(NBC Chicago)   Gunman in custody after wounding 14 at funeral for victim of gun violence. That's the Chicago way   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Leaving at least one dead.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The lede is that they actually have someone in custody. Nice work!

If you want to murder someone, bring them to Chicago. The homicide clearance rate is like 10%.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
:/
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Is this all just gang warfare driven by drug money, or what?
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I forsee an uncomfortable conversation between a certain lawyer and the Disciplinary Board...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: I forsee an uncomfortable conversation between a certain lawyer and the Disciplinary Board...


Missed the thread by [      ] that much...
 
zeroman987
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.


Actually, they don't because the Supreme Court. Also morons from Indiana love to smuggle in guns.  You get a free gun with purchase of 32 ounce drink in Indiana.

It's okay, I know it's hard to keep up.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.


The guns come from elsewhere.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

Actually, they don't because the Supreme Court. Also morons from Indiana love to smuggle in guns.  You get a free gun with purchase of 32 ounce drink in Indiana.

It's okay, I know it's hard to keep up.


It is still against the law to buy guns from out-of-state.  I know it's hard to keep up.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Is this all just gang warfare driven by drug money, or what?


All of the people shot were wearing white so...probably.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.


Yes, that's right.

All my guns, and all the guns of my neighbors, all came from elsewhere.  We don't go around shooting ourselves.

The problem isn't the guns.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.


There's no loophole allowing smuggled guns to be sold, anywhere.  There literally are laws in IL making it illegal.  Almost like they don't work or something.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And nobody saw nuthin'.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Chicago is like 3 cities, North, South and West. The West side may look scary, but the South side is a farking beast. Our cops did too much of a job, by cutting off the heads of gangs, that created "clicks"(smaller groups with no leader). These guys give no fark what so ever because they have no boss. It's no such thing as a peace treaty like in L.A. with Bloods and Crips. Folks and People are disarray into tiny groups of people that don't give one shiat.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
B-b-b-b-bUt MoAr GuN lAwS wOuLd SurEly fIX It!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.

There's no loophole allowing smuggled guns to be sold, anywhere.  There literally are laws in IL making it illegal.  Almost like they don't work or something.


No it's like smoking sections on planes.  Didn't really work until they banned smoking from the whole plane.

/in no way want guns banned, but the 'derr chicago has strict laws' is the stupidest argument for anyone not looking for a national ban.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.

There's no loophole allowing smuggled guns to be sold, anywhere.  There literally are laws in IL making it illegal.  Almost like they don't work or something.

No it's like smoking sections on planes.  Didn't really work until they banned smoking from the whole plane.

/in no way want guns banned, but the 'derr chicago has strict laws' is the stupidest argument for anyone not looking for a national ban.


How well did banning alcohol nationwide work?

Oh, oh no ... that is definitely not good.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.



You see, there's this place called Indiana. . .
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.

There's no loophole allowing smuggled guns to be sold, anywhere.  There literally are laws in IL making it illegal.  Almost like they don't work or something.



Look at how stupid you are.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

zeroman987: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

Actually, they don't because the Supreme Court. Also morons from Indiana love to smuggle in guns.  You get a free gun with purchase of 32 ounce drink in Indiana.

It's okay, I know it's hard to keep up.


Even after the ruling the gun laws are pretty strict and it's not easy to legally get a gun.  Gun laws in Illinois are pretty tough in general.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.

Yes, that's right.

All my guns, and all the guns of my neighbors, all came from elsewhere.  We don't go around shooting ourselves.

The problem isn't the guns.


It's going to be ok folks, ol' Rooftop here is going tell us what the real problem is.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.


This is like the perfect Fark comment.  Dumb.  Entitled. Dense as lead and completely smug about it.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This thread should be fun.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.


You see, there's this place called Indiana. . .


