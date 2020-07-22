 Skip to content
(Chron)   Coronavirus leads to world's first drive-through strip club. Patrons furiously vying for pole position   (chron.com) divider line
    Exotic dancer, Striptease, Strip club, Club, Lap dance, Vivid Gentleman's Club  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second thing I noticed were the car wheels.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which then made me think of this:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/Yes, I am old.
//Hope the young ladies are o.k.
///Three
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Subby first one in Texas.  It's in the article excerpt.  Other ones already existed, not that I've been
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Boop.  Boop.  BEEEEP! <splurt>
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
it's sad we don't have legal sex workers in 'murica. you damn well know the people with $$$ have rent-a-pussy on speed dial. you and me have to risk arrest or marry some daft biatch whose heated thighs will freeze over in 18 months. pathetic.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those are apparently called "Swangas" and are popular in the Houston area.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So many questions:
- yeah, Unobtanium, what the heck are those things on their wheels?
- are they saying you can drink while driving through?
- are there bouncers telling drivers to keep their pants zipped and their hands on the wheel?
- how much is a hood dance?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And you thought it was bad enough at Burger King when the car in front of you took too long.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Worlds first my ass...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Boop.  Boop.  BEEEEP! <splurt>


I blame the bumper sticker.

/I also predict fights between driver and passenger when one doesn't lean back
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's where you teach your son to drive stick.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Worlds first my ass...


Size-wise, x-rayed objects or something else?
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Las Vegas in March

Oregon, from The BBC (with video)
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
far from first.  this one used to be on the side of the road on the way to my (now) in-law's house.   Closed same year she and i got married...  coincidence, i swear!

https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story​/​15326
 
