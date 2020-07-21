 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Yes, we can hear you now. And we heard that, too   (tmz.com) divider line
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll never understand why people do this.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The employee, who is heard on the phone with either cops or corporate, goes on to say, "He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to the store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of [the] store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding the door for an elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe...as you can see what I mean."

Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verizon cost a friend's non-profit  over $100,000 in just one day, by pulling the plug on a major event.  Turns out it took a call to their general counsel, who luckily knew the non-profit.  Some third or fourth level sub contractor (that no one even knew about)  had not paid a Verizon bill, so the Verizon response was to cut a major event off, without warning and without a method to even discover the problem and fix it.

Imagine Zoom going offline for a day.  I'm sure Verizon does.  They also hope their erection goes down in less than four hours.

I can understand someone getting angry at Verizon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: The employee, who is heard on the phone with either cops or corporate, goes on to say, "He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to the store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of [the] store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding the door for an elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe...as you can see what I mean."

Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...


What? They're still quoting the employee there.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.


When people get older, they become wiser and more Republican.

... that is to say, you become more racist as your brain turns into Swiss cheese.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Verizon cost a friend's non-profit  over $100,000 in just one day, by pulling the plug on a major event.  Turns out it took a call to their general counsel, who luckily knew the non-profit.  Some third or fourth level sub contractor (that no one even knew about)  had not paid a Verizon bill, so the Verizon response was to cut a major event off, without warning and without a method to even discover the problem and fix it.

Imagine Zoom going offline for a day.  I'm sure Verizon does.  They also hope their erection goes down in less than four hours.

I can understand someone getting angry at Verizon.


Ouch. That sucks balls. Of course, all cell phone companies suck.

I bet he didn't go off on an employee and call him a f*cking ni-BONG.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.


Probably because they never got smacked in the mouth before.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...


No, it doesn't. If you're on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, they'll have you stay on the phone until police arrive and tell them when police get there. This is typical.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm going to start towing a woodchipper behind my car, because that racist jackhole could use slight pruning.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.


Because they're f*cking racists.

I understand being angry at Verizon or any phone company because the prices suck, but it takes a f*cking racist to call an employee (who has no power to set or change the price) a f*cking hard R.
 
Pinner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I love the poorly educated.
They'll just lash out if you tell them to.
Wind them up and watch them go.
They'll let you do it. You can do anything.
Pussies.
 
buntz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.


Because they're racist hillbillies?
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Mikey1969: Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...

No, it doesn't. If you're on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, they'll have you stay on the phone until police arrive and tell them when police get there. This is typical.


Wait... they don't send ALL the police to the scene at once? They still got somebody answering the phones?
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.


Especially rolling up in their employer's truck. That's the kind of thing that leads to articles like this. Next thing you know, all kinds of unrelated farkers getting involved and calling your employer to let them know exactly how they're being represented during working hours. It's a real tragedy.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's just another day in America, and another Republican behaving as one would expect
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now imagine if AT&T was his carrier.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The employee, who is heard on the phone with either cops or corporate, goes on to say, "He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to the store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of [the] store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding the door for an elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe...as you can see what I mean."

Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...


Geez, you are dumb. You can be on the phone with 911, and in some areas the people manning the 911 lines are police officers, and have the police show up at your door at the same time.
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Verizon cost a friend's non-profit  over $100,000 in just one day, by pulling the plug on a major event.  Turns out it took a call to their general counsel, who luckily knew the non-profit.  Some third or fourth level sub contractor (that no one even knew about)  had not paid a Verizon bill, so the Verizon response was to cut a major event off, without warning and without a method to even discover the problem and fix it.

Imagine Zoom going offline for a day.  I'm sure Verizon does.  They also hope their erection goes down in less than four hours.

I can understand someone getting angry at Verizon.


Verizon cut off responding fire fighters in California because they exceeded data caps or something.