A magical place that if you don't have an Indiana driver's license, you can't buy a gun there.  If you buy a gun for someone else there, that's a straw purchase and is a huge federal crime with penalties up to 10 years in federal prison per gun.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Y'all can have fun with your anti Chicago circlejerk while I mercilessly deepthroat this Chicago hotdog.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"All we saw was just bodies laying everywhere"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This guy's not helping.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Is this all just gang warfare driven by drug money, or what?


Often it's just stupid people having stupid fights over stupid things.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nooooo! You can't just shoot people at a funeral!

Ha ha boom toy go bang!bang!bang!
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: DarnoKonrad: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.


You see, there's this place called Indiana. . .

A magical place that if you don't have an Indiana driver's license, you can't buy a gun there.  If you buy a gun for someone else there, that's a straw purchase and is a huge federal crime with penalties up to 10 years in federal prison per gun.


But we've been told by Fark's resident rooftop voter brigade that easy access to guns is not and never was the problem. Could those idiotic farksticks be deliberately lying to us just to protect their stupid hobby and outdated amendment??
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: If you buy a gun for someone else there, that's a straw purchase and is a huge federal crime with penalties up to 10 years in federal prison per gun.



Now explain how it's illegal to keep records matching serial numbers with purchases.  But yes, straw purchases are illegal.  very astute observation.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

This is like the perfect Fark comment.  Dumb.  Entitled. Dense as lead and completely smug about it.


And yet perfectly accurate.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.

There's no loophole allowing smuggled guns to be sold, anywhere.  There literally are laws in IL making it illegal.  Almost like they don't work or something.

No it's like smoking sections on planes.  Didn't really work until they banned smoking from the whole plane.

/in no way want guns banned, but the 'derr chicago has strict laws' is the stupidest argument for anyone not looking for a national ban.


No, it's not stupid.

What it does is show the stupidity of the law.

Chicago actually had a ban on handguns, until it was struck down by the Supreme Court in McDonald v. Chicago.  BTW, this is what Otis McDonald looked like:

conlaw.usView Full Size


All he wanted was the right to keep a handgun for self-defense purposes.  He's pointing to the cover of an NRA magazine in which he was featured.

The inherent problem is that Chicago had a problem with violence long before the handgun ban was enacted in 1984, and it continued to have a violence problem during the handgun ban, and it continues to have a violence problem now that the ban was struck down as unconstitutional.

So, then the question becomes:  If the problem continued despite an actual ban, then maybe it's not the guns.

Making sport of strict gun laws not helping to reduce violence is perfectly kosher, especially to those of us who live in communities positively awash in guns who don't suffer from large amounts of violence.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Destructor: The lede is that they actually have someone in custody. Nice work!

If you want to murder someone, bring them to Chicago. The homicide clearance rate is like 10%.


John Mulaney Old Murders Kinetic Typography
Youtube QtoT4x6-PnI
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: TheGreatGazoo: If you buy a gun for someone else there, that's a straw purchase and is a huge federal crime with penalties up to 10 years in federal prison per gun.


Now explain how it's illegal to keep records matching serial numbers with purchases.  But yes, straw purchases are illegal.  very astute observation.


That's the opposite of how the law works. Each transfer goes into an FFL bound book, recording the purchasers name and address, along with the serial number make model and caliber of the firearm.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: TheGreatGazoo: DarnoKonrad: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.


You see, there's this place called Indiana. . .

A magical place that if you don't have an Indiana driver's license, you can't buy a gun there.  If you buy a gun for someone else there, that's a straw purchase and is a huge federal crime with penalties up to 10 years in federal prison per gun.

But we've been told by Fark's resident rooftop voter brigade that easy access to guns is not and never was the problem. Could those idiotic farksticks be deliberately lying to us just to protect their stupid hobby and outdated amendment??


Doesn't matter how easily you bought a gun if you don't murder anyone. Who is doing the killing? Maybe work harder on that than making it harder to buy a gun.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Is this all just gang warfare driven by drug money, or what?


