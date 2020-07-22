 Skip to content
(WBNG Binghamton)   Monk found fatally wounded in felonious crime   (wbng.com) divider line
    Sad, HIGH POINT, North Carolina, Buddhism, High Point police, Buddhist monk, exterior wall, fatal wound, Injury  
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Sounds like he had corona.
 
Learned Hand Job [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Buddhist monk? He'll be back.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
North Carolina?  Odds are a red hatter shot up the building.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The followers of Theravada and Mahayana schools of Buddhism coexist fairly well, so I doubt this was a sects crime.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What even is this farking reality anymore? A monk from the most benign religion in existence shot while sitting in his own temple? Stop this farking planet, I want to get off.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: What even is this farking reality anymore? A monk from the most benign religion in existence shot while sitting in his own temple? Stop this farking planet, I want to get off.


Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Did the murderer need to advance beyond 8th level or something?

Was the murder weapon a Quivering Palm?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I c what you did there, Subs.

/someone had to do it
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Felonious, my old friend.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Subby made a jazz funny, well played.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I c what you did there, Subs.

/someone had to do it


Well, you needn't.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a jungle out there.
 
clownass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: Subby made a jazz funny, well played.


He just gave it to us straight, no chaser.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We dated, but it didn't work out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, at least the article was longer than the headline.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Slightly off-topic:
Does anyone remember a music video and song from the 90s that had a lyric like:
"I love you like harmonious thelonious monk"?

The video had a title like "grazz", but a search has come up with absolutely nothing. Maybe eliot cole?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: What even is this farking reality anymore? A monk from the most benign religion in existence shot while sitting in his own temple? Stop this farking planet, I want to get off.


Buddhism has problems with violence too, just as other social groups and movements do. Just not usually in North Carolina.
 
