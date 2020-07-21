 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Toronto 'chair girl' spared jail for stunt, possibly on basis of being so very scared   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary, Gardiner Expressway, Drake, Highway, Prison, Marcella Zoia, Lake Shore Boulevard, Leslie Street, CTV Television Network  
•       •       •

586 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 3:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a stretch subs.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

tonguedepressor: That's a stretch subs.


https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473​/​Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared​-Help-Details-In-thread

Please tell me you're joking...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
roast_beef_sandwich.jpg
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: tonguedepressor: That's a stretch subs.

https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473/​Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared​-Help-Details-In-thread

Please tell me you're joking...


I was there that day...this is no Jack Kennedy chair story, its kinda lame actually.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

tonguedepressor: ShavedOrangutan: tonguedepressor: That's a stretch subs.

https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473/​Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared​-Help-Details-In-thread

Please tell me you're joking...

I was there that day...this is no Jack Kennedy chair story, its kinda lame actually.


Oh definitely not.  I'm just giving shiat for not addressing the history.  Or maybe they were, but just not clearly enough for my small brain to recognize.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
And now these three remain: Faith, Drop and Chairity. But the greatest of these is Drop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Never not funny, Subby.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ShavedOrangutan: tonguedepressor: That's a stretch subs.

https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473/​Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared​-Help-Details-In-thread

Please tell me you're joking...


"A stretch" is a fair description of one of the pictures he posted in that thread. Fortunately he didn't exceed the tensile strength of the material in question.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: ShavedOrangutan: tonguedepressor: That's a stretch subs.

https://www.fark.com/comments/2018473/​Im-stuck-to-my-chair-Im-so-very-scared​-Help-Details-In-thread

Please tell me you're joking...

"A stretch" is a fair description of one of the pictures he posted in that thread. Fortunately he didn't exceed the tensile strength of the material in question.


He should have tested that.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This infuriates us. Canadian high dudgeon like I've never seen. We truly despise our local courts today. :(

I remember when the videos hit social media and it was like 20 million Canadians who've driven on that part of the Gardiner screamed in unison.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She was doing it for internet points.

Judge should have made staying off social media a condition of her probation.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Video proof of her throwing a chair off a crazy high building with absolutely 0 regard for anyones safety or property yet she gets off with a slap on the wrist.
Hmmm I wonder why??,,
Well I'll just leave these here and think of the amazing BJ skillz she used on the Prosecution to get "off" on the harsh sentence she should of gotten.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So she got the Canadian equivalent of an ASBO?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sure glad she has all that Insta-tube-tok cash to pay her lawyer and that minuscule fine.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dear fellow dudes,

Quit. farking. Incentivizing. Women. To. Buy. Ridiculous. Balloon. Tits.  Tell them how dumb it looks.

/and the bee sting lips, tell the women. dumb.
//next: the farking silly shaped eyebrows thing that has been around for nearly a decade
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.