Border Patrol justification unit.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.


Red states.
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Is this all just gang warfare driven by drug money, or what?


FTFA, this critical detail: "Hughes and Gerder added that everyone who was shot appeared to be white."  I guess we're about to be drowned in "All Lives Matter" comments, but I find this to be a form of karmic justice.  Perhaps reparations---

Oh, no, wait, they said, "...appeared to be *wearing* white."

More FTFA: '"Unfortunately it appears like it was planned because as the people were coming out of the funeral home, then the shots rang out like they were literally waiting on them to come out," Hughes said.'

Were the shooters wearing organizational insignia and individual identifying numbers?

Even more FTFA: 'Lightfoot said that, as of now, the Trump administration will not be deploying "unnamed agents" to Chicago's streets.'

Well, that's a relief.  Now the attendees of this weekend's funeral can feel safe at next weekend's funeral.  Still, I'm interested in what prompted all this....

Spares details FTFA: "First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said the shooting started when someone in a black vehicle opened fire on people attending a funeral on the block. People at the funeral in turn fired back and the vehicle crashed midway down the block, he said."

Funeral attendees responded with their own legally owned firearms?  In Chicago?  How's that even possible?

More help FTFA: "Police did not immediately release a motive behind the shooting."

Probably because a statue somewhere downtown hasn't been pulled down yet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: TheGreatGazoo: DarnoKonrad: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.


You see, there's this place called Indiana. . .

A magical place that if you don't have an Indiana driver's license, you can't buy a gun there.  If you buy a gun for someone else there, that's a straw purchase and is a huge federal crime with penalties up to 10 years in federal prison per gun.

But we've been told by Fark's resident rooftop voter brigade that easy access to guns is not and never was the problem. Could those idiotic farksticks be deliberately lying to us just to protect their stupid hobby and outdated amendment??


Yes
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Daer21: DarnoKonrad: TheGreatGazoo: If you buy a gun for someone else there, that's a straw purchase and is a huge federal crime with penalties up to 10 years in federal prison per gun.


Now explain how it's illegal to keep records matching serial numbers with purchases.  But yes, straw purchases are illegal.  very astute observation.

That's the opposite of how the law works. Each transfer goes into an FFL bound book, recording the purchasers name and address, along with the serial number make model and caliber of the firearm.


John Q Whiteman
1313 Mockingbird Lane
NotARealPlace, Indiana
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dittybopper: Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: Abox: Dr Jack Badofsky: This is entirely unpossible!  I'm told Chicago has some of the most stringent gun laws in the land!  This has to be a lie.

The guns come from elsewhere.

There's no loophole allowing smuggled guns to be sold, anywhere.  There literally are laws in IL making it illegal.  Almost like they don't work or something.

No it's like smoking sections on planes.  Didn't really work until they banned smoking from the whole plane.

/in no way want guns banned, but the 'derr chicago has strict laws' is the stupidest argument for anyone not looking for a national ban.

No, it's not stupid.

What it does is show the stupidity of the law.

Chicago actually had a ban on handguns, until it was struck down by the Supreme Court in McDonald v. Chicago.  BTW, this is what Otis McDonald looked like:

[conlaw.us image 598x460]

All he wanted was the right to keep a handgun for self-defense purposes.  He's pointing to the cover of an NRA magazine in which he was featured.

The inherent problem is that Chicago had a problem with violence long before the handgun ban was enacted in 1984, and it continued to have a violence problem during the handgun ban, and it continues to have a violence problem now that the ban was struck down as unconstitutional.

So, then the question becomes:  If the problem continued despite an actual ban, then maybe it's not the guns.

Making sport of strict gun laws not helping to reduce violence is perfectly kosher, especially to those of us who live in communities positively awash in guns who don't suffer from large amounts of violence.


We get it, you live in the smoking section.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
there are laws that prevent this sort of thing!!!111

*huge bongrip*
 
