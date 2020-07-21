 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   Sh*t just got real   (kdvr.com)
    Colorado, Gov. Polis, Restaurant, Colorado Restaurant Association  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Your link sucks balls subby.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can see limited hours for bars and stores, but this is stupid.

Does Colorado even have a mask mandate?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
What does the state that gave us Coors Light, Flat Tire, and Zima know about alcohol anyway?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Will the weed stores stay open till midnight?
 
blender61 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So bad judgement starts at 10pm? That's good to know the next time I'm in Colorado.
In some of the circles I travel in that is very civilized.

WTFDYW: Your link sucks balls subby.


They must have submitted this after 10pm.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But send kids back to school.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?


TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.


Extremely poorly worded. I almost grabbed the keys to head to the liquor store but remembered last time the Gov walked that one back.
You can't close the liquor stores.
It won't happen.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

whidbey: I can see limited hours for bars and stores, but this is stupid.

Does Colorado even have a mask mandate?


Yes.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.

Extremely poorly worded. I almost grabbed the keys to head to the liquor store but remembered last time the Gov walked that one back.
You can't close the liquor stores.
It won't happen.


Yeah, that last one lasted what, 14 hours? 16 maybe?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Will the weed stores stay open till midnight?


Here in my small town in WA, they closed at 7 PM and now they're back to their regular hours of 9-9.

Seems to me for safety of the workers they shouldn't have to be open any later than that.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Markoff_Cheney: Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.

Extremely poorly worded. I almost grabbed the keys to head to the liquor store but remembered last time the Gov walked that one back.
You can't close the liquor stores.
It won't happen.

Yeah, that last one lasted what, 14 hours? 16 maybe?


Long enough to make my mad dash to the liquor store a farking nightmare at Tipsy's.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Noticeably F.A.T.: Markoff_Cheney: Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.

Extremely poorly worded. I almost grabbed the keys to head to the liquor store but remembered last time the Gov walked that one back.
You can't close the liquor stores.
It won't happen.

Yeah, that last one lasted what, 14 hours? 16 maybe?

Long enough to make my mad dash to the liquor store a farking nightmare at Tipsy's.


I just picked up a 12 pak at my local place on my way home. Wasn't busy at the time, and wasn't stripped so I don't know what happened there.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kamala Harris is definitely short list, that smile was a tell.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You are only 18 years old for a year.  Yolo.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Markoff_Cheney: Noticeably F.A.T.: Markoff_Cheney: Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.

Extremely poorly worded. I almost grabbed the keys to head to the liquor store but remembered last time the Gov walked that one back.
You can't close the liquor stores.
It won't happen.

Yeah, that last one lasted what, 14 hours? 16 maybe?

Long enough to make my mad dash to the liquor store a farking nightmare at Tipsy's.

I just picked up a 12 pak at my local place on my way home. Wasn't busy at the time, and wasn't stripped so I don't know what happened there.


It was but one stupid evening of brief panic that was pretty much over by the time I got home.
I thought it was hilarious, also I spent 300$ on booze and FILLED a shopping cart.
Aw man, remember the pandemic panic when this shiat was new?
We were so young.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Polis said alcohol has been the common denominator in the spread of coronavirus among Coloradans between 20 and 29 years old, namely at parties and other social gatherings. "

Hmmmm, no fooling.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mmmm... I love Tasty alcohol drink cocktail tequila with lime and salt on vibrant dark background. Closeup. Horizontal.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: Does Colorado even have a mask mandate?


Will you be my mandate for the Navy Ball?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
drink at home you dumbass morans. got a gottdamm killer pandemic goin on over heah.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should reduce the speed of alcohol sales to Semisonic.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: drink at home you dumbass morans. got a gottdamm killer pandemic goin on over heah.


This. Fark needs the ad revenue!
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Semisonic - Closing Time (Official Video)
Youtube xGytDsqkQY8
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and that is why you fail....
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The viruses mostly come out at night... mostly.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: drink at home you dumbass morans. got a gottdamm killer pandemic goin on over heah.


But a $7 Coors Light's taste so much better when you risk your life to drink them!
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Buy drink futures at 9:45. They aren't selling you alcohol after 10, they are just giving you what you purchased before the deadline for the day.
 
