 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Bisexual men do actually exist according to researchers that have never heard of internet porn   (eadt.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Sexual orientation, previous study, bisexual men, Sexual intercourse, Homosexuality, small study, J. Michael Bailey, Sexual arousal  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 5:09 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry I missed out on that clinical trial!
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or dated men.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend
 
SirMadness
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, you're telling me nobody at the University of Essex ever met a furry before?

/by and large.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So, you're telling me nobody at the University of Essex ever met a furry before?

/by and large.


a furry what?
 
GodComplex
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The vast majority of folk are only as straight as their options. Some folk just like more options.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I I subscribe to the Kinsey scale. (Theory)
I'm a 1.7.
Was full on 2.1 in the 90s. Just didn't give a Fark.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend


That's oddly specific

/mine is law and order CI season one Vincent D'Onofrio
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend


My pal, lol, also has this question about The Rock.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GodComplex: The vast majority of folk are only as straight as their options. Some folk just like more options.


For most part.
But going both ways opens options.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neapoi: WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend

That's oddly specific

/mine is law and order CI season one Vincent D'Onofrio


My wife asked for Joe Manganiello as her free pass.  I said only if I can join.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wish I could quit you... and you too.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Men are horn dogs, some moreso than others
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks.  I was getting tired of not existing.

/"Bi Day of Visibility" is 23d of September every year
//we're only visible one day a year, like Brigadoon
///slashies come in threes
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend

My pal, lol, also has this question about The Rock.


One of my friends has this theory that bodybuilders lean that way from all of the anabolic steroids that mess with their hormones, and all the time spent checking out other guys' bodies and flexing for other guys.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend

My pal, lol, also has this question about The Rock.

One of my friends has this theory that bodybuilders lean that way from all of the anabolic steroids that mess with their hormones, and all the time spent checking out other guys' bodies and flexing for other guys.


Stop talking about Joe Rogan.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: waxbeans: WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend

My pal, lol, also has this question about The Rock.

One of my friends has this theory that bodybuilders lean that way from all of the anabolic steroids that mess with their hormones, and all the time spent checking out other guys' bodies and flexing for other guys.


Funny, came here to mention a friend of mine that I've known for 10 years and has dated both men and women that whole time. Like, legit does not seem to have a preference. He's with a woman right now. He broke up with his boyfriend like a year or so ago.

...He's a body builder. :P
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend

My pal, lol, also has this question about The Rock.


Does he have the original of that?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I tried to buy sexual, but got arrested.
 
Throbelisk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's so disappointing that this is even considered a legitimate research subject (by someone presumably).  Everyone who isn't asexual is bisexual, but on a spectrum.  Most people just don't admit it because they buy into the gay/straight false dichotomy.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some straight folks: stop pretending you're straight!
Some gay folks: stop pretending you're straight!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
heck...double your chances...
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: SirMadness: So, you're telling me nobody at the University of Essex ever met a furry before?

/by and large.

a furry what?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Some straight folks: stop pretending you're straight!
Some gay folks: stop pretending you're straight!


Phoebe Buffay - Bisexuals
Youtube wu0fxuaa4-A
 
cwheelie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it were a hot Thai ladyboy + some good drugs we could talk
/there are no chicks with dicks
//just men with tits
///ok
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

litespeed74: heck...double your chances...


Double?

Men are sluts.
If 'men' were an option, it would be SO much easier.

IF bi men existed, none of them would put up with women's bullshiat. They'ed effectively be gay, just for the quiet. (To be fair, I know nothing of 'bottom's bullshiat'.)
 
doomjesse
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WoolyManwich: Does it make you bi if you're only attracted to one dude? Like, in the unlikely event you were given the opportunity, you could bend Paul Rudd over the arm of a couch?

/Asking for a friend

My pal, lol, also has this question about The Rock.


The rock?
 
mononymous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not gay, but I'd suck Richard Ayoade's dick.  Because his commentary while I did it would be so hilarious, I would die happy.

/Richard, call me...
 
Running a-puck [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: It's so disappointing that this is even considered a legitimate research subject (by someone presumably).  Everyone who isn't asexual is bisexual, but on a spectrum.  Most people just don't admit it because they buy into the gay/straight false dichotomy.


What an absurd proposition.  Everything is a legitimate research subject (though there are things which cannot be researched ethically).

The idea that bisexual men don't exist is beyond absurd, it's like they've never heard of David Bowie.  But 'do self identified bisexuals have the same physical arousal symptoms to men and women' is a question without an answer until you study it.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All men are bi-sexual except the ones in denial.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess I default to bisexual, although there's plenty of both sexes I wouldn't touch with a 10-food pole and not just because they're ugly. I'd love to figure out what it is that connects them, because it sure isn't sex or gender.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cwheelie: If it were a hot Thai ladyboy + some good drugs we could talk
/there are no chicks with dicks
//just men with tits
///ok


There was this dude at our local dive bar near my old house who just could not wrap his brain around homosexuality.  One night he was saying he couldn't believe that I was gay.  Didn't get it gayness at all.  Didn't have an issue with it, but said it was so far out of his frame of reference that he just didn't understand it.

Then he went on about how he'd totally do a Brazilian transexual because they were super hot.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The study was carried out by Essexual men.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Running a-puck: Throbelisk: It's so disappointing that this is even considered a legitimate research subject (by someone presumably).  Everyone who isn't asexual is bisexual, but on a spectrum.  Most people just don't admit it because they buy into the gay/straight false dichotomy.

What an absurd proposition.  Everything is a legitimate research subject (though there are things which cannot be researched ethically).

The idea that bisexual men don't exist is beyond absurd, it's like they've never heard of David Bowie.  But 'do self identified bisexuals have the same physical arousal symptoms to men and women' is a question without an answer until you study it.


Nothing wrong with measuring something to understand it better.  Especially when we're talking in excess of 8 inches.  Because then I have to start considering strategies.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

waxbeans: GodComplex: The vast majority of folk are only as straight as their options. Some folk just like more options.

For most part.
But going both ways opens options.


Not to mention what it does to your wardrobe options.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Throbelisk: It's so disappointing that this is even considered a legitimate research subject (by someone presumably).  Everyone who isn't asexual is bisexual, but on a spectrum.  Most people just don't admit it because they buy into the gay/straight false dichotomy.


I'm 100% straight, but I believe in the scale. I've had a few bi guys suck my cock. They're not as good at it as the gay guys who have tho
 
NobleHam
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So scientists prove what has been well known for 70 years? The lead scientist sounds like a dick too, being "surprised" that bisexual men were actually bisexual.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Diogenes: One night he was saying he couldn't believe that I was gay. Didn't get it gayness at all. Didn't have an issue with it, but said it was so far out of his frame of reference that he just didn't understand it.


Most guys I've met who talk like that are angling for a blowjob.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Diogenes: One night he was saying he couldn't believe that I was gay. Didn't get it gayness at all. Didn't have an issue with it, but said it was so far out of his frame of reference that he just didn't understand it.

Most guys I've met who talk like that are angling for a blowjob.


Oh, I've had that happen.  He never flirted with that line.

Some I think have been genuinely curious and unsure.  I live in the heart of the tourists here in Orlando, so it's happened a few times when I've been out alone.  But then there are those who are just happy to be away from the wife and want to get their freak on.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.