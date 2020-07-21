 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   4:30pm Eastern - It's the Fark News Summary Livestream. Less COVID-19 today, more odds and ends including rockets to Venus, leech sex, shrooms with Jesus, thieving cats and talking dogs. It's almost like a normal Tuesday from 2019   (twitch.tv) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penis.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
leech sex

Ah, so Fark is my personal erotica site. I knew it!
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shrooms with Jesus?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.