Now they are running feel-good ads touting their new approach to not losing their licenses for farking over first responders while they are trying to keep the state from burning.

fark Verizon.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I worked as a VZ tech support agent (in a call center) for 6 years, and am happy to report that customers like this were the exception, and not the rule.  Unfortunately, there are plenty of people out there who think they can fix problems instantly by screaming their displeasure.  "Sir, I'm tech support.  You need to talk to somebody in billing."  "&@#&%&#^*!!!"  I'm happy to see that the VZW employees were allowed to lock the door, because I wasn't allowed to hang up on an abusive customer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"He spit on the door, he left DNA."  Sure, Officer Lou will get right at collecting that LMFAO.

I used to have a public-facing job.  I would worry far less about his racism than his violence.

/I've had every insult known to man thrown at me, including racial epithets.
//Only called the cops once when a douchebag cracked the glass on the door.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

IrieTom: I worked as a VZ tech support agent (in a call center) for 6 years, and am happy to report that customers like this were the exception, and not the rule.  Unfortunately, there are plenty of people out there who think they can fix problems instantly by screaming their displeasure.  "Sir, I'm tech support.  You need to talk to somebody in billing."  "&@#&%&#^*!!!"  I'm happy to see that the VZW employees were allowed to lock the door, because I wasn't allowed to hang up on an abusive customer.


Meh, assholes like this guy don't limit their crazy to wireless stores.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The employee, who is heard on the phone with either cops or corporate, goes on to say, "He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to the store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of [the] store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding the door for an elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe...as you can see what I mean."

Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...


Have you considered that the police might employ more than one person?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet whoever employs him won't be employing him for much longer.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mikey1969: The employee, who is heard on the phone with either cops or corporate, goes on to say, "He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to the store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of [the] store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding the door for an elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe...as you can see what I mean."

Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...

What? They're still quoting the employee there.


"The employee, who is heard on the phone..."

So only idiots say "heard on the phone" when they me at "we talked to the employee and they told us...". Either way, TMZ "reporters" are idiots....
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: Mikey1969: Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...

No, it doesn't. If you're on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, they'll have you stay on the phone until police arrive and tell them when police get there. This is typical.


So the police got there, talked to both of them, asked the guy if he wanted to press charges, charged him, and he's STILL on the 911 call? Because they aren't reporting up to the moment that the police arrived, this is long after the police got there, and presumably after they arrested the guy and left.

Yeah, you sound like a TMZ reporter to me.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mock26: Mikey1969: The employee, who is heard on the phone with either cops or corporate, goes on to say, "He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to the store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of [the] store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding the door for an elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe...as you can see what I mean."

Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...

Geez, you are dumb. You can be on the phone with 911, and in some areas the people manning the 911 lines are police officers, and have the police show up at your door at the same time.


They didn't just "show up" they had completely dealt with the situation by the time line of this. That's not how 911 calls work. You don't sit and chat with them all night, curled up with your phone saying "No, you hang up...".
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The disgusting incident went down July 15 in Stafford, Virginia where a Verizon employee recorded this man named Robert Colonna going berserk.

He's probably tired of everyone telling him to wear a mask so he doesn't get himself.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Robert needs a Colonnascopy.

/ I'll see myself out
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Mock26: Mikey1969: The employee, who is heard on the phone with either cops or corporate, goes on to say, "He used racial slurs and spit at me. I know his name is Robert. Robert initially pulled up to the store in a company truck making a hard stop in front of [the] store before jumping out and assaulting me while I was holding the door for an elderly man. He was only charged with Disorderly conduct. When police arrived I asked about assault charges. Robert stated he tripped before he hit me..true but his intentions before he tripped was to hit me I believe...as you can see what I mean."

Jesus, these TMZ reporters are dumb... If you use a phrase like "when police arrived", there's pretty much no chance that you're talking to the police at the time...

Geez, you are dumb. You can be on the phone with 911, and in some areas the people manning the 911 lines are police officers, and have the police show up at your door at the same time.

They didn't just "show up" they had completely dealt with the situation by the time line of this. That's not how 911 calls work. You don't sit and chat with them all night, curled up with your phone saying "No, you hang up...".


I get what you're saying, but it's quite possible he had to follow up with them after the arrest. Initial calls while the threat is still present might not be made in the best frame of mind.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.


Mostly because they're racist
and also because they're not intelligent enough to realize that the contract literally says this contraption is not guaranteed to do anything whatsoever me selling it to you does not imply that it will do anything whatsoever

We're stupids to use cellphone s
 
johnny queso
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The disgusting incident went down July 15 in Stafford, Virginia where a Verizon employee recorded this man named Robert Colonna going berserk.