ZombieLambChop [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Pot's still legal, though..... sooo.....PARTY ON!
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If this is an issue to you, you have a problem.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've been in bed for 30 minutes by then. Time to embrace your future, kids.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Last call for alcohol
Last call for freedom of speech
Drink up, happy hour is now enforced by law
And don't forget our house special,
It's called the Tricky Dicky Screwdriver
It's one part Jack Daniels, two parts purple kool aid
And a jigger of formaldehyde from the jar with Hitler's brain we got in the back storeroom
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Noticeably F.A.T.: Markoff_Cheney: Noticeably F.A.T.: Markoff_Cheney: Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.

Extremely poorly worded. I almost grabbed the keys to head to the liquor store but remembered last time the Gov walked that one back.
You can't close the liquor stores.
It won't happen.

Yeah, that last one lasted what, 14 hours? 16 maybe?

Long enough to make my mad dash to the liquor store a farking nightmare at Tipsy's.

I just picked up a 12 pak at my local place on my way home. Wasn't busy at the time, and wasn't stripped so I don't know what happened there.

It was but one stupid evening of brief panic that was pretty much over by the time I got home.
I thought it was hilarious, also I spent 300$ on booze and FILLED a shopping cart.
Aw man, remember the pandemic panic when this shiat was new?
We were so young.


Ah yes, a mere 28 years ago.
 
daffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sure worry about the bars, but don't even think about protests. Before anyone starts calling me names, I would not worry about them any other time, but with this virus we should not be gathering at all. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech, but this is not the time for getting in a big crowd for any reason.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pruno ain't got no time
 
Klyukva
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While alcohol does not cause or contribute to COVID-19, Polis said inebriation can lead to people disregarding social distancing requirements and therefore spreading the virus more easily.

Well that's not a slippery slope at all.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just drink at home. It is cheaper and there are (generally) a lot fewer assholes to annoy you.
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But muh freedoms!
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

daffy: Sure worry about the bars, but don't even think about protests. Before anyone starts calling me names, I would not worry about them any other time, but with this virus we should not be gathering at all. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech, but this is not the time for getting in a big crowd for any reason.


BLM protestors wear masks.

BLM protests have not been shown to be vectors for spread.

Drunk people are.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Last call at closing and everyone closing at the same time has always been a dumb idea

whatever unspecifyed time a bar stops serving liquor, they should be required to stay open a minimum of two more hours

with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for consumption those two hours

preferably French toast and bacon and maybe migas, but definitely breakfast;

breakfast would be a requirement

close at two serve till 4, close at 4 serve till 6

whatever
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

daffy: Sure worry about the bars, but don't even think about protests. Before anyone starts calling me names, I would not worry about them any other time, but with this virus we should not be gathering at all. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech, but this is not the time for getting in a big crowd for any reason.


It is always the right time to protest against social injustice.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a complete and total overreach of authority. The wearing of masks is a wholly reasonable restriction, as it's proven to lessen the chances of transmission. The governor freely admits that alcohol does not, itself, cause an increase in the transmission of the virus. This should be struck down, quickly.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.


So the article doesn't say this?

"Polis said businesses can remain open later if they choose, but they must stop alcohol sales."

Because it absolutely does.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Wanebo: Jack Sabbath: He knows Coronavirus doesn't actually come from Corona beer, right?

TFA is poorly worded. Daily closing time will be at 10. Not No more alcohol sales for 1 month starting tonight at 10.

Extremely poorly worded. I almost grabbed the keys to head to the liquor store but remembered last time the Gov walked that one back.
You can't close the liquor stores.
It won't happen.

Alcohol and cannabis are essential services like grocery stores and pharmacies.

 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why is our moronic country so addicted to half measures when it comes to dealing with this virus? CLOSE the bars, don't farking play "just the tip" until the entire population gets sick at once.
 
BLayingBeads
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Why is our moronic country so addicted to half measures when it comes to dealing with this virus? CLOSE the bars, don't farking play "just the tip" until the entire population gets sick at once.


EVERYBODY PANIC!
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BLayingBeads: Dictatorial_Flair: Why is our moronic country so addicted to half measures when it comes to dealing with this virus? CLOSE the bars, don't farking play "just the tip" until the entire population gets sick at once.

EVERYBODY PANIC!


I guess you haven't seen the reports of completely full hospitals all over the country, then?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.