 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   That neighborhood you moved into because it had no HOA. Well about that   (ksl.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Real estate, Layton's city attorney, Home, Dozens of Layton homeowners, Gary Crane, city attorney, Anica Smith, city ordinance  
•       •       •

1206 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jul 2020 at 1:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ahhh, the Karen of organizations.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ours is run by our local small government conservative who even uses the GOP log on his Facebook page.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

edmo: Ours is run by our local small government conservative who even uses the GOP log on his Facebook page.


It's log. All homeowners love log.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The only 'association' that these homeowners should participate in is the one that sues the developer and the city to compel the developer and city to work out a solution among themselves and to leave the parcel owners out of it.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think the appropriate response is to take off your shoes, grab your AR-15 and threaten to shoot someone in self-defense.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least the local government isn't too keen on enforcing anything on the homeowners at this point.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in an "HOA", it's called the city I live in. Don't understand why you need another layer of  "government"  to tell you what laws there are.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha. No. If it were me, they could suck my balls from the back, while I paint my house neon green and purple just to rub it in their faces. And by "it" I mean my taint.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you move into a modern subdivision of cookie-cutter stick built homes you bring it upon yourself. You're buying enforced uniformity.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Feel free to fark right off."


Alright. I think I've had my fill of Fark for this year, see you farkers next year, if there is one.
 
foxyshadis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put even money on the developer facing a chasm of debt during a tanking economy that isn't buying new houses, and looking for ways they can invent a stream of income out of old buyers. In other words, fake HOA scam. If it's not in the deed, it doesn't exist.

Even if it's not that, they screwed up massively in finalizing the HOA and now they're trying to ram it through, which will never hold up in court.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Throbelisk: "Feel free to fark right off."


Alright. I think I've had my fill of Fark for this year, see you farkers next year, if there is one.


????
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOA needs to be illegal. And their leaders cained.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decent chance the developer was already bankrupt and closed long before this came to light.

Because otherwise the homeowners would be burning down his office and that would be the story.

The day a developer is incorporated is the first day of the beginning of its bankruptcy. It's usually baked right in.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TWX: The only 'association' that these homeowners should participate in is the one that sues the developer and the city to compel the developer and city to work out a solution among themselves and to leave the parcel owners out of it.


Did you read the article?

Crane added as long as the landscaping is kept neat, the city won't enforce the ordinance. But the homeowners will have to take care of it, somehow.

"How they do that is up to them. The city is not going to force them into an HOA relationship, after the fact," said Crane.
 
ameeriklane
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is this a case where the homeowner can actually make use of the title insurance they were forced to buy? Seems like it's a papework screw-up.
 
billix0
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I feel like I must be missing something here.

    HOA; We exist now, you owe us money and have to obey us
    Home owner: (throws letter in trash)

                              THE END

Is there another step to this?
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

zez: I live in an "HOA", it's called the city I live in. Don't understand why you need another layer of  "government"  to tell you what laws there are.


Because a lot of americans secreyly love facism so they organize these tiny local clones of it for cosplaying purposes.
 
BolloxReader [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

billix0: I feel like I must be missing something here.

HOA; We exist now, you owe us money and have to obey us
Home owner: (throws letter in trash)

                          THE END

Is there another step to this?


Well yes, the step where the property owners have to agree to membership in a new HOA.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Crane added as long as the landscaping is kept neat, the city won't enforce the ordinance. But the homeowners will have to take care of it, somehow.
"How they do that is up to them. The city is not going to force them into an HOA relationship, after the fact," said Crane.


*eyeroll*

Congrats on getting a green, I guess, subby
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.