He's probably tired of everyone telling him to wear a mask so he doesn't get himself.


that's lacist
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.

Probably because they never got smacked in the mouth before.


🤔😁🤣🤛👊👊👊✊
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I worked retail when I was young. Asked a lady who had been stuffing her shirt and purse with ink cartridges if she needed a hand getting them to the register i could grab her a cart.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Some Farking Lurker: Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.

Especially rolling up in their employer's truck. That's the kind of thing that leads to articles like this. Next thing you know, all kinds of unrelated farkers getting involved and calling your employer to let them know exactly how they're being represented during working hours. It's a real tragedy.

[media.tenor.com image 500x160]


Doxxed hehehe
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: I worked retail when I was young. Asked a lady who had been stuffing her shirt and purse with ink cartridges if she needed a hand getting them to the register i could grab her a cart.


Accidentally hit submit.

She proceeded to scream at the top of her lungs about how racist I was as she was stripping down. That God the police arrived so i didn't have to wrestle her.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jimmydageek: BitwiseShift: Verizon cost a friend's non-profit  over $100,000 in just one day, by pulling the plug on a major event.  Turns out it took a call to their general counsel, who luckily knew the non-profit.  Some third or fourth level sub contractor (that no one even knew about)  had not paid a Verizon bill, so the Verizon response was to cut a major event off, without warning and without a method to even discover the problem and fix it.

Imagine Zoom going offline for a day.  I'm sure Verizon does.  They also hope their erection goes down in less than four hours.

I can understand someone getting angry at Verizon.

Verizon cut off responding fire fighters in California because they exceeded data caps or something.

Now they are running feel-good ads touting their new approach to not losing their licenses for farking over first responders while they are trying to keep the state from burning.

fark Verizon.


Odd!
I pulled up at fire department account one time and it said in big bold letters do not suspend this account ever!

Okay!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'll never understand why people do this.



That white privilege atrophies if you don't use it.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IrieTom: I worked as a VZ tech support agent (in a call center) for 6 years, and am happy to report that customers like this were the exception, and not the rule.  Unfortunately, there are plenty of people out there who think they can fix problems instantly by screaming their displeasure.  "Sir, I'm tech support.  You need to talk to somebody in billing."  "&@#&%&#^*!!!"  I'm happy to see that the VZW employees were allowed to lock the door, because I wasn't allowed to hang up on an abusive customer.


I did Verizon tech support in a call center briefly (like, maybe a year, but probably less; the call center lost the contract eventually) too! Hats off to you for lasting as long as you did!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Red County. Home of giant Confederate flag that you can see from I-95.

https://www.dailypress.com/virginia/b​c​-va-confederate-flag-stafford-county-2​0200720-ysspg47i5bcpfl4x3ttn22pg74-sto​ry.html
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alley Rat: Of course, all U. S. cell phone companies suck.


/teeny
//tiny
///edit
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: The disgusting incident went down July 15 in Stafford, Virginia where a Verizon employee recorded this man named Robert Colonna going berserk.

He's probably tired of everyone telling him to wear a mask so he doesn't get himself.


(I need someone to confirm this for me because I am terrible at distinguishing one face from another)
Is this the same guy
https://www.pinterest.com/rcolonnamaf​p​/
Because it would be really hilarious if it was
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

VOCSL5: IrieTom: I worked as a VZ tech support agent (in a call center) for 6 years, and am happy to report that customers like this were the exception, and not the rule.  Unfortunately, there are plenty of people out there who think they can fix problems instantly by screaming their displeasure.  "Sir, I'm tech support.  You need to talk to somebody in billing."  "&@#&%&#^*!!!"  I'm happy to see that the VZW employees were allowed to lock the door, because I wasn't allowed to hang up on an abusive customer.

I did Verizon tech support in a call center briefly (like, maybe a year, but probably less; the call center lost the contract eventually) too! Hats off to you for lasting as long as you did!


Honest question.
When you handled West Memphis calls did you get as many fraud calls as I did at my job for my cell carrier?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
white people be losing their damn minds
 
