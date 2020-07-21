 Skip to content
(TooFab)   Add "buying a bicycle while black" to the list
vudukungfu
1 hour ago  
Jfc. You stupid pigs can't get though one farking day with out committing an act of violence.
 
edmo
36 minutes ago  
I'm really surprised more cops don't get jumped.
 
Bith Set Me Up
35 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.
 
Gyrfalcon
35 minutes ago  
We need to start checking cops for rabies.
 
Abox
34 minutes ago  
"The kind man was test riding a bike through the store while playing some music and telling random strangers he hopes they have a great day and complimenting them," she wrote. "He was absolutely no bother to anyone."

Sounds like he was bothering people.
 
Rucker10
34 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm really surprised more cops don't get jumped.


I can't believe it either honestly. I honestly hope they aren't terribly surprised the next time a group of them get blown away while chilling at a Starbucks.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
33 minutes ago  
Arrested for resisting arrest!

When will these minorities learn?
 
jso2897
32 minutes ago  

Abox: "The kind man was test riding a bike through the store while playing some music and telling random strangers he hopes they have a great day and complimenting them," she wrote. "He was absolutely no bother to anyone."

Sounds like he was bothering people.


You mean: "bothering people" .
 
Bslim
32 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm really surprised more cops don't get jumped.


I wouldn't even start to give a f*ck if they started dropping these enemies of the peace every second of every day. This country is not gonna change for the better until we get rid of 'em!
 
UltimaCS
32 minutes ago  
Main Page, huh? I give it 15 minutes before someone's friends tell us that the guy was asking for it.
 
Bslim
31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Main Page, huh? I give it 15 minutes before someone's friends tell us that the guy was asking for it.


Too late..
 
UltimaCS
31 minutes ago  
Crap, 2 minutes too slow.
 
Rucker10
31 minutes ago  
Obligatory
 
Evil Mackerel
30 minutes ago  
Boo_Guy
30 minutes ago  
What a shiathole.
 
rcain
30 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Jfc. You stupid pigs can't get though one farking day with out committing an act of violence.


it's what they think their paid to do
It's why they took the job
 
Land Ark
30 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, but I've frequently fantasized about knocking people riding the bikes and skateboarding through the store on their asses.

The unsupervised kids randomly veering in and out of aisles are the worst.
 
nyseattitude
29 minutes ago  
Farking pigs!
 
Graffito
29 minutes ago  
That poor man.
 
JohnCarter
28 minutes ago  
Shockingly more to the story -

Following the incident, the Berks County District Attorney's Office was contacted and conducted an independent review of the incident.

Taking place at the Walmart in the Berkshire Square Shopping Plaza, the DA's office released a statement Tuesday afternoon determining that Wyomissing Police acted appropriately while arresting Stanley Gracius.
According to the DA's office, Wyomissing Police were dispatched to Walmart for an individual who was riding a bicycle through the store, playing loud music and yelling profanities at other shoppers.

Police say Gracius was asked to leave the store by the store manager but refused to do so. When the Wyomissing Police arrived at the store, the store manager reported to the Wyomissing Police that Gracius was in the store and was paying for a bicycle.

The store manager informed the Wyomissing Police that Gracius was riding the bicycle through the store, weaving back and forth in the aisles, hitting some shopping carts and almost hitting other shoppers.

The store manager told Gracius to leave, but he refused saying "You're not going to tell me what to do."
The statement by the District Attorney's office says "Wyomissing Police showed restraint, acted professionally, and did a good job deescalating the situation with the defendant, Stanley Gracius. Mr. Gracius did not in any manner abide by the requests of not only the store manager of Walmart, but also the requests of the officers themselves."

The DA's office continues by saying "the officers of the Wyomissing Police Department acted appropriately when they arrested this individual who was causing a disturbance in the Walmart store."

Gracius was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Disarming Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Defiant Trespass and Disorderly Conduct.

The DA's office also added that Gracius has a prior criminal history involving a similar incident from 2014 when he pled guilty to disarming law enforcement and criminal trespass.
 
Weatherkiss
28 minutes ago  
You have sympathy for him now. But once it comes out the guy was arrested for having a joint on him 10 years ago, you'll all nod your head in agreement that the guy deserved it.
 
Geotpf
27 minutes ago  

Abox: "The kind man was test riding a bike through the store while playing some music and telling random strangers he hopes they have a great day and complimenting them," she wrote. "He was absolutely no bother to anyone."

Sounds like he was bothering people.


Yup.  However, the offense of "test riding a bike in the store" doesn't rise to the level of being tased, hogtied, and arrested.
 
Geotpf
25 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus
24 minutes ago  

Bslim: UltimaCS: Main Page, huh? I give it 15 minutes before someone's friends tell us that the guy was asking for it.

Too late..


Are there comments us normies don't get to see? I see no comments defending the actions of the officers.
 
xalres
23 minutes ago  

Gonna need to see some evidence. Police get no benefit of any doubt from me. Farkers lie like it's their job.
 
Mr. Eugenides
22 minutes ago  
"Why are you arresting me?"

"We're arresting you for resisting arrest!"
 
Jeebus Saves
22 minutes ago  
The guy was just minding his own business, riding around the store on a bike, playing music, and complimenting strangers and the cops show up?
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
21 minutes ago  
ACAB

Yes, even your uncle who's a cop, yes even

your papap who was a cop,

yes even your mother, your sister, or your brother.
Yes, even your BFF from highschool. 

