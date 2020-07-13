 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   COVID statistics are not being sent to CDC any more. Nor are they sent to Homeland Security. They're sent to some podunk "private technology firm" in Pittsburgh. Y'inz knew that, right?   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hack target accquired.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The quotes from that article seem like they come from a "bizspeak random generator" app.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, subby, for bringing us the breaking news of last week.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: Thank you, subby, for bringing us the breaking news of last week.


The implication last week was that it was going to an HHS system, not a private contractor.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole point of this is to hide the growth of covid from the public.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't get it, the data is available on the CDC website
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sithon: The whole point of this is to hide the growth of covid from the public.


The whole point is to manipulate the covid data, that's why they are using a private company so that when it fails it will be a semi-plausible excuse that this company 'accidentally' lost data on hundreds if not thousands of deaths and will placate the american people by saying that the company will be hit with huge fines, of course the massive salaries of the directors will be unaffected by all this.

Ultimately this scandal is designed to come to light only after the election, so they only need to manage their deception for a short while in order to boost trump's polls.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I don't get it, the data is available on the CDC website


the data on the CDC website will be whatever data is sent to them from this private company.

The point is who is compiling the totals.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be the least surprised if that "unknown company" turns out to be Cambridge Analytica.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Michael Zamagias, majority owner of TeleTracking a long time Santorum supporteralso runs a real estate investment firm that has been in talks with trump inc about buying some of his failing properties. Donnie had to give him money for Zamagias to bail trump out and since Donnie is using tax payer money he doesn't care about Zamagias skimming off some for himself. The added bonus for trump is data will be hidden and lost, the Americans that will die because of it do not matter to republicans.
 
OldJames
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The numbers should add up for once. No more nonsense government math.
 
rcain
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They are supposed to fail. That's the plan. That's what Trump's paying them for
Extra bonus if they lose all the data in a catastrophic "server failure", or just straight up act of arson
 
Petey4335
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OldJames: The numbers should add up for once. No more nonsense government math.


And the going rate for working for a misinformation campaign is what, now?
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 https://github.com/CSSEGISandData/COV​ID-19/blob/master/README.md


Where to get the raw COVID19 data now that the CDC has officially been denied access to it. Pass this on far and wide please!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So yinz are saying a bunch of jagoffs are running this company n'at?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: NeedlesslyCanadian: Thank you, subby, for bringing us the breaking news of last week.

The implication last week was that it was going to an HHS system, not a private contractor.


I recall articles last week stating that HHS had been directed to select a private contractor to handle the data. A quick google:

"The new protocol, to begin Wednesday, leaves health-care institutions to report information daily about covid-19, the disease caused by the novel virus, to a federal contractor or to their state, which would coordinate the federal reporting."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​2020/07/13/trump-administration-recomm​end-national-guard-an-option-help-hosp​itals-report-covid-19-data/
 
kab
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had no idea virus stats would be manipulated to favor reopenings

/jk, we called this months ago.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll have a "Pick Me Another One" for curve outputs.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Petey4335: OldJames: The numbers should add up for once. No more nonsense government math.

And the going rate for working for a misinformation campaign is what, now?


If I ever see a 100% honest campaign, I'll compare the numbers and calculate the going rate. Far too hard to calculate with such an overpowering government.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rcain: They are supposed to fail. That's the plan. That's what Trump's paying them for
Extra bonus if they lose all the data in a catastrophic "server failure", or just straight up act of arson


Clearly Antifa's fault if it's arson. Better go beat up some more protesters.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldJames: Petey4335: OldJames: The numbers should add up for once. No more nonsense government math.

And the going rate for working for a misinformation campaign is what, now?

If I ever see a 100% honest campaign, I'll compare the numbers and calculate the going rate. Far too hard to calculate with such an overpowering government.


And the going rate for working for a misinformation campaign is what now?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: NeedlesslyCanadian: Thank you, subby, for bringing us the breaking news of last week.

The implication last week was that it was going to an HHS system, not a private contractor.


