(NHK World (Japan))   America, 144,000 dead: WHOO HOO, rock-n-roll, freedom, let's get back to work y'all. Japan, 1,000 dead: This is a shame and we should get serious about this virus before it overwhelms us   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to happen, Subby, until every American household has at least one Covid death. Because apparently modern Americans are not that bright and have a hard time with the abstract and extrapolation. And science in general. After about three million deaths, Americans will say, "oh, now I get it." And the resulting shame will hover over us for at least a generation.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've been putting some things off for months hoping people would wise up and this gets handled properly but I'm soon going to have to go out and take my elderly mother to some doctors she really should be seeing. These no mask freedumbs freaks are really making that prospect a nightmare.
 
