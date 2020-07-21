 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Temporary NYC hospital cost $52 million to build in Queens, treated ONLY 79 virus patients. NY Times has a math problem with this   (nytimes.com) divider line
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's only $1,3M per patient...not all that big of a hospital bill these days.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lots of things get built on a we-might-need-this-but-we-hope-to-god-​we-don't basis.    $52 million won't even buy the entertainment console on a modern fighter jet.   And we have lots and lots of fighter jets.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.


Exactly this. If it was never built and they get a surge where this hospital was needed, folks would be screaming about how NYC was not prepared and it should have been. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

farkyorefeelings: Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.

Exactly this. If it was never built and they get a surge where this hospital was needed, folks would be screaming about how NYC was not prepared and it should have been. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.


There were more than a few articles in the news about how experts were wrong. They all boiled down to.

Experts say we need to do something
Something is done
Why were experts wrong
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: farkyorefeelings: Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.

Exactly this. If it was never built and they get a surge where this hospital was needed, folks would be screaming about how NYC was not prepared and it should have been. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.

There were more than a few articles in the news about how experts were wrong. They all boiled down to.

Experts say we need to do something
Something is done
Why were experts wrong


I've replayed this same message in numerous threads on numerous topics, and it never fails to stay relevant:

Conservative policies are purely reactionary.  They cannot conceive of anyone spending money on prevention, and cannot possibly understand policy that values preparedness.  Any time you find a conservative trying to push a preventative measure, you can put money on the fact that they are getting immediate kickbacks for doing so. So when a preventative measure actually does what it is intended to do, they cannot cope with the cause and affect.  They immediately claim the problem wasn't a problem to begin with, and the preventative measure was just a waste of money.

Pick any argument in the pol tab, and you can immediately see this play out.  Global warming, education, taxes, fiscal responsibility, disaster relief/preparedness.  In every single one, you will find a conservative trying to argue that there is absolutely no point to trying to prevent things that may or may not happen.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: farkyorefeelings: Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.

Exactly this. If it was never built and they get a surge where this hospital was needed, folks would be screaming about how NYC was not prepared and it should have been. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.

There were more than a few articles in the news about how experts were wrong. They all boiled down to.

Experts say we need to do something
Something is done
Why were experts wrong


if 79 people needed to use it that clearly meant we were a hair's breadth from needing it for many more - i mean you can't build a hospital AFTER you know the precise number of patients, can you?
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.


We did need it.

And thousands weren't sent to it because Dreamy COVID Hero Andrew Cuomo The WiseTMsent them to go fatally infect 6,000 people in nursing homes instead.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "SLSCO, a company from Galveston, Texas, best known for helping build part of President Trump's border wall...SLSCO had spent $90,000 annually to lobby New York in recent years and received contracts after Hurricane Sandy"

Rent friends in Albany and at City Hall, and yea and verily, all ways shall be made smooth for those who greaseth the palms of the high priests of politics.

This is the world Trump made his oyster long before he set eyes on Washington. He's been renting friends going back to Abe farking Beame in the 70's. And now you want to be mystified and shocked as to how this creep climbed the ladder? Pull the other one.

Driedsponge: Conservative policies are purely reactionary.


Yeah, New York is just eyebrows-deep in conservative policies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they ship it to Florida or Houston?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What price human life?
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Kinda glad NYC wound up not needing it.

As the 2nd Amendment People are prone to saying, "Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But i have read many many times on here that we will be stepping over bodies in the streets any day now.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How can it be unused? We're told everyday on here that we opened too soon and that we're experiencing a spike bigger than Gov. Cuomo's clit.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The scary part is realizing that the temporary pandemic hospital cost so much because they had to invent it as they went along and pay thru the nose for medical equipment at the height of a pandemic.

Which means FEMA has never gotten around to designing a prefab pandemic hospital, even after years of zombie movies and plague movies. Why don't the Feds have prefab hospitals packed up in container trucks ready to ship?
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Isn't it obvious? COVID is a scam to raise money for Democrat re-election campaigns.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have a feeling NYC will be able to make use of it before all is said and done.

/shiat ain't got real yet. Hold on to your blouses.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We didn't know in advance exactly how many ICU beds we would need?

STFU NYTimes.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.


THIS THIS THIS THIS THIS

Oh, god, heaven FORBID we had extra capability to take care of people! Extra beds if this thing really got out of control? What are you, Scrooge?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wait until they hear about the big white boat that was in the Hudson River.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jimmydageek: Kinda glad NYC wound up not needing it.

As the 2nd Amendment People are prone to saying, "Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it."


By that logic they should build another one.
 
jekfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.

Exactly this. If it was never built and they get a surge where this hospital was needed, folks would be screaming about how NYC was not prepared and it should have been. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.


They were never going to get a surge
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jimmydageek: Kinda glad NYC wound up not needing it.

As the 2nd Amendment People are prone to saying, "Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it."


We haven't needed it yet.This shiat's far from over.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why are they acting like they might not need it in three months? We arent out of the woods by a long chalk.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter Trumpers will look at that as failure then biatch and moan like the snowflakes they are.
 
groppet
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I bet one of the hotspot states wish they had it now.
Better to have it and not need it than need it and not have it.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trumpers
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A union job, eh? They should be glad if was actually finished on time.
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
shiat like this is why taxes are too damn high.
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: I have a feeling NYC will be able to make use of it before all is said and done.

/shiat ain't got real yet. Hold on to your blouses.


One of the big points of flattening the curve was to give us time to figure out which treatments are effective.

It's already working.

In just the last week, I've seen published studies on greatly improved outcomes using Interferon and a generic expectorant (a drug that breaks up mucous) called Bromhexine that is commonly used in the EU but not the US.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well yeah, it's obvious we're going to be able to look back and say some of the spending on slowing the pandemic wasn't entirely necessary. That doesn't mean it was the wrong call. However, this does look like a bit of a shiatshow in terms of how it was ultimately used.
 
Bob Dolemite
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
fark your paywall. please stop posting links from this shiat site

✋ 🛑
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gonna go out on a limb and say there was some serious pocket-lining.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: Xai: And if we'd needed it and thousands had died due to lack of care?

Given that trump has wasted $3,000,000 million in 3 months, anyone complaining about spending $52m on a precaution clearly needs to get their priories in order.

Exactly this. If it was never built and they get a surge where this hospital was needed, folks would be screaming about how NYC was not prepared and it should have been. Damned if they do, damned if they don't.


It's not really damned if they do, a significant percentage of that money went into local labor, call it a small stimulus, another part went into medical supplies, those still exist and will be used, etc. The dollar value of the physical materials that were actually wasted were probably on the order of 3-5% of the bill. I'd call that extremely cheap insurance in case it was needed.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is one of the things that can appear unnecessary and duplicative when every state does it. But that's what you get when there's no federal coordinated response. Every state has to deal with the prospect of running out of hospital space themselves.

Alternate care sites are never used in the best case scenario. It's the worst way to provide medical care short of the gym. But if you don't have an ACS set up, you're going to be treating those patients in the gym and burning the bodies in the football field.

Look at what the chinese built in Wuhan. Dwarfs what NYC did.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First question:
Are there any corrupt government officials in high office from queens, or who could have real estate in queens, tied up in shell corporations?

Second question:
Why would the FBI, who historically hires accountants to track criminal operations, not be asking the first question?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TheCableGuy: I have a feeling NYC will be able to make use of it before all is said and done.

/shiat ain't got real yet. Hold on to your blouses.


Stop looking in my window. And it's a bodice
 
