(Forbes)   House decides to toss a crumb, passes bill to cancel $10,000 in private student loans for every borrower   (forbes.com) divider line
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I paid my off years ago.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is in the National Defense Authorization Act & has a snowball's chance of becoming law. But it's a good marker for January of next year.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And before anyone says "of course the NDAA will pass you idiot, it passes every year": this will get stripped out in conference with the Senate.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Republicans blasted Dean's proposal. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO) accused Democrats of trying to "socialize all student debt."

There shouldn't BE any student debt!

And this Luetkemeyer douchebag undoubtedly voted to socialize corporate debt in the past and certainly will again.
 
daimlerneon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.


Clearly, you weren't an English major.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

daimlerneon: FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.

Clearly, you weren't an English major.


Or he was and went to a cheap college
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Republicans blasted Dean's proposal. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO) accused Democrats of trying to "socialize all student debt."

There shouldn't BE any student debt!

And this Luetkemeyer douchebag undoubtedly voted to socialize corporate debt in the past and certainly will again.


That douchelord was carrying water for payday lenders so that they could get that sweet PPP gubermint cheese. Dude is a sleazebag.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.


That's nice, dear.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daimlerneon: FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.

Clearly, you weren't an English major.


I didn't get an indoctrination. Very thankful for that.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, unemployment crashes in four days. Foreclosures and evictions come hot on the heels of that.

This country is going to explode, come August.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, Jesus.

I could finally get out from under mine with 10K.
 
dk47 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only Fark understood the legislative process.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can i get my 10k back?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Meanwhile, unemployment crashes in four days. Foreclosures and evictions come hot on the heels of that.

This country is going to explode, come August.


And why would the ruling party care? They know they're going to lose the Senate, the Presidency and extremely unlikely retake the House.
 
TunaTacoTaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If wishing made it so...
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.


Good for you.  Not every has had the opportunity to do so.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?


no
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Meanwhile, unemployment crashes in four days. Foreclosures and evictions come hot on the heels of that.

This country is going to explode, come August.


28 million projected new homeless of the 40 million that have lost jobs.

Hope America has a lot of friends with couches that are working from home.
 
Zagloba [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA, but I'm somewhat nonplussed by the limitation to private debt.

The best bang for the buck would be to cancel federally held debt first, then auction off privately held debt -- whichever note holders will accept the lowest present value on the dollar get money now and their debtors see 10K knocked off.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Meanwhile, unemployment crashes in four days. Foreclosures and evictions come hot on the heels of that.

This country is going to explode, come August.


Let them eat cake.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?


Didn't you vote for Trump?
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?


No.  But it might save the economy, so there's that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wdtimmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't go to college I'll just take the 10k please
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Meanwhile, unemployment crashes in four days. Foreclosures and evictions come hot on the heels of that.

This country is going to explode, come August.


Talk to Mitch McConnell.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, TRump!!!


/ Drink
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's nice. I'm making the income based payments, and was hoping to have it forgiven by becoming a public servant, but the billionaire Devos decided that was too generous for us little people.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't gonna happen. McConnell will sit on the bill until it is gone.
 
uck It
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?

Exactly, subsidizing bad choices seems like bad fiscal policy.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Student loan debt"
"Medical bankruptcy"
"Marijuana conviction"
"Billions added to net worth in a single day"
"Executive bonuses"
"Felon disenfranchisement"

None of these things should exist in any developed country in modern times.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I realize that you can't fund your college education with a 15 hr/week minimum wage job like I did 40 years ago, and I'm okay with education debt forgiveness.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: daimlerneon: FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.

Clearly, you weren't an English major.

Or he was and went to a cheap college


He never went to college.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?

no


Why is it different?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Please, Jesus.
I could finally get out from under mine with 10K.


That would take care of mine. So I"ll just stay on forbearance until this happens.
Also, ain't never gonna happen.
 
The Big H
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.

That's nice, dear.


Always struck me as funny how on Facebook you can brag about buying a new car or a new home and you'll get likes and glowing comments galor.

Post about paying off student loans. Or amassing a hefty 401k balance and .... well ... probably get some bitter like the above example.
 
TheEdibleSnuggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
FTA: "Republicans blasted Dean's proposal. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-MO) accused Democrats of trying to "socialize all student debt."

Oh GFY and EABOD, Blaine.

Student debt is ALREADY SOCIALIZED. Apparently that asshole has never heard of subsidized student loans. (Subsidized means the loans are guaranteed and provided by federal government money, asshole.)
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus farking weak ass performative not-helping-the-most-burdened H. bullshiat Christ.

/gee that brings me down to...let's see... still over $200k
//why not just send me a nice coupon instead
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: And this Luetkemeyer douchebag undoubtedly voted to socialize corporate debt in the past and certainly will again.


Voted in what?  Do you think that's a thing that Congress has actually considered?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This country runs on the interest on our debts. They aren't going to give this one up .
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Jesus farking weak ass performative not-helping-the-most-burdened H. bullshiat Christ.

/gee that brings me down to...let's see... still over $200k
//why not just send me a nice coupon instead


Tommy Boy A lot of people go to college for 7 years
Youtube UOsQ2epsI2M
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Hey Nurse!: PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?

no


Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Hey Nurse!: PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?

no

Why is it different?


Do you expect money back when a bank forgives a foreclosure debt just because you made all your mortgage payments on time?
 
max_rebo_groupie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: I paid my off years ago.


Ok, boomer.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't anyone kid themselves now. This is just a move to distract from the dollar store Stasi-wannabe goons roaming around Portland who were deployed to distract from the COVID shiatcircus that's still thoroughly roadhauling the economy.

All the American Taliban has is Weapons of Mass Distraction.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: This country runs on the interest on our debts. They aren't going to give this one up .


Dont take loans
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't think I'll be celebrating until this makes it through the Senate, which it won't, sadly.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Debt of most any kind is just modern day indentured servitude. So yeah, forgive that shiat.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zagloba: DNRTFA, but I'm somewhat nonplussed by the limitation to private debt.

The best bang for the buck would be to cancel federally held debt first, then auction off privately held debt -- whichever note holders will accept the lowest present value on the dollar get money now and their debtors see 10K knocked off.


Because the Federally backed school loans were covered in the CARES Act.  Private debt wasn't.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: PapermonkeyExpress: Does that mean those of us who paid their debts as agreed will get refunds?

Didn't you vote for Trump?


Nope. But it's interesting that you think those who were fiscally responsible can't be anything but Republican.

/that means something..
 
