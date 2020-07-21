 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Why steal cash or jewels when you can stick up a truck carrying some'o'that sweet sweet Covid? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"containers of live Covid-19 samples"

Hmm.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoot the hostage?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has a 12 Monkeys vibe to it..
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This has a 12 Monkeys vibe to it..


I always wanted to star in a cheaply made sequel.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh that's not terrifying the slightest.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pfft, what a dumb idea. You can get that shiat for free anywhere.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So now Africa faces a bioterrorism threat. Lovely.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But seriously, it's South Africa, the place where carjackings are so common that they make flamethrowers that can attach to the sides of your car. The hijackers probably just saw a big truck carrying something expensive-looking and went for it.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's been like 30 years, but there was a carjacking in Atlanta of a drug courier truck. Radiopharmaceuticals. They get about 5 miles away and dump all the drug boxes in some sign shop parking lot.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

desertgeek: So now Africa faces a bioterrorism threat. Lovely.


Or be a bioterrorism threat.

Take your pick.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

desertgeek: So now Africa faces a bioterrorism threat. Lovely.


I mean...maybe? What are they gonna do, threaten "Pay us the ransom, or we'll unleash the coronavirus upon your country?"

Even assuming that the hijackers would be able to keep it alive until mass gatherings resume, there'd be only a small, theoretical window where those are happening and a working vaccine hasn't been distributed yet. Otherwise, the best you could do would be to unleash it in the most crowded area you could find as more of a panic-inducing thing.

Maybe you could just assault someone important with it on the street one day? But even then that would be pretty hard to pull off in an effective way.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: But seriously, it's South Africa, the place where carjackings are so common that they make flamethrowers that can attach to the sides of your car. The hijackers probably just saw a big truck carrying something expensive-looking and went for it.


Honestly, if the Dutch/British inhabitants of South Africa didn't go all full "American South" on its black residents, they wouldn't be as crazy of a country to live in as they are.

That country is freaking 70% black, yet the whites dominate everything, still, to this day. Having Mandela in office was historic, but ultimately, it was akin to having a black mayor in a predominantly black city. It means something, but ultimately, the power lies elsewhere.

If you continue to disenfranchise and perpetuate poverty on your poorest citizens, you will always have crime problems. Some white folks can't reconcile themselves with that.

I know some of those whites have been there for hundreds of years. But that was strictly part of colonialism. Same shiat happened here, with white farmers freely absconding Native American land.

We Americans are bad, but nothing close to SA, at least not yet. We'll see how much longer the Senate drags ass on giving us taxpayers back the money we gave them for disasters like this. I'm sure SA is beautiful, but I never wanted to go there because of their legacy of apartheid. I already got enough problems here as it is.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: But seriously, it's South Africa, the place where carjackings are so common that they make flamethrowers that can attach to the sides of your car. The hijackers probably just saw a big truck carrying something expensive-looking and went for it.


That, or its a continuation/expansion of their distrust in modern medicine, and those cultures were somehow going to be used by evil doctors and scientists...  so they had to be destroyed.

farked if I understand these numbnuts...
 
dkulprit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fireproof: But seriously, it's South Africa, the place where carjackings are so common that they make flamethrowers that can attach to the sides of your car. The hijackers probably just saw a big truck carrying something expensive-looking and went for it.


Yes and no.  It used to be a lot worse during the 90's (I wonder why that was).  It's still bad, but on par with the us per capita these days.  Carjackings have dropped to half the numbers they were in the 90's when car flamethrowers were a thing.
 
