(CTV News)   You know what doesn't make a kid's water park fun? Bear spray   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Asinine, English-language films, American films, Pepper spray, Facebook post, burning sensation, Cpl. Nathan Berze, Mission Leisure Centre, Taser  
posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 4:35 PM



What a water park with bears looks like

BEAR CAM is Back! - This Week at Brooks Falls
Bear spray, too much chlorine.

One of those, certainly.
 
I read that as "beer spray" at first, and I was like, "Damn, where were these kid parks at when I was a child?"
 
It depends on whose fun you're talking about. :)
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
You know what doesn't make a kid's water park fun? Bear spray Jesus!

/ You heard that in Pastor Dave's voice
 
Bizarre?
A hero sprayed the place down to make people go home!
Good.
 
You didn't see any bears in the park, did you?

/Other than those bears, I mean.
 
"Authorities said at least 15 people, including both parents and kids, were affected."

How do you even fit 15 people into that "park".
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a water park?
 
FTA:  On Wednesday, Cpl. Nathan Berze said authorities are still piecing together what happened at the Mission Leisure Centre around noon on Tuesday, but that they are treating the incident as criminal.

Oh, come on.....
 
Well they shouldn't have been protesting!

oh. . . not America?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