Would you rather have a contractor doing it or some GSA shmucks?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Don't be surprised when we learn that 1. TeleTracking has been using an algorithm to "correct" or "verify" the data reported to it that they then transmit to the CDC and 2. for TeleTracking to claim that the algorithm is protected from disclosure as "proprietary intellectual property."
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Covid Debacle is another round of Articles of Impeachment.
 
OmnomnomCookies [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FFS, after the transition from the GOP this year there needs to be a thorough investigation and charges against every treasonweasel that was a part of this.  The public should see every evidence of why you can't trust this admin, and that there are actual consequences for doing stuff this illegal.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How about hospitals send the data to multiple repositories and not have a single point of failure?  Is that too much to ask?  Also if you have multiple repositories compiling the data you also accomplish a check system so that one repository cannot intentionally or unintentionally fark up the data unnoticed.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's no apostrophe in 'yinz,' in the parlance of our times.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
what's keeping major hospitals (or doctor whistleblowers) from releasing numbers to newspapers?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
in other news, the Hump Administration was not able to get enough cronies in place in the CDC to have reliable control over the information about covid numbers, and so have been forced to turn to the free market for their corruption needs.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You know who has COVID data?   WHO, that's who.  Third base:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disea​s​es/novel-coronavirus-2019/situation-re​ports/
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Honestly I think it's too late to fudge the numbers in order to help the re-election. Everyone knows someone who has it, works with someone who got it, had a relative who got it, and so on.

That's only going to get worse and worse.

Yes, I'm probably being overly optimistic. Some people are still debating the efficacy of masks. Like, for example, my neighbor. Who just yesterday let us know he tested positive.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PvtStash: in other news, the Hump Administration was not able to get enough cronies in place in the CDC to have reliable control over the information about covid numbers, and so have been forced to turn to the free market for their corruption needs.


Well of course they weren't.  To get into the CDC requires science.
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I had to look it up but Y'inz is supposedly short for 'you ones' for when you are addressing multiple people. You ones? Who the hell talks like that? You basically took a stupid phrase and made it more stupid, congrats.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All they're going to do is deskew the statistics

Where have I heard that before
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Printer to Shredder
Youtube 0yZzmH7ksYE
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: I had to look it up but Y'inz is supposedly short for 'you ones' for when you are addressing multiple people. You ones? Who the hell talks like that? You basically took a stupid phrase and made it more stupid, congrats.


Know how I can tell you haven't hung around the Political Tab much these past few years?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OldJames: The numbers should add up for once. No more nonsense government math.


The US was already undercounting deaths and test positives because red states were ordering their Departments of Health to discard deaths resulting from COVID complications (cardiac events).

Hiding even more data isn't going to help you resolve the current crisis.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Article attempts to conflate all covid data with bed type tracking.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: ArkPanda: NeedlesslyCanadian: Thank you, subby, for bringing us the breaking news of last week.

The implication last week was that it was going to an HHS system, not a private contractor.

Would you rather have a contractor doing it or some GSA shmucks?


No GSA shmuck will have their salary/bonus determined by how much or how little Trump likes the results they report or their employer's prospects of getting their contract extended.  You can't necessarily say that about a private contractor.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: Article attempts to conflate all covid data with bed type tracking.


What?
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Wonder what company they send them to.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Petey4335: OldJames: Petey4335: OldJames: The numbers should add up for once. No more nonsense government math.

And the going rate for working for a misinformation campaign is what, now?

If I ever see a 100% honest campaign, I'll compare the numbers and calculate the going rate. Far too hard to calculate with such an overpowering government.

And the going rate for working for a misinformation campaign is what now?


10.2 Ambassadorial Positions according to the article.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buncha jagoffs.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The CEO:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: I had to look it up but Y'inz is supposedly short for 'you ones' for when you are addressing multiple people. You ones? Who the hell talks like that? You basically took a stupid phrase and made it more stupid, congrats.


Yoi! Double yoi!
 
tekmo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whidbey: The Covid Debacle is another round of Articles of Impeachment.


Ssssshhhhhh. Don't wake up poor Nancy!

She had a tough day ordering a staffer to write a statement calling for someone to do something.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The joke's on Trump, because the data is all garbage anyway. What's next, the Chinese government breaking into my github to steal my 8,000 lines of Python code that has a total of 7 comments in it?
 
