say! Speaking of PDX, wonder whatever happened to that PDX Farker?

I think this is the Fark thread that explains it.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas: Captain Shaky: Portland wins. There really is no way that the Feds can politically recover from tear gassing Portland Moms. The DHS escalation is going to be seen for exactly what it is now. I couldn't be happier.

And I will join them in a couple days. (I live near enough, and protest there, but I can't go everynight.)

One thing I've learned about these Trump years, is that there are no longer any boundaries that are too extreme or that Donald won't willingly violate.


Which makes the next six months incredibly dangerous. They will continue to escalate.

At the same time, Trump and friends haven't yet realized how desperately unpopular their actions have been. They live permanently in 1968 or something, where the scared white middle-class suburbanites will be happy that the rough men have showed up, when a casual glance at the crowds in Portland would indicate that many of those people are among those yelling at their goons to go the fark home.
 
Who will be the first to use the phrase "boot licker"?
Wait, it's me, I Win!
 
Albino Squid: king of vegas: Captain Shaky: Portland wins. There really is no way that the Feds can politically recover from tear gassing Portland Moms. The DHS escalation is going to be seen for exactly what it is now. I couldn't be happier.

And I will join them in a couple days. (I live near enough, and protest there, but I can't go everynight.)

One thing I've learned about these Trump years, is that there are no longer any boundaries that are too extreme or that Donald won't willingly violate.

Which makes the next six months incredibly dangerous. They will continue to escalate.

At the same time, Trump and friends haven't yet realized how desperately unpopular their actions have been. They live permanently in 1968 or something, where the scared white middle-class suburbanites will be happy that the rough men have showed up, when a casual glance at the crowds in Portland would indicate that many of those people are among those yelling at their goons to go the fark home.


And that was the point I tried poorly to make.

They sent in DHS to provide some theater. This was supposed to somehow help them, but Portland is clearly going to win politically. I just hope that they back off before too many other people get hurt.
 
all the chaos must make the serial killer constituency really happy.
 
I know that Trump's a bloodthirsty psychopath, but I hope he has at least 2 brain cells in his head to know how bad the headlines of "Federal Troopers Assault Your Mom" would be to his precious ratings.
 
Captain Shaky:
And that was the point I tried poorly to make.

They sent in DHS to provide some theater. This was supposed to somehow help them, but Portland is clearly going to win politically. I just hope that they back off before too many other people get hurt.

Sadly, this being the Trump administration, they will double down time and again. They'll take this show on the road, because they are desperate but also have no idea how to appeal to the voters they've lost.
 
propasaurus: Say! Speaking of PDX, wonder whatever happened to that PDX Farker?


baseless rumour:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2017_Po​r​tland_train_attack
 
Now 'The Dads' have joined them, carrying leaf blowers. Blows away the tear gas.

https://truthout.org/articles/portlan​d​s-wall-of-moms-joined-by-dads-with-lea​f-blowers-against-trumps-police/
 
