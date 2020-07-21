 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Cambridge Chronicle)   If your gigantic plush moose is missing, please contact the Billerica, MA parks division   (billerica.wickedlocal.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Wikipedia, Original content, Creative Commons licenses, Creative Commons International, Creative Commons, Copyleft, Open content, Flickr  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2020 at 10:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was wondering where I left that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is a local Moose lodge missing one?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing? No, he still seems to be posting here regularly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plush moose weren't invented when my ancestors lived in Billerica, MA. But I don't think "mousse" was either.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it did tell me the park was closed.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nofilmschool.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is it plush moose Season again?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honestly, that looks nothing like a moose. That's just island of misfit toys fodder..
 
spoony31
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lol. Wtf does 10pm have anything to do with people drinking irresponsibly
 
Marshal Tito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love pronouncing that town as if it were founded by Spanish speakers. Makes locals' eyes twitch.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.