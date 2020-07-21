 Skip to content
#HonestObit
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well! Sounds like these people are simply being whiners. And how rude!
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

It's time they're televised too.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
First thing I thought of was the Honest Trailers on Youtube.  Get those guys to do them...
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Greg Abbott is a mass murderer. It's as simple as that.
 
steppenwolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is just so farking sad.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Greg Abbott is a mass murderer. It's as simple as that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Doing what the "liberal" media (and the "conservative" media, too) doesn't have the guts to do: blame the people who are actually responsible for all of this.

Good for them.
 
geggam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When are people going to take responsibility for their own lives ? 

Congress is incompetent this is widely known. 

Why in the hell would anyone leave their fate to the govt / congress ? That is fundamentally irresponsible.
 
hammettman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steppenwolf: This is just so farking sad.


Sad, but deserves HERO tag.
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: AliceBToklasLives: Greg Abbott is a mass murderer. It's as simple as that.

[STANFARKINGLAUREL]


....and that's what I get for trying to make a joke in this thread.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
With schools reopening there will not be room in the newspapers for these.  Useless, spineless, superintendants should be invited as well.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

geggam: When are people going to take responsibility for their own lives ? 

Congress is incompetent this is widely known. 

Why in the hell would anyone leave their fate to the govt / congress ? That is fundamentally irresponsible.


What?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would not be surprised if Trump sent his goons in to lob tear gas at these people graves.  He'll also probably blame them for dying.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

geggam: When are people going to take responsibility for their own lives ? 

Congress is incompetent this is widely known. 

Why in the hell would anyone leave their fate to the govt / congress ? That is fundamentally irresponsible.


So what do you suggest if I am confronted with Plague Rats who refuse to mask up or stay away from me and mine? Murder them where they stand?

Because I am rapidly coming around to being alright with that.
 
Man. Goatman.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

geggam: When are people going to take responsibility for their own lives ? 

Congress is incompetent this is widely known. 

Why in the hell would anyone leave their fate to the govt / congress ? That is fundamentally irresponsible.


Right? I mean, where would people get the wacky idea that federal government is supposed to help them? Oh wait...


"We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

geggam: When are people going to take responsibility for their own lives ?

Congress is incompetent this is widely known.

Why in the hell would anyone leave their fate to the govt / congress ? That is fundamentally irresponsible.


What would you have them to do?

In case you have not looked around, there is a large chuck of the population that are complete morons.
Even when told that wearing face masks mitigates exposure to the virus; you have the covidiots that refuse to wear one because their orange leader won't acknowledge the severity of the virus.

Even local (R) leadership, wanting to please the orange one, will not make people put on a damn mask.

So here we are.

You and I can wear a mask, but we still risk exposure from Karen that does not want her freedums violated.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: geggam: When are people going to take responsibility for their own lives ? 

Congress is incompetent this is widely known. 

Why in the hell would anyone leave their fate to the govt / congress ? That is fundamentally irresponsible.

What?

[Fark user image image 245x220]


Geggam sounds like one of those John Gault types. You know, the kind of person that drives to work on publicly funded roads, has power directed to his house by publicly funded utilities, and drinks clean water originating from publicly funded water plants?

Let him brag about "fiscally responsible" he is. Nowdays you don't need to rob a bank to drain a muthafarkers checking account.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BlackChickWhiteAccent: Subtonic: geggam: When are people going to take responsibility for their own lives ? 

Congress is incompetent this is widely known. 

Why in the hell would anyone leave their fate to the govt / congress ? That is fundamentally irresponsible.

What?

[Fark user image image 245x220]

Geggam sounds like one of those John Gault types. You know, the kind of person that drives to work on publicly funded roads, has power directed to his house by publicly funded utilities, and drinks clean water originating from publicly funded water plants?

Let him brag about "fiscally responsible" he is. Nowdays you don't need to rob a bank to drain a muthafarkers checking account.


For guys like him, anything bad that happens to someone else is the fault of that some else, and everything bad that happens to him is the fault of that someone else.
 
groppet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yup hope they all get fried at the next election since they will never face charges or see the inside of a cell.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Let's be honest with ourselves about our government.  These officials do not view the voters as who they are accountable to.  They are accountable to those who fund their campaigns. Their behavior is dictated by who's paying for those ads praising them and/or attacking their opponent.

In the case of the unelected officials, their loyalty is to people in office who appoint them, so just one level removed from answering to the donors directly.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.