ACAB
 
Abox
20 minutes ago  

...while black
 
mofa
20 minutes ago  
Accrual witnesses were saying that he was telling people to have a nice day, and that the police attacking him were completely out of line. I believe the citizen witnesses over the police.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
19 minutes ago  

mofa: Accrual witnesses were saying that he was telling people to have a nice day, and that the police attacking him were completely out of line. I believe the citizen witnesses over the police.


But an officer of the law would never lie, or abuse their sacred duty.
 
BigNumber12
19 minutes ago  
"I love you guys - why are you doing this?" Stanley even tells them at one stage, before repeatedly asking them "Please stop, you're hurting me."

Winning hearts and minds, I see.
 
UltimaCS
19 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: "A horrific thug was reported as testing out a kid's bicycle without supervision. The store manager didn't actually approach him, but assures the responding officer that he may have been swerving through aisles, playing loud rap musics, and harassing real people. The officers had no choice but to wait around the corner and tackle the monster, then added a few tasings for good measure. The cops investigated and congratulated themselves for their heroism."


Thank you for giving both sides. I can feel less racist now!
 
The Darkest Timeline
18 minutes ago  

Abox: "The kind man was test riding a bike through the store while playing some music and telling random strangers he hopes they have a great day and complimenting them," she wrote. "He was absolutely no bother to anyone."

Sounds like he was bothering people.


If "bothering people" means a tazing and arrest from the local idiots in blue, then you should be expecting SWAT at at your door any moment.
 
Flappyhead
17 minutes ago  

JohnCarter: .

The DA's office also added that Gracius has a prior criminal history involving a similar incident from 2014 when he pled guilty to disarming law enforcement and criminal trespass.


None of which is relevant.  When the DA is bringing up charges from six years ago my BS meter starts twitching violently.
 
RussianPotato
16 minutes ago  
Guy rides around hitting shopping carts, playing music on the bike (like, why?  if you're test riding the bike why start blaring music like an arsehole?), allegedly shouting profanities, and basically endangering other people.

He was asked to leave.  He didn't leave.

Cops show up.  Tell him to leave.  He doesn't leave.  Cops say, okay you're under arrest, put your arms behind your back.  He doesn't put his arms behind his back.  Instead he actively resists the officers and causes a giant scene over a situation he engineered from the beginning.  They cuff him and lead him to the car.  He keeps resisting.  He refuses to get in the car.  "What are you gonna do, make me?"  So they tie his legs up so they can haul his arse up and put him in the car.

I'm no fan of police brutality.  But this isn't it.  The cops gotta show up when a store trespasses a person and they refuse to leave.
 
Insurgent
16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Geotpf: Abox: "The kind man was test riding a bike through the store while playing some music and telling random strangers he hopes they have a great day and complimenting them," she wrote. "He was absolutely no bother to anyone."

Sounds like he was bothering people.

Yup.  However, the offense of "test riding a bike in the store" doesn't rise to the level of being tased, hogtied, and arrested.

...but the other stuff he did in the press release above does.


first off, no the other stuff he allegedly did does not justify the cops' actions.

two, why are you so quick to take the word of law enforcement?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
15 minutes ago  
Assholes have a higher probability of getting tased. Not really news.
 
RussianPotato
14 minutes ago  
Oh, they probably could've done it without tazing him.  Fark that.  That should be looked at very closely.  Why the hell do you need to taze someone when you have them completely outnumbered?
 
hobnail
14 minutes ago  

???
 
KitchenBacon
13 minutes ago  

Because he and Potato are boot licker contrarians that like the attention.  Do not feed.
 
Throbelisk
13 minutes ago  
The statement by the District Attorney's office

Sounds like bootlicking, goosestepping bullshiat.
 
UltimaCS
12 minutes ago  

Similar to "resisting arrest" when 5 cops dogpile onto your spinal column, one of the cops must have thought that he was reaching for their guns while giving him an impromptu yoga lesson.
 
PaulRB
11 minutes ago  
Sounds like a thread filled with people who plan on voting for Trump. (sarcasm)

I'm beginning to think I'm shooting a little low with Biden 55 - Trump 41.  Maybe Biden 60- Trump 35, now?  The whole authoritarian thing is only putting a period on the end of Trump's presidency.
 
Richard Roma
11 minutes ago  

Even if this is true (and I'm not saying I believe that)... six goddamn charges for being a dick in a Wal-Mart.  You couldn't jaywalk in this country nowadays without facing ten separate charges for it.
 
The Brown Word
11 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
10 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Sounds like a thread filled with people who plan on voting for Trump. (sarcasm)

I'm beginning to think I'm shooting a little low with Biden 55 - Trump 41.  Maybe Biden 60- Trump 35, now?  The whole authoritarian thing is only putting a period on the end of Trump's presidency.


You're under the mistaken impression that Trump voters are against treating blacks like second class citizens.
 
bluejeansonfire
10 minutes ago  

Bslim: edmo: I'm really surprised more cops don't get jumped.

I wouldn't even start to give a f*ck if they started dropping these enemies of the peace every second of every day. This country is not gonna change for the better until we get rid of 'em!


This. I would cheer people who take the fight to the cops these days.
 
tmyk
9 minutes ago  

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
9 minutes ago  

Of course they are.  One sudden move and BAM, you're in a chokehold.
 
