(BBC)   Stabbed to death at a knife awareness course   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
33
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those are some seriously knifey kids. I think their "knife awareness" needs to come down a notch.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the point of a knife awareness test?

A little too cutting edge for my taste.

I guess he wasn't the sharpest knife in the drawer?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, everybody is aware now.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, knifed Hakim Sillah, 18, twice in the chest

Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure he was aware of the knife as he was getting stabbed by it.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Both the young men must have been risk assessed, but the sad reality is that both attended that course carrying knives," she said.

Maybe the risk assessors need to take some sort of knife awareness course.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell is not aware of knives?

The spork, however, is tired of being ignored.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, it took me a minute, but I get it now. The UK is turning into such a nanny state that people are becoming teenagers without ever having seen an actual knife, so they have these to make you aware of what a knife looks like.
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about pointed sticks..?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TheBlackrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

*shakes tiny fist.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, it took me a minute, but I get it now. The UK is turning into such a nanny state that people are becoming teenagers without ever having seen an actual knife, so they have these to make you aware of what a knife looks like.


Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Who the hell is not aware of knives?

The spork, however, is tired of being ignored.


God frowns on hermaphroditic cutlery.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....yeah, I think maybe I should cancel my reservations for the Sledgehammer And Trebuchet Festival that's happening at Pripyat this fall.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: OK, it took me a minute, but I get it now. The UK is turning into such a nanny state that people are becoming teenagers without ever having seen an actual knife, so they have these to make you aware of what a knife looks like.


HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will cost him a couple corners off his totemanship badge.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alanis come on. Ten thousand spoons when all you need is a knife? Really?

/i feel bad now.....it sucks somebody got murdered
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Mikey1969: OK, it took me a minute, but I get it now. The UK is turning into such a nanny state that people are becoming teenagers without ever having seen an actual knife, so they have these to make you aware of what a knife looks like.

I thought of that... Totally forgot about the Simpsons one someone else responded with. :-)
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unlawful Wounding is the name of my... ahhh, sod it.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The almost-random abuse of apostrophes on that book bothers me greatly.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He's guilty of nothing. It was an innocent game of mumbly-peg that went horribly wrong.
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But... was the stabber attacked with a banana?
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Well I'm done
 
Land Ark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

As soon as Donny Don't showed up everyone knew there'd be trouble.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Albert911emt: Who the hell is not aware of knives?

The spork, however, is tired of being ignored.

God frowns on hermaphroditic cutlery.



Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Pretty sure he was aware of the knife as he was getting stabbed by it.


You might be surprised.  A lot of people apparently are not in fact aware that they've been stabbed/cut - at least until they see the blood/the pain kicks in.  They figure they've just been punched, or the attacker missed, or whatever.  Fast forward a bit and they start wondering why they're getting so woozy, and they look down.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PaulRB: What's the point of a knife awareness test?

A little too cutting edge for my taste.

I guess he wasn't the sharpest knife in the drawer?


It was a long, sharp lesson for them to learn today.

/The attacker had a little TIP for the victim. Get the POINT?
//I'm shaking, I'm shaking.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I really appreciate a proper ironic tag.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a controversial stance but I feel that knives such as "Rambo" knives only whet the appetite for violence.
 
