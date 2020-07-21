 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   4,000,000   (twitter.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

784 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 4:11 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Another Historic Trump Achievement.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amazingly, there are still people not yet tired of winning.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WuhanVirus
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525
 
Jill Came Down With Two-Fifty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

eKonk: You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.


He'll be right eventually.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's the problem? 45% of America is cheering on the virus. The other 48% is wearing masks and 7% doesn't even know there is an ongoing pandemic.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eKonk: You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.


*MIC DROPPED, LIBS!*
 
JohnHall
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525


yes. 3.5% death rate.
 
lectos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Facebook says that the masks are killing more people.  I am sure we will be fine!  Right?  Oh wait...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Baby Trump
Youtube iC1-FOwDtV0
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Another Historic Trump Achievement.


Trump, who recently was quoted about the virus going away, "at some point I'll be right, eventually" is Zapp Brannigan taking on the robot army by sending wave after wave of his own men until the robots reached their 999,999 kill limit.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's well over 1% of the population, if anyone's keeping track.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: WuhanVirus


No. This virus is pretty much All-American at this point.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And Fauci is throwing the opening pitch at the Nationals game.

I don't care if there aren't any fans.  It's a vanity project for him after he's been telling everyone how much they need to sacrifice this past year.

Perception is reality.  He should be the example.
 
clownass
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525


Agreed, "this is fine...."
 
chuggernaught [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525


How many dead Americans do you think is acceptable?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JohnHall: flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525

yes. 3.5% death rate.


And that's just those who have died already, not those among the 4M that will.
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we're not going to get to 4,000,000, in fact my model says we'll get to 8,000,000 on or about Aug 31. But I'm going to wait until the Hopkins data says we're at 4,000,000 and not pay attention to a rando site.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JohnHall: flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525

yes. 3.5% death rate.


Who cares about dead Americans amirite?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Trump predicted zero cases by end of Feb; U.S. now at 1 million
Youtube qp3qLIo0ms0
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

scotchcrotch: And Fauci is throwing the opening pitch at the Nationals game.

I don't care if there aren't any fans.  It's a vanity project for him after he's been telling everyone how much they need to sacrifice this past year.

Perception is reality.  He should be the example.


I certainly agree with that. We don't need to encourage idiots to think it's "over" and then go out and cough in each other's Miller Lite.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That's well over 1% of the population, if anyone's keeping track.


...of those we tested. Most aren't. I believe an 8X is a conservative multiplier.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JohnHall: flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525

yes. 3.5% death rate.


I hate to be the one that points this out, but death rate != deaths/confirmed cases. It's deaths/cases, because you're purposefully ignoring the millions of people who likely were infected and had no symptoms or mild symptoms enough to not get tested.
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well good thing it is summer since the heat will kill it and all. (eye roll)
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sure everyone could be more diligent with wearing masks and being prudent about going out, but what the hell are we supposed to do otherwise?  We hear now that antibodies fade after three months, the virus keeps mutating so there are different levels of contagiousness and myriad and symptoms (or no symptoms).  A vaccine development timeline and its effectiveness is undetermined, and people got bills.  What the hell is going to happen if we try to keep everyone at home and money gets tighter and tighter?

Sure Trump's a dumbass, but if someone made you president, how would you fix this?
 
genner
‘’ less than a minute ago  

JohnHall: flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525

yes. 3.5% death rate.


Only three and a half time greater then the original estimated death rate .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ less than a minute ago  

FarkBucket18: JohnHall: flappy_penguin: 141,000/4,000,000= 0.03525

yes. 3.5% death rate.

I hate to be the one that points this out, but death rate != deaths/confirmed cases. It's deaths/cases, because you're purposefully ignoring the millions of people who likely were infected and had no symptoms or mild symptoms enough to not get tested.


And on the other side of that are the thousands of mysterious "pneumonia" deaths in places like Florida, not being counted as COVID deaths, even though the number of "pneumonia" deaths is already 6x what it was in previous years.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.