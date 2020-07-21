 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Do you have $1.25 million lying around? You could use it to buy this Arizona ghost town 90 minutes north of Phoenix   (azfamily.com) divider line
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rhyolite, NV is for sale, too.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This was up for sale years ago, also. I guess the previous owner didn't think it was worth going out there where there are no wells and no water rights to speak of.

If you could truck in tons of water, it would make a cool little "Fantasy Island in the desert" kind of getaway.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The last thing I want in this life is to be CLOSER to Phoenix.

/Its hot in the desert.  Who knew?!?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
IF the Republicans get their way.

You could probably get a deal of the actual town of Phoenix as a "Ghost Town"
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a boat in the lower left. Bet you can get a good deal on it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what's worth a million bucks.  It's in the desert and it gets hot, half of the buildings could be towed away with a 3/4 ton pickup truck and the other half are about to fall in on themselves, there appears to be very little in the way of services and basically no infrastructure, the land isn't especially developable or exploitable, and it's on just enough of a thoroughfare that it's not truly isolated or remote.

The whole thing is a white elephant.

If I wanted land in Arizona I'd want to go up into the forests on the rim, and not in that savannah/scrubland around Mayer.  Probably north of Prescott or NE of Payson.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This is perplexing. The ad mentions it comes with mineral rights ... But no water rights? Is this a thing?
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well there isn't any Covid. It may be the safest town in the Country.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gotta have water for water rights.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cleator Is #1!
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's over 31k an acre for what looks like non-arable land. Versus:

This: https://www.landandfarm.com/property/​W​inston_Way_Farms-9347831/

or This: https://www.landandfarm.com/property/​F​ly_In_Recreational_and_Investment_Trac​t-9902649/

House on the second one isn't much to look at, but it has a private air strip, arable land, and an in-progress pine farm for 300k less than the "town" mentioned in TFA. And both of those are ~90 minutes from both a city (e.g. healthcare access) and the beach.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1.25 mil for a sandbox in the middle of nowhere. If it actually had anything valuable to mine they wouldn't be selling it.
 
Phreyd2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I could see spending that much if it had more in the way of historic buildings, and maybe a defined "main street" to it to give it a real town feel. As it is, it looks more like a random scattering of mid 20th century out-buildings.
 
khatores
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yeah but check out that stylish decor inside! Oh, and this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cleator Bar & Yacht Club
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And damnit, I've checked everywhere. It's not under the couch cushions, in the spare change drawer, on top of the shelves, or even in the crisper drawer in the refridgerator....
 
duenor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Wow this is exactly what I hope to buy one day. I have 300k left on my home loan and once that is done I plan to buy one of these places. Do you know a lot about this stuff?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Problem is it is so hot and dry there. Unbearble.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nobody understands the water rights laws. It's a byzantine system of federal laws with BIA and the Dept. of Agriculture, as well as state laws. You need a lawyer just to dig a well.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
but was originally called Turkey Creek

Fark user imageView Full Size


/knows the place
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are there actual ghosts?
 
