(WXYZ Detroit)   Bad news for anyone who ordered a hitman from rentahitman.com   (wxyz.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if I'm pretending to be that troll when I hire the hitman?
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How in the fark do you scan him at checkout online?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pueblonative: How in the fark do you scan him at checkout online?


You have to order the $100,000 bookcase from Wayfair.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, I don't want to rent a hitman, so obviously that site is fake.

But www.hireahitman.com is good, right?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jokes on you, the credit card I use for payment is behind 7 proxies!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've had much better luck with www.moragtong.com
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The contact emails and the "address" are amusing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: How in the fark do you scan him at checkout online?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SCUD?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Well, I don't want to rent a hitman, so obviously that site is fake.

But www.hireahitman.com is good, right?


It really depends on how many hits you need.

If you've got 3 or more and you can get them all in place at once it's cheaper to rent than to contract for them individually.

What's crazy though, is the people that buy their own outright. Even getting into a timeshare makes more sense.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so is pieinthefaceanytimeanywhere still OK..?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police logo on car door trifecta in play.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. You have to go to rentahitman.gov. Link is on the Department of Education website.
 
Gergesa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is just silly.  Whenever I have needed to hire a hitman, I always look at the pest control section of the newspaper to find someone.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wow. He's fallen on hard times.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how awful it must be to live with that much hate in your heart. He is already your ex. Let it go.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: Well, I don't want to rent a hitman, so obviously that site is fake.

But www.hireahitman.com is good, right?


Nope. They're hiding behind seven proxies, so you'll have to work to reach them.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Audio Dynamite Dial a Hitman
Youtube 5XvCkve0x2I
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear to God, officer, I thought the site said "rent a hit, man".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
She should have just called 36 24 36 instead. Supposedly this guy is dirt cheap and quite possibly legit (swings a mean axe I've been told).
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The rentahitman.com website is so obviously a joke that this woman should be removed from society for pure stupidity.
 
rcain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They keep posting articles about this marketing guy's site in the media, and yet idiots still keep coming
 
cwheelie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I showed the article to my wife, laughing. She walked away saying "don't worry honey, I'd never outsource something like that..."
one eye open
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sure the fee seems cheap, but good luck getting back your damage deposit. That's how they make their money.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How does someone this stupid make it to adulthood without forgetting to breathe at least once.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I wonder how awful it must be to live with that much hate in your heart. He is already your ex. Let it go.


That's my thought.  He's your ex, honey, that means you can go on.

I can understand wanting to off a current problem in your life, but a past?  Nah, too much drama.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: SCUD?


https://youtu.be/g4hVhib0ta8
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if it would be legal to find a hit, contact the target and work out a scam to get the money and turn the solicitor in to the police/FBI
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Diogenes: What if I'm pretending to be that troll when I hire the hitman?


Then when the undercover officer calls you, you go, "holy shiat, i thought this was a joke...."

and then you call the cops and go, "Hey, i thought this was a joke, some dude actually contacted me..."

And everyone laughs.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm looking to date a hitman.

Hitmenonly.com is legit right?

/I hope I don't have to be lonely!
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The old ways are still the best.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

akya: I'm looking to date a hitman.

Hitmenonly.com is legit right?

/I hope I don't have to be lonely!


hitmenonly.com is a website trying to stop violence against women
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: I wonder if it would be legal to find a hit, contact the target and work out a scam to get the money and turn the solicitor in to the police/FBI


Not even remotely for about a half dozen reasons.

At the very minimum, I would assume that because the money was used in the commission of a crime (soliciting a murder), that it would be forfeit..
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Some sites are fake and some are legit.  I'm a bit of a calligrapher and buy all my supplies from Pen Island.  They're awesome.

www.penisland.com
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Does this mean I'm not getting my deposit back?
 
mononymous
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I only use locally-sourced organic free-range hitmen.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Yellow Beard: I wonder how awful it must be to live with that much hate in your heart. He is already your ex. Let it go.

That's my thought.  He's your ex, honey, that means you can go on.

I can understand wanting to off a current problem in your life, but a past?  Nah, too much drama.


Well, the guy had to move to another state to get away from her.
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brought the hitman back afterwards and they claimed that I had damaged him. So I say  I know he's damaged that's why I bought the extra insurance.  Not for that they claim. Wont give me my deposit back. Now I have to hire a hitman to hit a rent a hitman company.  Won't go there anymore. 1 star.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you are dumb enough to fall for this site you shouldn't arrested, you should be euthanized.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Just me again
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For $2500 up front I can guarantee that her husband would die in no less than 100 years. Money back guarantee. And it would probably look like natural causes. The perfect crime.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

revrendjim: pueblonative: How in the fark do you scan him at checkout online?

[Fark user image 270x187]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Some sites are fake and some are legit.  I'm a bit of a calligrapher and buy all my supplies from Pen Island.  They're awesome.

www.penisland.com


Oh, are you a member of their pen of the month club with the 3 bonus pens?
The pen15 club.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The market value for rentahitman.com took a nosedive after their recent contract failure in New Brunswick last weekend.
 
mononymous
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Krieghund: mrshowrules: Some sites are fake and some are legit.  I'm a bit of a calligrapher and buy all my supplies from Pen Island.  They're awesome.

www.penisland.com

Oh, are you a member of their pen of the month club with the 3 bonus pens?
The pen15 club.


Why not get your pens wholesale through a writer's club?

www.penismightier.com
 
whitroth [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I did a whois, and the server actually exists.

Perhaps they should do an xray, and see if there's anything between her ears other than hard vacuum. If not, she's a shoo-in to replace Pence....
 
LindenFark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mononymous: Krieghund: mrshowrules: Some sites are fake and some are legit.  I'm a bit of a calligrapher and buy all my supplies from Pen Island.  They're awesome.

www.penisland.com

Oh, are you a member of their pen of the month club with the 3 bonus pens?
The pen15 club.

Why not get your pens wholesale through a writer's club?

www.penismightier.com


Suck it, Trebek.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: [Fark user image image 425x483]

Wow. He's fallen on hard times.


thewrap.comView Full Size

Also fell on some hard times
/too soon?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Krieghund: mrshowrules: Some sites are fake and some are legit.  I'm a bit of a calligrapher and buy all my supplies from Pen Island.  They're awesome.

www.penisland.com

Oh, are you a member of their pen of the month club with the 3 bonus pens?
The pen15 club.


That site is very accommodating.  After an unfortunate accident they were quick to send me a replacement.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
