(BBC-US)   Hostage taker in police custody, hostages released from bus. Keanu Reeves no longer on standby   (bbc.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"....oh, darn."
 
RussianPotato [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So... we all gotta watch the movie, right?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
wasn't this the first episode of black mirror
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This time Sandra Bullock has to wear a blindfold while driving the bus no slower than 50 mph?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if Ukranian President Zelensky watched the Trump impeachment go down back in January and thought to himself "surely this will be the weirdest shiat I will be involved in this year"?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just before the man's arrest, President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a short video to comply with one of his demands, saying the words: "Everyone should watch the 2005 film Earthlings."

Wow, that could have been a lot worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is the bus ok?
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If this Ukrainian President ever told me what to do, I'd listen.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shaggai
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Whoa."
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: If this Ukrainian President ever told me what to do, I'd listen.

[Fark user image 850x562]


Those glasses, that expression and that hairstyle make me think she's told a lot of people to "Shh".
 
